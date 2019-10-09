DUNLAP — For 12 years, just one boys tennis regional trophy sat in the trophy case at Westview High School.
That number doubled Wednesday night.
The Warriors (24-0) fought off a tough NorthWood (17-2) team, 3-2, to win the school’s first boys tennis regional championship since 2007.
“The guys should feel really proud of themselves,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “From the beginning of the year, that’s what they kept on saying (to win a regional championship). … That was always their goal. We returned six players from last year.”
Westview and NorthWood faced off in the regular season, with the Warriors handing the Panthers their only defeat of the regular season. NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz knew there were some adjustments she wanted to make the second time facing Westview.
“We did have a few things that we wanted to change up,” Schwartz said. “We re-worked our game a little differently.”
Unfortunately for Schwartz and NorthWood, the matches went the same way at Concord High School Wednesday night as they did in the regular season. The Panthers won easily at No. 2 singles, as junior Ben Vincent won 6-1, 6-1. Meanwhile, Westview’s No. 2 doubles team of juniors Will Clark and Brady Hostetler cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 decision. This left the match tied at one with No. 1 singles, No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles left to be decided.
It was a fierce battle between NorthWood senior Wes Troyer and Westview senior Kurtis Davis in the top singles match. After Davis won the first set, 6-2, Troyer gave Davis all he could handle in the second set. The set was tied 5-5 before Davis won the final two games, giving him a 7-5 victory.
“Obviously, with (Davis’) abilities and his tennis skills, he helps us out a lot with positioning of the other players,” Miller said. “We have good depth.”
Less than five minutes after Davis’ win, Warriors freshman Isaiah Hostetler finished off a 7-5, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles, clinching the regional championship for Westview.
“He’s played in tennis tournaments and had some experience, but this type of atmosphere is a little bit different,” Miller said about Hostetler. “Being able to … start that second set up a set helps you to relax a little bit. Obviously, he stayed up, got up a break. He’s already a good player for his position and has a good head on his shoulders.”
Although the team championship was already decided, individual sectionals were still on the line with the No. 1 doubles match. NorthWood seniors Landon Holland and Jack Wysong won the first set, 6-3, but dropped the second set to Westview junior Tim Brandenberger and sophomore Elijah Hostetler, 4-6.
This forced a third set between the duos, meaning if Holland and Wysong won, they would advance to the individual No. 1 doubles sectional championship match. If Brandenberger and Hostetler won, then Northridge’s Evan Nay and Aaron Cripe would advance to the individual regional tournament.
The third set belonged to Holland and Wysong, though, as they won, 6-3, to advance in the individual No. 1 doubles tournament. They will play Cripe and Nay on Thursday in the individual doubles sectional championship.
“I think it was nice for the guys to really come back,” Schwartz said. “I think they got a little frustrated in that second set, with themselves more than Westview was playing. … I think they can do well. I’m happy for them that they were able to move forward. That’ll be nice for them.”
It was an historic season for NorthWood, who won their first outright Northern Lakes Conference title in program history. They also won their first sectional title since 2007. Vincent didn’t lose a set all year at No. 2 singles as well, giving the Panthers a strong player returning for next season.
“This was really nice for this group of guys. It’ll be tough, it’ll be really tough,” Schwartz said, referencing the five seniors in the starting lineup. “(Vincent) is just solid. It’s been so good to see him play and to not drop a set this year is huge. It really is such a great accomplishment for him to go undefeated and not have to drop a set. That’s amazing.”
By virtue of Troyer’s loss at No. 1 singles, West Noble senior Joel Mast is the individual sectional champion. The undefeated Mast advances to the Portage regionals Sat., Oct. 19. The individual doubles champions will also advance to the Portage regionals on the same day.
Westview now gets to play Marion at 10 a.m. Saturday in the semistate round at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. Marion won their first regional since 2011 with a 3-2 victory over Delta Wednesday night.
“Anything on top of (a regional championship) would be gravy,” Miller said. “We’re going to be looking forward to having that chance … we should be excited about it. We’ve done well with challenges in certain situations this year. I’m excited for them. I hope they’re excited, too.”
