ELKHART — Two of the better tennis programs in the area punched their tickets to the regional final for the opportunity to compete in semistate this weekend.
Goshen powered through close matches across the board against Fremont to win 5-0, while Westview edged Northridge 3-2 on a night where it came down to one final set during the No. 2 singles match.
Both teams will face off from Concord High School at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
WESTVIEW 3, NORTHRIDGE 2
Back on Aug. 24, the Warriors and Raiders went head-to-head in what was a meeting of two ranked teams.
That match lived up to the hype with Westview narrowly defeating Northridge 3-2. On Tuesday, the rematch was just as good, if not better, with a trip to the regional final on the line.
Northridge started strong and held a 2-1 lead after the first three matches had finished. Northridge’s No. 1 doubles tandem of seniors Collin Seegert and Evan Nay played nearly flawless tennis against Westview’s Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz. Both Raiders played confidently, upending the Warriors 6-2 in the first set before blanking their opponents, 6-0, in the second.
The Raiders were able to inch closer to a potential upset of Westview after No. 3 singles player Kaleb Ellis swept Westview’s Brennan Beachy. Ellis handled the first set 6-3 and was able to avoid a third set by holding off Beachy in set two with a 6-4 victory.
The match would later come down to both the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches. Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler and Northridge’s Brendan LaCounte went back-and-forth during a high-paced first set. Hostetler held a slim lead at 4-3 before LaCounte fought back to lead at 5-4 and 6-5. Hostetler would regroup though to beat LaCounte 7-6.
From there, LaCounte couldn’t match Hostetler’s high level of play, falling 6-3 in set two.
Isaiah’s brother, Elijah, found himself in an even tougher match with Northridge’s Brandon Lomas. Lomas outplayed Hostetler in the first set, escaping with a 7-6 win. Hostetler didn’t let the emotions of losing effect him though, as he’d win the next two sets comfortably 6-1, 6-0 to help his team advance.
“We were up against the wall,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “Northridge is very similar to us, and the guys know we had a tough match with Northridge at the beginning of the year. They’ve been playing great here at the end of the year, and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy.
“I’m really happy for Elijah, because the last couple of years, in regional, he’s had some tough three setters and couldn’t pull through. As a senior, it’s a nice turnaround and feel-good moment for him. … He was able to regain his composure and play anew. He did a fabulous job.”
Northridge’s season came to an end, but the future is very bright for coach Austin Christner and the Raiders. Everyone will be returning except for the No. 1 doubles team of Nay and Seegert in 2022.
“I’m very proud of the guys,” Christner said. “They put a lot of sweat, tears and fight onto these courts (Tuesday). I don’t think we left these courts with any regrets. Going into the year, I kind of didn’t know what to expect. To be honest with you, I didn’t think we’d be as good as we were, but I also didn’t think we were going to be bad. I think it’s a testament to our guys to kind of rise up and become one of the better programs in our area.
“We have a good chance to build off the foundation from what we’ve built this year. My challenge to them was to remember this match. If you ever need to find that motivation, remember the pain from (Tuesday). Push through it and come back next year, so you can really step up in these moments.”
GOSHEN 5, FREMONT 0
While the results show a commanding sweep for the RedHawks, a senior-laden Eagles team put up a heck of a fight against coach Daniel Love’s team.
Across all five first sets, Fremont came within three or fewer points from winning. No. 1 singles player Pi Wellington actually lost his first set to Fremont’s Ethan Bock 5-7.
“It was close,” Love said. “We had some leads, and then we’d lose the leads. The first set was close in every single match. It was close. We had to fight for it, for sure. We expected it to be difficult, and I was proud of the way we fought through it.”
After the initial sets, the RedHawks found their footing and dominated on the back end. No. 2 singles player Moses Sawatzky swept Nicholas Miller 6-0 in the second set after winning the first 6-3. No. 3 singles player Isaac Stahly beat Alex Chilenski 6-2 after winning a tight battle, 6-4, in the first.
In doubles play, No. 1 players Carter Schmucker and Joel Byler swept Fremont’s Isaac Hirschy and Sam Verdin 6-4, 6-2, while the No. 2 duo of Moses Kratzer and Myles Mclaughlin fought off Fremont’s Joshua Sherbondy and Conner Trobaugh 6-3, 6-4.
The tightest match came in No. 1 singles where Wellington had to fight back after dropping the first set to Bock. He’d adjust and play the way Love knows he’s capable of playing during sets two and three. He’d go on to beat Bock in three sets after winning 6-2 to tie the match at a set a piece and then finishing the third set with a 6-3 win.
The RedHawks now gear up for a rematch with Westview after falling to the Warriors 4-1 in late August.
“It’s really exciting,” said Love of advancing to the regional final. “We were here last year and lost in the first round to Westview. … We know we are going to be the underdog. They’re not going to give us anything. They have sights down the road just like we do. We have to realize the opportunity that’s at hand, play with a clear mind and do our best.”
BOYS TENNIS REGIONAL SEMIFINALS – results
WESTVIEW 3, NORTHRIDGE 2
No. 1 singles: Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Brendan LaCounte (NR), 7-6, 6-3
No. 2 singles: Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Brandon Lomas (NR), 6-7, 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 singles: Kaleb Ellis (NR) def. Brennan Beachy (WV), 6-3, 6-4
No. 1 doubles: Collin Seegert/Evan Nay (NR) def. Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz, 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 doubles: Jethro Hostetler/Kylen Bender (WV) def. Mason Martin/Zak Martin (NR), 6-3, 6-3
GOSHEN 5, FREMONT 0
No. 1 singles: Pi Wellington (G) def. Ethan Bock (F), 5-7, 6-2, 6-3
No. 2 singles: Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Nicholas Miller (F), 6-3, 6-0
No. 3 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Alex Chilenski (F), 6-4, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Carter Schmucker/Joel Byler (G) def. Isaac Hirschy/Sam Verdin (F), 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 doubles: Moses Kratzer/Myles Mclaughlin (G) def. Joshua Sherbondy/Conner Trobaugh (F), 6-3, 6-4
INDIVIDUAL MATCHES:
No. 1 doubles: Chaz Yoder/Brady Chupp (NorthWood) def. Elijah Ehmke/Kiefer Nagel (DeKalb), 6-2, 6-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.