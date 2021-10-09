FORT WAYNE — For the second time in three years, the Westview boys tennis team is going to the big dance.
The No. 16 Warriors beat No. 25 Mississinewa, 4-1, in Saturday’s semistate match at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. It was the program’s second semistate title, joining the 2019 in accomplishing that feat.
“I’m really happy for the seniors, obviously,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “They’ve put a ton of time in during the offseason, and they always say one of their goals is to win regionals and get to semistate to have a chance. … To go down to state again, it’s just a great experience for the guys and its great for a lot of our younger players just to have that experience. Hopefully it helps bolster their want to (play) in the offseason.”
The decisive victory came at No. 2 singles. Senior Elijah Hostetler rallied from a 3-4 deficit in the first set to win, 6-4, and then held a 5-2 lead in the second set with a chance to serve for the victory. Hostetler’s opponent, Indians senior Haden Rowley, wouldn’t go down without a fight, however. It would take five match-point opportunities for Hostetler before he was finally able to defeat Rowley and send Westview (23-1) to the state quarterfinals.
“I think I was trying to go for a winner, too, and so on that last one, I was, ‘Alright, let’s just keep it in, let’s let (Rowley) make a mistake and let’s get it over with,’” said Hostetler on why it took many match-point chances to win the game. “It finally got to that point, and I finally finished it.”
The senior has gone unbeaten in the postseason for Westview this year, including key wins against East Noble in the sectional final and Northridge in the regional semifinal.
“Especially with it being my senior year, I feel like I have to be the leader out there,” Hostetler said. “I do feel a little bit of pressure, especially when I’m watching my brother … so, yeah, I start feeling some pressure, but I just tell myself to relax and fight for every point.”
Two of Westview’s other wins came in relatively quick fashion. Elijah’s aforementioned younger brother, junior Isaiah Hostetler, was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles over Mississinewa senior Riley Fuqua.
“He’s been playing better and better,” said Miller of Isaiah Hostetler. “He was down on himself and disappointed in the sectional, but after that first set against Northridge (in the regional semifinal), he’s been gangbusters. He’s been hitting with confidence like he was through the beginning and middle of the season.”
Westview then took a 2-1 lead in the overall match when the all-junior No. 2 doubles pair of Jethro Hostetler and Kylen Bender won 6-2, 6-3 in their match.
“Our 2-doubles and our 1-doubles, they’re really close (in skill),” Miller said. “They’re really close, but Kylen and Jethro, they’re good athletes. … They pull through for us, time-in and time-out, in some tough matches. Sometimes it feels like they’re coasting a little bit and letting the other team in, but they stepped up.”
The final match to end came at No. 3 singles. Westview senior Brennan Beachy lost the first set, 3-6, but then came back in the second set to win, 6-4. With the team match already decided, Beachy and his opponent, John Oliver, agreed to play a super tiebreaker instead of a full final set. The first-to-10, win-by-two tiebreaker went nearly as long as a normal set, with Beachy winning 16-14.
Mississinewa’s lone win came at No. 1 doubles, with the senior duo of Ryan Scott and Ethan Sample beating Westview seniors Kendall Schwartz and Isaac Rogers, 6-2, 6-1. By virtue of their win, Scott and Sample advance to the individual regional tournament next weekend.
Both Elijah and Isaiah Hostetler are the only two players left who were part of the varsity lineup from Westview’s 2019 state qualifying team. To be able to accomplish what he and his brother have done has been special for Elijah.
“It feels awesome, especially with it being with my brother,” Elijah said. “Our school’s never went to state in the history for tennis, except for (2019). So, to be able to be part of both teams that went down to state feels incredible. All the hard work we’ve put in, and to be able to go down there is just amazing.”
Westview will now play No. 12 Jasper in the state quarterfinals this upcoming Friday at noon at Center Grove High School in Indianapolis. Jasper beat Castle, 5-0, in its semistate match Saturday. The state quarterfinals are Friday, with the semifinals and finals the next day at various locations across Indianapolis.
“Our depth has come through for us many times over the last few seasons; it’s just important,” said Miller of what’s keyed this postseason run for his team. “I think a strong team has a pretty strong 3-singles and a pretty strong 2-doubles, and that’s what we have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.