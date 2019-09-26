NAPPANEE — NorthWood will have a chance to win four individual Northern Lakes Conference boys tennis championships following a successful semifinal round Thursday on their home courts in Nappanee.
The Panthers picked up victories at No. 1 singles (Wes Troyer, 6-1, 6-0), No. 2 singles (Ben Vincent, 6-0, 6-0), No. 1 doubles (Landon Holland and Jack Wysong, 7-5, 6-1) and No. 2 doubles (Treyton Martin and Bryce Harner, 6-3, 6-3).
“I think (Wednesday) we played really hesitant on all five courts, to be honest,” NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz said, referencing the first-round matches the day before. “Today, I think they were more regrouped, ready to play and relaxed a lot more. And, I definitely think it made a difference in their matches.”
The play of Troyer and Vincent was exceptionally noticeable, as they lost a combined one game at the top two spots Thursday. Having two dominant individuals players is comforting not only for Schwartz, but the team as a whole.
“It’s very nice. It’s one thing I think that’s beneficial to us is have Ben and Wes being where they are and compete like they do,” Schwartz said. “Having someone that can be so solid at No. 1 singles and then also someone so solid at No. 2 singles, it helps the team a whole lot.”
NORTHRIDGE ADVANCES TWO
The Raiders will have a chance to knock off NorthWood in two individual championships Saturday.
Northridge’s most emotional victory came at the No. 1 singles position, where senior Gabe Rodino won a dramatic 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 match over Goshen senior Ryan Harmelink. It was a charged-up crowd for both players.
“It was definitely intense, I think you can say that safely,” Goshen coach Daniel Love said of the third set between Rodino and Harmelink. “It was a little weird kind of throughout. There were a lot of emotions, there was a lot of noise. Some stuff you’d rather not see on a tennis court or hear around, outside the tennis court.”
The third set was tied at three before cramps started hindering the Rodino’s legs. Northridge’s No. 1 singles player took a medical break and had a hard time putting weight on his right leg at various points during the rest of the match.
Despite the injury, Rodino was able to squeak by the challenge of Harmelink.
“He just competed there in the last couple of games, gave it his all on the court,” Northridge coach Austin Christner said. “Hopefully we can recover (Friday) and play another one Saturday. Gabe’s the kind of guy you want out there. He’s a gamer, he’s a fighter.”
Afterwards, Love had nothing but respect for his top singles player.
“I was really proud of Ryan’s character on the court. It’s hard when your opponent cramps,” the Goshen coach said. “The first words out of Ryan’s mouth when (Rodino) started cramping were, ‘Take all the time you need,’ which says a lot about him. He’s not out there to win a match by a guy cramping off the court. He’s out there to earn it.
“And today, unfortunately, character always doesn’t win the match. It’ll win in the big picture for sure, and I’m really proud of him for that.”
While the No. 1 singles match reached its epic conclusion, Northridge’s No. 2 doubles was pulling off a three-set win of their own. Senior Cole Miller and sophomore Collin Seegert won 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to Saturday’s final.
“They played a heck of a third set. Knew what they needed to do and executed it, which was good to see,” Christner said. “So, to get two, three-set wins at 7:30 in the dark with lights on — it’s fun. We just have to rest up (Friday) and be ready to go for Saturday.”
LICHTY ADVANCES FOR GOSHEN
It wasn’t a completely lost night for the RedHawks, as junior Carlos Lichty advanced after a 7-5, 6-1 victory in the No. 2 singles semifinals. It’s the second-straight NLC finals appearance for Lichty, who’ll have his hands full going against NorthWood’s Vincent.
“I’m proud of Carlos,” Love said. “He’s put himself in position to compete. We’ll just try to get creative. ... We’re going to fight for it. Carlos is pretty motivated because you want to beat the best.”
SCHRAW ADVANCES FOR CONCORD
Freshman Nathan Schraw was a 6-2, 6-1 winner in the No. 3 singles semifinals, advancing to face Warsaw’s Hayden Anderson in the finals.
Concord is replacing its entire starting lineup from a season ago, forcing coach Todd Denton to be patient as his team grows into consistent tennis players. Being able to play for a conference title is a huge step for players like Schraw.
“He’s very athletic. He runs down every ball,” Denton said of Schraw. “He moves well, and that’s his asset right now.”
