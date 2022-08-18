Last season, Goshen and Northridge went head-to-head at the top of the boys tennis Northern Lakes Conference standings.
Both the Raiders and RedHawks earned co-titles in the NLC in 2021 and both teams return a ton of top talent from those lineups this season.
Goshen brings back six players with varsity experience, highlighted by its No. 1 singles player in junior Pi Wellington.
Seniors Moses Sawatzky and Joel Byler and juniors Moses Kratzer, Myles McLaughlin and Isaac Stahly are the other returnees looking to help the RedHawks improve on last season’s strong 18-5 campaign.
Head coach Daniel Love believes he has the necessary roster to win a third-straight sectional title in 2022.
“A lot of the boys worked really hard in the offseason, and it's exciting to see the improvement in their games,” Love said. “The six returning varsity players look hungry to build on last year's success, but several other players are competing for varsity positions as well. The lineup will be in flux for the first part of the season while we sort things out.”
In Middlebury, Northridge head coach Austin Christner has plenty of reasons to be optimistic about his team’s upcoming season even with the loss of No. 1 doubles team Evan Nay and Colin Seegert.
The Raiders return a majority of their sectional title-winning lineup from a year ago, with seniors Brendan Lacounte (No. 1 singles), Brandon Lomas (No. 2 singles), Kaleb Ellis (No. 3 singles), Zak Martin and Mason Martin (No. 2 doubles in 2021) back in the fold for 2022.
“We have five returners with varsity experience, so I feel confident in our team,” Christner said. “I know the conference is going to be a tough challenge. Goshen returns a lot of talent and will be tough to beat, but I know the boys are ready to embrace that challenge.”
In the Northeast Corner Conference, Westview is fresh off of a state tournament appearance following a nearly flawless run through its 2021 regular season slate.
The Warriors picked up a sectional victory over East Noble before taking down Goshen to advance to semistate.
Head coach Tyler Miller’s team beat Mississinewa to advance before falling to Jasper in the state quarterfinals.
A majority of that team is now gone, with No. 2 singles player Elijah Hostetler, No. 3 singles player Brennan Beachy and the No. 1 doubles team of Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz absent from the 2022 lineup.
Luckily for Miller, No. 1 singles player Isaiah Hostetler returns, along with the No. 2 doubles team of Jethro Hostetler and Kylen Bender.
“This year, many players will be acclimating to new positions,” Miller said. “Several players are playing varsity for the first time, so there are going to be stretches during the season where we may have some steep learning curves. Hopefully, as the season progresses, we'll become more polished from the gained experience to contend in conference and in the postseason.”
Additional teams to look out for in the NECC will be West Noble and Fairfield.
Both teams return a majority of their 2021 lineup this season, with the Chargers going 12-4 and the Falcons 12-9 in 2021.
Note: Elkhart, Jimtown and Wawasee failed to send team information before our deadline.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Matt Miller, 19th season
Assistant coaches: Daniel Buschert
Last season’s record: 9-9
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Cameron Heinisch, Breece Erickson; Juniors: Oscar Pairitz; Sophomores: Noah Schrock
Other varsity players: Juniors: Justin Hochstedler, Tristan Mast, Ian McHugh, Adam Siemens-Rhodes; Sophomores: Emerson Landis, Keagan Meyer; Freshmen: Gabo Brenneman Ochoa, Gideon Miller, Dominic Ramer
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Our four returning varsity players bring a lot of experience to our team. Three of the four finished last season with individual winning records, and they were all playing high-level varsity positions. They've also put in a ton of work over the year. I expect them to bring that talent and work ethic to the rest of the team, which will be relatively inexperienced. This summer, the varsity newcomers have been growing quickly, and that has been amazing to watch. So, as we move toward the season, growth continues to be our goal.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Todd Denton, 15th season (186-69 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Jeff Spicher
Last season's record: 9-8 (5-2 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Nathan Schraw; Juniors: Andrew Kavanagh, Avery Johnson
Other varsity players: Seniors: Luke Greising; Juniors: Logan McIntosh, Jose Mosquera; Sophomores: Aidan Andrews; Freshmen: Adam Burkert, Lukas Ulig
