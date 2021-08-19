In 2020, The Goshen News’ coverage area saw three teams take home sectional crowns in boys tennis.
Westview, Goshen and Concord each rose above the rest of the competition behind experienced players in key positions.
This season, though, Goshen and Concord face an uphill battle to repeat with an influx of young talent filling holes left by graduating seniors.
The Minutemen’s No. 1 singles player in Bryson Schrock is gone, along with three doubles players in Cayden Rohrer, Gavin Smith and Brayden Newburn. Filling the gaps in singles play will be junior Nathan Schraw and senior Mitchell Whitehead. In doubles, the lone starter left from a year ago is Thomas Burkert.
Goshen’s lineup will have a youthful look in 2021 as well after all four doubles players in 2020 graduated. Despite the subtractions, coach Daniel Love and the RedHawks have key returners in Carter Schmucker, Moses Sawatzky, Isaac Stahly and Pi Wellington.
“We bring back all three singles players, but we graduated all of our doubles players from last year so that's the big question so far,” Love said. “I've been very impressed with the improvement many players have made and I’m excited for them to continue to get better this year. Pi Wellington, Moses Sawatzky, and Isaac Stahly have taken the next step in their game, so I'm proud of them for that.”
The team with likely the best chance to repeat as sectional champs again resides in Topeka. Coach Tyler Miller’s Warriors went undefeated in 2020 before falling to Homestead 5-0 at semi-state to end the season at 24-1. It was the second straight season Westview made it to semistate after winning it in 2019 over Marion.
With Brady Hostetler, Will Clark and Tim Brandenberger graduated, the Warriors lost three of their four doubles starters from last season. However, in the singles lineup, Elijah Hostetler, Isaiah Hostetler and Brennan Beachy are all back to help lead a Westview team looking for its third-straight semistate appearance.
“Losing three experienced doubles players from last season's team will be an adjustment, but we return all of our singles lineup plus some players who gained varsity experience due to COVID protocols,” Miller said. “Many of the guys have worked on their games over the offseason and are looking forward to engaging in competition.”
2021 BOYS TENNIS TEAM PREVIEWS
Note: Wawasee didn’t provide information before the deadline.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Matt Miller, 19th season (220-134)
Assistant coaches: Daniel Buschert, Andrew Buschert
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Austin Shenk; Junior: Cameron Heinisch
Other varsity players: Seniors: Matthew Dyck, Jacob Leininger, Josiah Schlabach, Jacob Shank; Junior: Breece Erickson; Sophomore: Ethan Pairitz; Freshman: Noah Schrock
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We graduated six of our seven varsity players from last year's varsity team. So, this season we will welcome a host of new varsity players. However, we still have 5 seniors and 2 juniors that have been leading very well through the offseason. We have a lot of high character players who are going to be experiencing their first season of varsity tennis. I can't wait, because the opportunity is really spurring lots of new growth!” coach Miller said.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Todd Denton, 13th season (176-60)
Assistant coaches: Steve Boussom, Jim Burkert, Andre Ziebold
Returning letterwinners: Nathan Schraw, Mitchell Whitehead, Thomas Burkert, Ethan Kavanagh, Andrew Kavanagh, Sam West
Other potential varsity players: Avery Johnson, Garrett Trout.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We lost our #1 singles and #3 doubles players. We are young with some experience, but we fight to the finish,” coach Denton said.
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Mike Filbrun, 27th season (390-175)
Assistant coaches: Lonney Filbrun
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Noah Hochstetler; Juniors: Brandon Kauffman, Mick Moore; Sophomore: Cooper LeCount
Other varsity players: Seniors: Brady Cripe, Garrett Dunlap, Keegan Pressler, Collin Troyer; Juniors: Luke Holsopple, Evan Mathews, Caleb Miller, Ryan Yoder, Seth Yoder; Sophomores: Chase Buckholz, Braden Frye, Noah Mast; Freshmen: Nate Bailey, Brockton Miller, Garrett Stoltzfus
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I'm very excited about the season. We need to replace most of the top of last year's lineup, which is not an easy thing to do, but I think we have some players who are ready to compete at that level. We've been having great practices and I've enjoyed working with this group,” coach Filbrun said.
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Daniel Love, 14th season
Assistant coaches: Mark Saner, Lara Perry
Returning letterwinners: Pi Wellington, Moses Sawatzky, Isaac Stahly, Carter Schmucker
Other varsity players: Joel Byler, Kaden Priebe, Kyan Miller, Evan Hochstedler, Soroosh Kermani, Aidan Ebright Zehr, Braxten Sheets, Blaine Miller, Moses Kratzer
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Mike Rasbaugh, 2nd season
Assistant coaches: Craig Pierce
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Colton Fleeman; Juniors: Dominic Lawrence, Brayden Miles, Wyatt Preistley
Other varsity players: Juniors: Jack Miller, Tyler Yoder, Isaac Larimer; Sophomores: Treston Sunken, Xai Leu, Charlie Harris, Clayton Trump; Freshman: Ethan Rasbaugh
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: "I am very excited about this year. We lost three great varsity players, but we have a great core of juniors that are going to do great things for Lakeland tennis. The commitment that this team has shown over the summer is awesome and I can’t wait for the season to start,” coach Rasbaugh said.
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Austin Christner, 3rd season
Assistant coaches: Bruce Grevengoed, Jerry Garber, Judy Pollock
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Evan Nay, Collin Seegert; Juniors: Brendan LaCounte, Brandon Lomas, Kaleb Ellis
Other varsity players: Senior: Jake Welker; Junior: Zak Martin; Sophomores: Nolan Mellott, Elijah Shell
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Our goal this year and every year is a conference title, a sectional, and a regional. We have plenty of good leadership coming back. I am excited to see these young men help lead our team to achieve our big goals for this season,” coach Christner said.
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Tif Schwartz, 19th season (119-174)
Assistant coaches: Tori Schwartz, Stan Beehler
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Charles Anderson, Brady Chupp, Isaac Roberts, Chaz Yoder
Other potential varsity players: Seniors: Karson Kirby, Wes Steiner; Juniors: Logan Perry; Sophomores: Nic Anderson, Caleb Yoder
Coach’s comments for the upcoming season: “Once again, we will have a larger team this year with 27 players. With all of the circumstances surrounding these athletes nowadays, it is exciting to have so many playing!! Several guys have shown lots of improvement from last year. We have had a great week and a half of practices and we are looking forward to getting the season started,” coach Schwartz said.
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Greg Riegsecker, 32nd year
Assistant coaches: Peter Rogers
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Chris Miller, Brayden Bohde, JJ Jacobs, Wes Shaw; Juniors: Nate Shaw, Luke Schermerhorn, Nevin Phares, Josh Ness
Other potential varsity players: Juniors: Lee Stringfellow, Bailey Ruisard; Sophomores: Miguel Mayorga, Blake Whitten; Freshman: Erik Mendoza
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are looking forward to our season. We are returning all of our players from last season so we should be competitive in all of our matches. The guys have been working hard to improve over the summer so it should be a fun season. We are looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish,” coach Riegsecker said.
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Tyler Miller, 5th season (75-15)
Assistant coaches: Kenn Davis
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Brennan Beachy, Elijah Hostetler, Isaac Rogers, Kendall Schwartz; Juniors: Isaiah Hostetler, Jethro Hostetler
Other potential varsity players: Juniors: Kylen Bender, Cole Mast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.