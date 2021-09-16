GOSHEN – The Westview Warriors showed once again Thursday why they have yet to lose a match so far this season.
Coming into the contest ranked No. 16 in the most recent IHSTECA poll, the Warriors dominated Northeast Corner Conference foe Fairfield. Coach Tyler Miller’s team failed to drop a set throughout the night, sweeping the Falcons 5-0 to improve to 15-0 (5-0 NECC).
“We were up early and had really good starts to all of our matches,” Miller said. “There were some matches where we certainly could’ve finished better. We need to focus on putting full matches together, because we just let off the gas a little sometimes. We don’t want to let teams creep back in because, at the end of the season, when you’re playing for sectionals and regionals and the matches have higher stakes, it can be kind of dangerous. … But you certainly can’t be too discouraged after winning a match 5-0.”
The Warriors got off to a fast start across the board, taking early control on all five courts against the Falcons at Fairfield High School.
In singles play, Westview junior Isaiah Hostetler showed why he’s the team’s No. 1 player by overpowering Fairfield freshman Garrett Stoltzfus. Hostetler won the first set 6-0 and would eventually win the second 6-2 after being challenged toward the end by Stoltzfus.
The No. 2 singles matchup was the most competitive of all the varsity matches on Thursday. Westview senior Elijah Hostetler imposed his will early during the first set against Fairfield sophomore Cooper Lecount before Lecount started chipping away. A 3-0 lead turned into a 5-2 advantage for Hostetler before he’d win the first set 6-3. Lecount would continue to fight during the second set, but it’d be to no avail as Hostetler would go on to win 6-3.
Westview senior Brennan Beachy rounded out singles play with a convincing 6-2, 6-1 victory over Fairfield junior Seth Yoder despite only having leads of 3-2 in the first set and 2-1 in the second.
The Falcons (9-7, 5-3 NECC) were outmatched at home against the Warriors, but there were positives that satisfied Fairfield coach Mike Filbrun after every varsity player had exited the courts.
“I’m really pleased with how we played at all five spots,” Filbrun said. “People are going to look at the box score and think that this was really one-sided. Yes, Westview is very good and deserved to win this match. But I feel like we competed very well in all five matches. What really impressed me was how we stuck with it and competed to the end. Even though we fell behind early in most of them, we certainly didn’t just give up. If anything, we played better toward the end as we got accustomed to the playing style.”
In doubles play, Westview’s senior tandem of Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz showed its experience, upending Fairfield senior Noah Hochstetler and junior Brandon Kauffman 6-1, 6-1. In No. 2 doubles, despite a late rally from Fairfield juniors Luke Holsopple and Mick Moore, Westview juniors Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler swept their match 6-0, 6-4.
“We have to keep a positive mindset,” said Miller when asked what needs to continue to be worked on as the postseason approaches. “We’ve won decently and been in control in quite a few of our matches. So we just have to focus on staying engaged. … I think they’ll be ready to step up (during the postseason), but we can’t allow lapses.”
WESTVIEW 5, FAIRFIELD 0 – Full individual match results
No. 1 singles: Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Garrett Stoltzfus (F), 6-0, 6-2
No. 2 singles: Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Cooper Lecount (F), 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 singles: Brennan Beachy (W) def. Seth Yoder (F), 6-2, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz (W) def. Noah Hochstetler/Brandon Kauffman (F), 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Luke Holsopple/Mick Moore (F), 6-0, 6-4