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Returning only three starters will leave us a little inexperienced. We have some young guys that will be pushing for varsity spots. A small team, but we should still be alright.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Mike Filbrun, 27th season (402-144 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Lonney Filbrun
Last season’s record: 12-9 (5-3 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Luke Holsopple, Brandon Kauffman, Mick Moore, Seth Yoder; Juniors: Cooper LeCount; Sophomores: Garrett Stoltzfus
Other varsity players: Seniors: Caleb Miller, Martin Ruiz, Ryan Yoder; Juniors: Chase Buckholz, Noah Mast; Sophomores: Nate Bailey, Isaac Elledge, Kohen Hill, Brockton Miller, Jaydon Riegsecker; Freshmen: Trey Branneman, Cameron Cripe, Grant Garber, Grady Garber, Matthew Holsopple, Braxton Landry, Conner LeCount, Isaac Mast, Andrew Matthews, Logan Moore, Brady Park
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I'm very excited about the upcoming season. We've got a lot of experience, and that helps a lot. Garrett Stoltzfus returns at 1 singles. He had a great freshman season at that position last year and made the all-conference team. Returning your 1 singles is a big help any season, but returning five more players from the lineup is even better. I think we have a chance to get production from all five positions in the lineup. I'm also really excited about our freshman class. It's a big group that I think has a lot of potential.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Daniel Love, 15th season
Assistant coaches: Mark Saner and Lara Perry
Last season’s record: 18-5 (7-0 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Moses Sawatzky, Joel Byler; Juniors: Moses Kratzer, Myles McLaughlin, Pi Wellington, Isaac Stahly
Other varsity players: Seniors: Aidan Ebright Zehr, Blaine Miller, Kaden Priebe; Juniors: Lawson Kauffman, Jacob Murphy, Evan Hochstedler, Erich Schramm, Tyler Scott, Braxten Sheets; Sophomores: David Stutzman, Kyan Miller, Ian Saner; Freshmen: Mo Watt, Levi Sawatzky, Evan Timmons, Eli Stickel
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Austin Christner, 4th season (71-25 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Judy Pollock and Jerry Garber
Last season’s record: 16-3 (6-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Brendan Lacounte, Brandon Lomas, Kaleb Ellis, Zak Martin, Mason Martin
Other varsity players: Seniors: Harry Brown, Carter Krizmanich; Juniors: Nolan Mellott, Elijah Shell
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Tif Schwartz, 20th season (121-188 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Tori Schwartz
Last season’s record: 2-14 (1-6 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Nic Anderson
Other varsity players: Seniors: Trent Beer, Joe Hahn, Logan Perry, Alex Yoder; Juniors: Wyatt Hammond, Zach Hochstetler, Sam Holden, Collin Martin, Shawn Miller, Wes Newcomer, Caleb Yoder; Sophomores: Brennan Chilberg, Ryker Cisney, Ezra Cook, Easton Feenstra, Logan Marker, Ty Stankovich, Bryce Weaver; Freshman: Riley Barhydt, Aiden Boggs, Landon McDonald, Colin Moyer, Drew Patterson, Mavox Tompos, Caleb Vincent
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “With only one returning letter winner from last season, we are looking for several guys to step up this season. I am encouraged by the extra time several guys have put in during the offseason to fill those positions and push their teammates to make our team stronger. I’m looking forward to another fun season! I am, once again, blessed with a larger team this year.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Greg Riegsecker, 33rd season
Last season’s record: 12-4 (6-2 NECC)
Varsity roster: Seniors: Luke Schermerhorn, Nevin Phares, Nate Shaw, Lee Stringfellow; Juniors: Miguel Mayorga, Blake Whitten; Sophomores: Isaac Mast, Andrew Deel, Kyle Barnes, Erik Mendoza; Freshmen: Matthew Trinklein, Konner Duesler, Nolan Kelly, Gage Mitchell 9
Head coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are looking forward to the season. Nate, Nevin and Luke have a lot of varsity experience. We have some varsity spots to fill, but the young guys are working hard to earn those spots. It should be a fun season!”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Tyler Miller, 6th season (98-17 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Kenn Davis
Last season’s record: 23-2 (8-0 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Isaiah Hostetler, Kylen Bender, Jethro Hostetler
Other varsity players: Seniors: Cole Mast, Dawson Shrock; Juniors: Jace Lang; Sophomores: Mason Clark, Gavin Engle, Dylan Shrock; Freshmen: Aaron Roth