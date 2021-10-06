ELKHART — For the third year in a row, Westview boys tennis earned the opportunity to hoist a regional championship trophy.
While tied at one a piece, a brief rain shower soaked the courts at Concord High School. Both Goshen and Westview had to sit around for over two hours before play was resumed.
That delay didn’t affect the Warriors’ play, as they’d go on to win the final three matches to beat Goshen 4-1 and advance to semistate for a third-straight season.
“I was a little bit worried,” said Westview head coach Tyler Miller of the rain delay. “But right from the start, the guys were pretty focused. We got a nice jump on the singles courts, and I think that put our team at ease a little bit.”
The RedHawks and Warriors were tied 1-1 before the delay after Goshen’s No. 1 doubles team of Carter Schmucker and Joel Byler and Westview’s No. 2 singles player Elijah Hostetler both won in two sets. Schmucker and Byler beat Warriors doubles team Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz 6-3, 6-1. Hostetler handled Goshen’s Moses Sawatzky 6-1, 6-2.
“They played really great,” said Goshen coach Daniel Love of his No. 1 doubles team. “They attacked at the net. … We also served probably better than normal, which played a big part in it. They really played textbook doubles. Set it up with a ground stroke and then attacked at the net.”
Once the squeegees and leaf blowers were put away, Westview’s No. 1 singles player Isaiah Hostetler picked up where he left off against Goshen’s Pi Wellington. After winning a difficult first set 6-3, Hostetler locked in to defeat Wellington 6-1 in set two to clinch Westview’s victory over Goshen. This, after the No. 2 doubles team of Jethro Hostetler and Kylen Bender won in two sets just minutes prior.
The last match between Westview and Goshen was played at No. 3 singles, where Brennan Beachy was victorious in two sets over Goshen’s Isaac Stahly, 6-1, 6-4.
The RedHawks season may have come to a close, but a young group overachieved in a multitude of ways. Goshen only loses one senior in Schmucker, so expect the RedHawks to be an even tougher force under Love next season.
“Sometimes I forget that this was a fairly inexperienced team,” Love said. “Only one senior and four new varsity players. We learned a lot and are playing significantly better than we were at the beginning of the year; just being smarter in certain situations and adding tools that they didn’t have. I think the future is bright for sure.
“Yes, we didn’t get to our goal of winning a regional. But I encouraged them not to lose sight of the fact that they won conference and won sectionals. Those aren’t easy things to do. But yes, the future is bright. I’m proud of them, and we’ll just keep working.”
Westview now prepares to face Mississinewa in semistate action on Saturday morning from Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. A win there would earn the Warriors their second trip to the state quarterfinals in three seasons.
“This is what the guys have been shooting for,” Miller said. “We have a chance. That’s all we needed. I think anything on top of this is gravy. We have nothing to lose, and we’re excited.”
BOYS TENNIS REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP – final results
Westview 4, Goshen 1
No. 1 singles: Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Pi Wellington (G), 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Moses Sawatzky (G), 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 singles: Brennan Beachy (WV) def. Isaac Stahly (G), 6-1, 6-4
No. 1 doubles: Carter Schmucker/Joel Byler (G) def. Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz (WV), 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Jethro Hostetler/Kylen Bender (WV) def. Moses Kratzer/Myles Mclaughlin (G), 7-5, 6-2
INDIVIDUAL MATCHES:
Max Bender/Carver Miller (East Noble) def. Chaz Yoder/Brady Chupp (NorthWood), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.