TOPEKA — Westview may have won 5-0 Thursday, but it wasn’t an easy sweep for the Warriors boys tennis team. All three singles contests feature drama, with the No. 1 and No. 2 matches going to a third set before Westview would ultimately pull the win out over Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield.
It looked like the Warriors were going to cruise early, as all five varsity matches won their first sets in dominant fashion. The two doubles teams then took care of business in the second sets, with No. 1 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler winning 6-1, 6-0 and No. 2 pairing of Tim Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers prevailing 6-1, 6-2.
“No. 1 doubles has been really solid. They’ve been playing together a couple of years and they’ve worked hard in the offseason and expect a lot of themselves,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “No. 2 doubles basically settled in and played simple, solid tennis and not trying to overhit. They’ve played pretty well … we just need to be clean and not make so many unforced errors.”
The drama would come in the second sets of the singles matches, where Fairfield No. 1 singles player Colin Hochstetler would win, 7-5, to force a third set. Falcon No. 2 player Kaden Plett would do the same as well, winning his second set, 6-4, to force a third set.
“We were just saying, ‘Hang in there,’” Fairfield coach Mike Filbrun said was his message after the slow start. “Our goal was to play as many points and as many minutes as we possibly could. When you’re playing against good competition, that’s when you have a chance to really raise your game and really improve yourself. We wanted to try and use this as an opportunity to improve our own games.”
Fairfield No. 3 singles player Cooper LeCount would fail to force a third set, but he managed to battle to a 6-2, 7-5 loss to Westview’s Brennan Beachy.
“I’m really excited about all three of the singles,” Filbrun said. “I thought (LeCount) really played a good match. What was so impressive was how they kept their composure against a very, very strong team.”
While the match was already decided, the top two singles wins were still up for grabs. Westview’s No. 2 singles player, Elijah Hostetler, took care of Platt in quick fashion, winning the third set to close out a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory. This left the No. 1 singles to be the final match decided.
With Hochstetler up 4-3 in the final set, Warrior No. 1 player Isaiah Hostetler rose to the occasion. He won the next three sets to prevail with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory to complete the sweep.
“We’ve seen him do that before,” said Miller of his No. 1 player. “He was down 0-5 to Penn in the second set and he came all the way back. For a sophomore, it’s impressive. He’s grown so much and he’s worked really hard on his game. He’s rock solid.”
Miller said a match like the one against Fairfield is good for his team as they gear up for the postseason. Sectionals begin Sept. 30 as the Warriors try to make a second-straight trip to the state finals.
“This is good for them,” Miller said. “There was a little adversity, as far as being down and having to grind through the match. That can only help us down the line. We can’t always expect things to go our way. It’s good to have these kinds of matches to point to show that, ‘Hey, you’ve come back and you’ve responded. You can do it again.’”
Filbrun is also happy with the way his team played, despite the outcome.
“This match, if anything, only encourages me,” Filbrun said. “I really feel like we played a really strong match against a really strong opponent. If we play as well as we did tonight, there are going to be some positions that we can win against some schools. This is going to go down as an 0-5, and when people see that, they’re going to go, ‘That was a tough loss for Fairfield.’ But we really played a lot of good tennis.”
Westview 5, Fairfield 0
Singles
No. 1 — Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Colin Hochstetler 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
No. 2 — Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Kaden Plett 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
No. 3 — Brennan Beachy (W) def. Cooper LeCount 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1 — Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (W) def. Lance Martin-Mick Moore 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 — Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (W) def. Brandon Kauffman-Ethan Yoder 6-1, 6-2.
