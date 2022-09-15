EMMA — In a tennis match with major Northeast Corner Conference implications, Westview was able to sweep the singles’ spots to beat Fairfield, 3-2, to remain unbeaten in conference play. The loss was the first one in NECC action for the Falcons all season.
Thursday was the second time the teams had faced off in 12 days, as they met in the Wawasee Super Duals back on Sept. 3. Since that match was part of a tournament, it was considered a non-conference contest. Westview won 4-1 on that day on their way to winning the Super Duals championship.
There were two three-set matches Thursday, both of which led to some late-match drama. After Westview had finished off wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and Fairfield at No. 1 doubles, it would come down to the play at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles to determine a team winner.
The doubles’ match ended first, with the Fairfield tandem of senior Luke Holsopple and junior Noah Mast closing off a gusty 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-4 win over Westview’s Gavin Engle and Dawson Schrock.
Both doubles’ contests were close, as in the No. 1 pairings, Fairfield’s senior duo of Brandon Kauffman and Mick Moore won 6-4, 6-4 over the Warriors’ Mason Clark and Cole Mast.
“They continued to play to our strengths,” said Fairfield coach Mike Filbrun of what keyed the two doubles wins. “We didn’t back down. We did a nice job of attacking the net when we had opportunities; being on our toes up there at the net. Staying aggressive is really important, but it was the steady play. Westview’s doubles teams are very strong and they had good stretches on their side, so for us to not get too rattled was good to see.”
With the match tied at two wins apiece, all eyes focused on the action at No. 3 singles. After Westview senior Kylen Bender won the first set 7-5, Fairfield senior Seth Yoder bounced back to take the second set, 6-4, forcing the third and decisive set.
In the final set of the day, Bender took control early, winning the first three games. Yoder then won one to make it 3-1 before Bender closed with three-straight game victories to close the set with a 6-1 win.
“I was just proud that (Bender) was able to keep his head because when you get to the third set, it's as much physical as it is mental,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “Starting off 3-0 really helped. We talked about a couple of things to change up in the third set to try and get (Yoder) off balance, and I think that helped.”
The other two singles’ positions turned in strong performances for Westview. At the No. 2 spot, senior Jethro Hostetler and Fairfield junior Cooper LeCount went back-and-forth in the first set before Hostetler prevailed in a tiebreaker, 7-2. The senior used that momentum then to cruise in the second set, 6-1.
“(Hostetler) likes playing these tiebreakers,” Miller said. “He’s done really well for us and he’s been someone we can count on at that No. 2 singles position. He’s very athletic, wide, range-y; almost rubber band-y. He has so much potential.”
At the No. 1 singles spot, senior Isaiah Hostetler continued to show why he’s one of the top players not only in the area, but in the state as a whole. The Westview standout played some competitive points and games with Fairfield sophomore Garrett Stoltzfus, but in the end, Hostetler won 6-2, 6-2.
“We’re lucky we’ve had some of these players (like Isaiah Hostetler) because it helps to set other people up in other positions,” Miller said. “We’ve just been blessed to have (2019 graduate) Kurtis Davis, and then Isaiah taking his place. It’s going to be quite a transition next year — I’m just focused on this year and finishing up this year, though.”
The loss drops Fairfield to 11-5 overall and 5-1 in NECC matches. Despite the outcome, Filbrun is proud of the way his team has improved over the last few weeks.
“All five courts were very, very good,” said Filbrun of Thursday’s match. “One of the things I’m most pleased with was our composure. Right from the start, I thought we played with tremendous composure. We know that Westview’s a good team — they have a tremendous program and this is a high-stakes match, and we played with tremendous composure. We didn’t let the moment overwhelm us.”
After losing their first three matches of the season to East Noble, Northridge and Goshen, Westview has rattled off 12-straight wins. They’ve picked up five NECC victories in that process as well, giving them some much-needed momentum heading into the final week of the regular season next week.
“We lost to three really quality teams, so we just needed to get a little bit of confidence going and not be too pessimistic of ourselves,” Miller said. “This (winning streak) has helped. Now we just have to make sure we don’t get too relaxed because we’re going to have to play Fairfield again and we’re going to have the sectional upcoming with East Noble. We’re going to have to be even-keeled about everything.”
Westview 3, Fairfield 2
No. 1 singles: Isaiah Hostetler (W) def Garrett Stoltzfus (F), 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 singles: Jethro Hostetler (W) def Cooper LeCount (F), 7-6 (7-2), 6-1
No. 3 singles: Kylen Bender (W) def Seth Yoder (F), 7-5, 4-6, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Brandon Kauffman/Mick Moore (F) def Mason Clark/Cole Mast (W), 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 doubles: Luke Holsopple/Noah Mast (F) def Gavin Engle/Dawson Schrock (W), 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-4