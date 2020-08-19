TOPEKA — It was a historic 2019 season for the Westview boys tennis program, as they went undefeated through the regular season, sectional and regional. The Warriors then won the semistate championship over Marion to qualify for its first-ever state finals appearance.
Westview’s season ended in the state quarterfinals in a 4-1 loss to Columbus North. The Warriors finished 25-1 and look to carry that momentum into the 2020 season.
The top two singles players from last year have graduated from Westview in Kurtis Davis and Justin Schwartz. All other players that competed on that state tournament team, though, are back. Both doubles pairings — No. 1 junior Elijah Hostetler and senior Tim Brandenberger, and No. 2 senior Brady Hostetler and senior Will Clark — return to anchor those two positions. Elijah Hostetler went 22-7 last season, Brandenberger 23-6, Clark 27-2 and Brady Hostetler 28-1.
The No. 1 singles player is expected to be sophomore Isaiah Hostetler, who went 26-3 at the No. 3 singles spot a season ago. Finding No. 2 and No. 3 singles players for this year will be head coach Tyler Miller’s biggest challenge, but he’s confident in the rest of the players’ abilities.
“The boys are eager to participate in the high school tennis season,” Miller said. “Since last fall, many have honed their skills knowing that several top positions were opening up due to graduation. Expectations are high, and they want to continue the success of the previous years.”
In the Northern Lakes Conference, NorthWood is coming off an undefeated conference season and sectional title. The Panthers lost to Westview, 3-2, in the regional final to end a dramatic season for them.
NorthWood’s top returning player is senior Ben Vincent, who didn’t lose a set at No. 2 singles last year to post a perfect 25-0 record. He will move up into the No. 1 singles spot, replacing the graduating Wes Troyer.
The Panthers also have to replace the No. 1 doubles pairing of Jack Wysong and Landon Holland, who advanced to the individual state quarterfinals after NorthWood was eliminated from the team competition. In fact, five of the seven players in the starting varsity lineup for the regional final graduated, leaving Vincent and No. 2 doubles player senior Treyton Martin as the only two returnees.
Complicating matters for the Panthers was the mandate by the Elkhart County Health Department on Aug. 7 that didn’t allow doubles tennis to be played until Aug. 25. Every competition for Elkhart County high schools had to be singles-only due to social distancing guidelines. This has made it tough for coaches like NorthWood’s Tif Schwartz, but she’s happy that a season can be played at all.
“This season has no doubt been a challenge with all the new protocols being thrown at us on what seems to be a weekly basis, but the guys have been great at accepting these new challenges and pressing forward,” Schwartz said. “We are ready to play some matches and are hoping to get a regular season-type match rather than a singles-only type. We are just thankful to have any type of season at this point and know that we need to be flexible each day.”
2020 BOYS TENNIS TEAM PREVIEWS
BETHANY CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Matt Miller, 17th season
Assistant Coaches: Daniel Buschert, Andrew Buschert
Last season’s record: 9-6
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Braden Bohn, Joseph Mounsithiraj, Tyson Miller
Other varsity candidates: Seniors: Theo Siemens-Rhodes, Aaron Shenk, Kameron Branum. Juniors: Matthew Dyck, Austin Shenk, Josiah Schlabach, Jacob Leininger, Jacob Shenk. Sophomores: Cameron Heinisch, Breece Erickson. Freshmen: Ethan Pairitz, Tristan Mast, Justin Hochstedler, Ian McHugh, Adam Siemens-Rhodes
Comments: “We have an experienced team coming up. Twelve of our 18 players are either juniors or seniors. All of our players who are returning and competing for varsity positions had winning records last year, whether on JV or Varsity,” coach Miller said.
CONCORD
Head Coach: Todd Denton, 12th season
Assistant Coaches: Steve Boussom, Jim Burkert
Last season’s record: 10-9
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Bryson Schrock, Gavin Smith, Brayden Newburn, Bailey Morrison. Juniors: Mitchell Whitehead, Thomas Burkert, Ethan Kavanagh, Sam West. Sophomore: Nathan Schraw.
Other varsity candidates: Senior: Cayden Rohrer. Sophomores: Zak Wait, Garrett Trout. Freshmen: Andrew Kavanaugh, Avery Johnson.
Comments: “These boys have worked really hard this offseason. Attitudes are high. Should be a fun year if we get to play,” coach Denton said.
FAIRFIELD
Head Coach: Mike Filbrun, 26th season
Assistant Coach: Lonney Filbrun
Last season’s record: 11-8
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Colin Hochstedler, Kaden Plett, Dylan Yoder, Ethan Yoder. Sophomores: Brandon Kauffman
Other varsity candidates: Seniors: Ryan Keller, Lance Martin. Juniors: Brady Cripe, Garrett Dunlap, Noah Hochstetler, Keegan Pressler, Collin Troyer. Sophomores: Luke Holsopple, Brandon Kauffman, Evan Mathews, Caleb Miller, Mick Moore, Colton Troyer, Ryan Yoder, Seth Yoder. Freshmen: Aidan Bender, Chase Buckholz, Tyson Frey, Braden Frye, Cooper Lecount, Noah Mast, Landon Miller, Mitchell Miller, Miles Nine.
