In a battle of two strong teams, Westview was able to avenge an earlier-season loss against East Noble, beating the Knights, 3-2, to win the Sectional 39 boys tennis championship.
It's the seventh-straight sectional championship for the Warrior program, who've also made two state quarterfinal appearances during that time as well.
Westview, who improves to 18-3 on the season, won at all three singles positions. At No. 1 singles, senior Isaiah Hostetler won 6-3, 6-3 over Vittorio Bona. Senior Jethro Hostetler won at No. 2 singles, defeating Ettore Bona 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). Finally, senior Kylen Bender won 6-4, 6-0 against Bryson Ortiz. The tiebreaker at the No. 2 singles position ultimately decided the team champion, as that was the last match to finish.
East Noble won both doubles matches. In the top spot, the Knights' Max Bender and Carven Miller won 6-2, 6-1 over Mason Clark and Cole Mast. At the No. 2 doubles position, Jackson Leedy and Grant Schermerhorn defeated Gavin Engle and Dawson Schrock, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Westview now advances to the regional semifinal Tuesday against Northridge (16-2) at Concord High School. The other semifinal pits No. 18 Goshen (21-0) against DeKalb. Both matches will start at 5 p.m., with the regional championship set for Wednesday night at the same time.