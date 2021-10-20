MIDDLEBURY — After a successful season that saw Northridge go 17-3 and win a sectional title as a team, the No. 1 doubles duo of seniors Evan Nay and Collin Seegert has made a promising run within the individual state tournament.
With a victory over Westview’s No. 1 doubles team of Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz during Northridge’s regional semifinal loss to the Warriors, Nay and Seegert earned an opportunity to advance individually. The tandem would take advantage by going on to win an individual sectional championship after defeating East Noble’s Max Bender and Carver Miller, as well as Goshen’s Carter Schmucker and Joel Byler.
During regional play at LaPorte, the Raiders won back-to-back matches over LaPorte and Plymouth to earn a regional title. Nay and Seegert swept William Wolf and Quentin Spears 7-6, 6-3 in the semifinals before winning a tighter match over Matt Manzuk and Bennett Christy 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to state.
At 29-1, Nay and Seegert will now face off with Floyd Central’s No. 1 doubles team of Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Carmel High School for the chance to play Carmel’s Srisanth Malpeddi and Jack Jentz or Hamilton Southeastern’s Aiden De Witt and Andrew Spirrison in the semifinals.
“It’s very cool,” said Seegert of reaching state. “I did not think I’d be in this position looking back to my freshman year. And the fact that I’m here is pretty amazing.”
“It’s insane,” Nay added. “I didn’t expect to get this far, but we’ve pushed through, and it’s happening now. I can’t believe it.”
While both are seniors and have tons of tennis experience, this is the first year the pair have played together. And from the beginning, their similar styles have meshed perfectly.
“I think it’s our combination of skill sets,” Nay said. “We just really work well together, and I think it’s just the mindset that we both have when it comes to refusing to lose.”
“They put in a ton of time in the offseason to prepare themselves to be able to come out here and do well,” Northridge head coach Austin Christner added. “They also get along really well. They have great chemistry, and they’re never too hard on each other. They just compliment each other really well on and off the court.”
Experience and familiarity with the program has helped both Nay and Seegert be so successful together as well. Christner’s coached them for three seasons now, and with the way they prepare, this type of postseason performance hasn’t surprised him.
“They’re coachable guys, and they’ve been through it,” Christner said. “They realize that we, as a coaching staff, are here to help them. They’ve really listened and grown from our feedback through out the year. It’s funny, because now we’re at the point of the year where they almost know what we’re going to tell them. … But a lot of their growth has been on them, just wanting to learn, wanting to get better. And then going out there and executing.”
One of the biggest keys to Nay and Seegert’s success has been the ability to stay grounded in the match, whether they lose a set or make a few costly mistakes. They’ve dropped sets in both the sectional and regional rounds of their extended postseason run, yet they managed to put those behind them and win the matches in both instances.
“We’ve been in some tough matches,” Seegert said. “But no matter what the score is, we always play our hardest. And if nothing’s clicking, we just do our best to leave it all out there.”
“It’s funny to say, because they’ve only lost once,” Christner added. “But they’ve had a couple matches where they had one set where they really made a lot of mistakes, a lot of unforced errors and just gave away too many free points. Their last match against Plymouth was a good example of that. Plymouth came out and played really well, and it was a very lop-sided first set. But when we started to click in that second set, and we started getting that momentum, it’s tough to beat (Nay and Seegert) when they’re like that.”
Northridge’s quarterfinal matchup with Hodges and Jacobi of Floyd Central could be evenly matched due to the pair’s record – 11-4 according to the IHSAA – and because this will be the first match of the individual state tournament for the Floyd Central duo.
More experience playing together this season, coupled with the upper hand when it comes to knowing the pressure of individual play, could give the Raiders an added advantage on Friday afternoon in Carmel.
“I think they’re really playing their best tennis right now,” said Christner of his No. 1 doubles team. “The main thing though when you get to this stage, it’s not so much about your opponent as it is about you. How are you handling your nerves? How are you ready to execute and play to your strengths? What we’ll be focusing on with Evan and Collin is what they can control. Coming in with a game plan that plays to their strengths, and basically to what’s got them there. We don’t have to do anything different.”
