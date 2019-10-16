TOPEKA — If there’s one moment that the Westview boys tennis team can point to for why their season is still alive today, it’s the break point Kurtis Davis fought off in his semistate match against Marion.
“(Davis) was down in the first set tiebreak, and was able to get to a dropped volley that the other player hit that I didn’t think Kurtis was going to get it,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “Kurtis got there and pushed it up the line. I don’t know if the other guy lost his spirit or he was stunned that he got to that ball, but it propelled (Kurtis) to win a couple more points and pull out that set. Obviously, that was huge, gaining momentum going into that final set.”
Davis won the first set 7-6 (8-6 tiebreaker), then the second set, 7-5, to clinch Westview’s first state tournament appearance in boys tennis. The Warriors will play Columbus North in the state quarterfinals Friday at noon at Carmel High School.
Davis’ victory was part of a 3-2 win over Marion in the semistate this past Saturday at Homestead High School near Fort Wayne. It was a little bit of a delayed celebration for the team, however, as the win came while the No. 3 singles match between Warriors freshman Isaiah Hostetler and Marion’s Jack Fauser was still going on. Hostetler eventually lost in three sets.
“(Hostetler) was in a fight on the last court there and we wanted him to feel good about himself, too,” Miller said. “I’m sure he wanted to win. We had quite a few fans there, with our JV players and parents. So, we could hear them pretty easily once Kurtis won that match. There was a bit of a celebration going on, but it was a little bit delayed.”
Davis, a senior, has been the No. 1 singles player for Westview all season.
“He does so much for us,” Miller said. “He’s very gifted with his hands and his dominance out on the court. We can count on him winning his matches the last several years.”
What’s different this year for the Warriors, though, are the players behind Davis. The depth of Westview is a key reason why the Northeast Corner Conference champions are 25-0 heading into the state tournament quarterfinals.
“We’ve had pretty good depth all year with our doubles and throughout our singles,” Miller said. “Everybody’s really had a pretty good year, and the matches that Kurtis has lost, we’ve been able to pull out, whereas some other years with that shorter depth, we might not have.
“We’re pretty strong up front; everybody’s had pretty good years. But I think the depth at the bottom part of our singles and doubles has helped us to compete in the postseason better than we have in the past. It’s allowed us to pull off some of these 3-2 matches here in the regional and semistate.”
It’s been an historic season for Westview so far. Along with being undefeated, they had all seven of their players earn all-NECC honors at the conference tournament. They breezed by Lakeland, West Noble and East Noble to win a sectional title. They then knocked off Northridge, 4-1, in the regional semifinal and NorthWood, 3-2, to win a regional crown.
A little luck from the scheduling gods allowed Westview to avoid No. 2 Homestead and No. 5 North Central in the semistate round. Marion finished the season ranked No. 29 in the Indiana High School Tennis Association’s top 30 poll, which allowed Westview to have a chance to knockoff the Giants.
“I think any team coming out of our regional, the matchup with Marion or Delta is going to be close, but a little more favorable than the two other teams,” Miller admitted.
Westview picked up victories at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles against Marion to go along with Davis’ win at No. 1 singles. The top pairing of Tim Brandenberger and Elijah Hostetler won 6-0, 6-1, while the second pairing of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler won 6-0, 6-0.
The Warriors are in for a challenge Friday with Columbus North, who was ranked No. 3 in the final state polls. While Westview wants to win, they know it’ll be an uphill battle against a tough Bull Dogs team.
“Just the experience of being able to go down, just appreciating the fact that this is the first time our school has ever accomplished something like this in tennis,” Miller said. “It’ll be a good litmus test for our guys to see what a top-tier team is like.”
With five of seven varsity players returning next year for Westview, Friday provides a learning opportunity for the returning Warriors players.
“It’s good for our returning lettermen to see where other teams are at and what they do well,” Miller said. “I think it’s all a positive, no matter what happens, that we can take something with us to work on and for the kids to improve over the winter time for next year.”