Comments: “I'm excited that we return a solid No.1 singles and No. 1 doubles player from last season. It's always nice to return players from the top of the lineup and need to fill in the bottom of the lineup rather than the other way around. We have 28 on our roster this season. That's most we have ever had in my career coaching boys. I'm encouraged with what I've seen so far and think we have a chance to have good depth throughout both the varsity and JV lineups,” coach Filbrun said.
GOSHEN
Head Coach: Daniel Love, 13th season
Assistant Coaches: Mark Saner, Lara Perry
Last season’s record: 10-11
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Carlos Lichty, Brenton Pham, Carter Schmucker, Cormac Koop Liechty. Sophomore: Moses Sawatzky
Other varsity candidates: Senior: Will Nisley. Juniors: Andy Eby, Carter Schmucker, Soroosh Kermani, Wyatt Hernley. Sophomores: Aidan Zehr, Blaine Miller, Emre Gulec, Joel Byler, Josiah Penner, Kaden Priebe. Freshmen: Anton Alstrom, Boden Stutsman, Braxten Sheets, Elliot Hertzler Gascho, Erich Schramm, Evan Hochstedler, Isaac Stahly, Jacob Murphy, Lincoln Fisher, Moses Kratzer, Myles McLaughlin, Pi Wellington, Tyler Scott.
Comments: “We have a much larger team than usual, with 50% of our 28 players in 9th grade. It is exciting to have so many young players that already have some tennis background at the middle school level, and I look forward to seeing them gain the experience of competing at the next level,” coach Love said.
LAKELAND
Head Coach: Michael Rasbaugh, 1st season
Assistant Coach: Craig Pierce
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Corey Christie, Luke Franke, Blake Sturdivant, Colton Fleeman. Sophomore: Dominic Lawrence
Other varsity candidates: Seniors: Miguel Munoz. Sophomores: Brayden Miles, Jack Miller, Wyatt Preistley, Isaac Larimer, Tyler Yoder. Freshmen: Treston Sunken, Xai Leu, Charlie Harris, Clayton Trump.
Comments: “I am looking forward to the season. I was Kyle (Grossman’s) assistant coach last year and it was a good year. We were young, but I think that is going to help us this year. The four seniors that we have are great leaders and great teammates to the other guys on the team. I think we are going to do some great things this year,” coach Rasbaugh said.
NORTHRIDGE
Head coach: Austin Christner, 2nd season
Assistant Coach: Bruce Grevengoed
Last season’s record: 10-5
Returning letterwinners: Evan Nay, Aaron Cripe, Cameron Henry, Grant Martin, Collin Seegert.
Other varsity players: Brendan LaCounte, Brandon Lomas, Zak Martin, Caleb Ellis
Comments: “We have a good combination of experienced returners and new incoming players trying to make a name for themselves. Last year's seniors Gabe Rodino, Avery Mantyla, and Cole Miller were a big part of our culture that will be missed this year. As a coach, it is cool to see the transition of players being an underclassman to becoming the leaders of the team. We will be looking to rely on our experienced returners to help lead and guide our younger players. This season being a little different than any makes it very difficult at times to get the most out of the guys. With COVID and our courts currently being renovated, we have had to practice with five courts, and with 25 guys, it has made running an efficient practice not easy. The guys have done everything I've asked and continue to work hard every day. I'm ready for matches to start so we can see the boys start to compete in the sport they all love,” coach Christner said.
NORTHWOOD
Head Coach: Tif Schwartz, 18th season
Assistant Coaches: Tori Schwartz, Stan Beehler
Last season’s record: 17-2, 7-0 NLC
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Ben Vincent, Treyton Martin
Other varsity candidates: Seniors: Brad Demitruk, Andrew McCoy. Juniors: Charles Anderson, Brady Chupp, Gage Gongwer, Karson Kirby, Jaxon Miller, Wyatt Petrie, Isaac Roberts, Wes Steiner, Chaz Yoder. Sophomores: Trent Beer, Kane Bellman, Will Geyer, Joe Hahn, Andre Hostetler, Skee Mishler, Logan Perry, Alex Yoder. Freshman: Nick Anderson, Wyatt Hammond, Sam Holden, Shawn Miller
WAWASEE
Head coach: Vince Rhodes, 7th season
Assistant Coach: Mike Leedy
Last season’s record: 6-10
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Grant Brooks, Blaine Baut, Holden Babb, Devon Kuhn, Zeke Keim
Other varsity candidates: Freshmen: Nathan Harper, Ty Brooks
Comments: “With five returning lettermen, we should have a good chance to have a great season,” coach Rhodes said.
WEST NOBLE
Head coach: Greg Riegsecker, 31st season
Assistant coach: Peter Rogers
Last year’s record: 12-5
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Chris Miller, Brayden Bohde, JJ Jacobs, Wesley Shaw. Sophomores: Nevin Phares, Luke Schermerhorn, Nate Shaw
Comments: “We have been working hard to have a good season. We have a lot of experience coming back and are pretty even in all positions. Hope to make it a good year,” coach Riegsecker said.
WESTVIEW
Head Coach: Tyler Miller, 4th season
Assistant Coach: Kenn Davis
Last season’s record: 25-1
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Tim Brandenberger, Will Clark, Brady Hostetler. Junior: Elijah Hostetler. Sophomore: Isaiah Hostetler
Other varsity candidates: Juniors: Brennan Beachy, Isaac Rogers, Kendall Schwartz. Sophomores: Kylen Bender, Cole Mast, Dawson Schrock, Jethro Hostetler
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.