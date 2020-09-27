GOSHEN — It was a successful day on the tennis courts Saturday for the Northridge and Westview boys tennis teams. Northridge emerged victorious in the Northern Lakes Conference tournament, while Westview swept away its competition to win the Northeast Corner Conference tournament unanimously.
By winning the NLC tournament, the Raiders earned co-conference championship honors with Concord, who went 7-0 in regular season play. The Warriors went a perfect 8-0 in regular season NECC action to go along with their dominate performance in the tournament.
PARITY DOMINATES NLC TOURNEY
Even though Northridge only won at one position during the tournament, they were able to earn enough points from the other spots to earn the co-conference championship. They finished third at No. 1 singles (sophomore Brendan LaCounte), second at No. 2 singles (senior Grant Martin), third at three singles (sophomore Brendan Lomas) and second at No. 2 doubles (senior Cameron Henry and junior Collin Seegert) to go along with its one win at No. 1 doubles from senior Aaron Cripe and junior Evan Nay.
It was the third-place showing at No. 3 singles that actually won the tournament for Northridge. If Lomas had finished fourth, Concord would’ve been the outright conference champion.
“You wanted both, but at the same time, after we took that loss in the regular season (to Concord), we’re happy with the split,” Northridge coach Austin Christner said. “It shows that our guys have been improving throughout the year and are starting to click at the right time.”
Cripe and Nay have been a strong pairing for Northridge the last two seasons. Christner debated about separating the two this year, but decided to stick with them together because of their continuity.
“They work so well together on the court,” Christner said. “They compliment each other’s game so well … they were clearly the best doubles team in the conference by far. It’s cool to see their transformation throughout the year.”
Goshen actually won the most individual titles Saturday, as No. 2 singles senior Carlos Lichty and No. 3 singles sophomore Moses Sawatzky emerged victorious. The RedHawks finished in third place as a team.
“I was very proud of Carlos and Moses and how they competed this tournament," Goshen coach Daniel Love said. "Carlos had been playing more doubles lately, so to be able to switch back to singles so smoothly was impressive to me. Moses had played some No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles this season, so it was hard to know how he'd do in the tournament, but I had high hopes. He caught fire during his 2nd round match and continued his strong play through the championship match.
"Both guys have been extremely flexible with their place in the lineup this season, doing whatever helps the team the most. I was very happy to see them get rewarded with conference championships."
NorthWood picked up a victory at No. 1 singles from Ben Vincent. While the Panthers have struggled as a team this season, Vincent has continued to be a bright spot for them.
“I am very proud of Ben’s efforts,” NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz said. “To go undefeated last year puts a target on your back for this year and I think he’s handled that pressure very well. He is playing some really good tennis right now and this is when he needs to be playing his best as we head into the postseason next week.”
Concord earned a win with its No. 2 doubles pairing of senior Cameron Henry and junior Thomas Burkert.
“Their confidence has been growing each match,” said Concord coach Todd Denton of his No. 2 doubles pairing. “They are working as a team. Really proud of the work they have put into it and it is paying off.”
WARRIORS ROLL IN NECC
Westview faced little resistance in winning the NECC tournament. They won at all five positions and didn’t drop a set the entire tournament.
“I’m happy for the guys,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “I think they were all focused on — since we had won the conference in the regular season — backing it up with the tournament championship. We feel somewhat good going into the postseason.”
The Warriors are no strangers to recent postseason success. They brought home sectional, regional and semistate trophies last year en route to qualifying for the state meet for the first time in program history. It’s No. 3 singles player last year, sophomore Isaiah Hostetler, is the No. 1 singles player this year, and both doubles pairings from 2019 — seniors Will Clark/Brady Hostetler and senior Tim Brandenberger/junior Isaac Rogers — are playing this year as well.
“I think the guys are pretty confident, but we know that East Noble has been doing very well … we have to be really focused,” said Miller, referencing a potential sectional showdown with the Knights.
The sectional brackets will be revealed Monday at 7p.m., with postseason action then beginning on Wednesday. Concord, Goshen, East Noble and Warsaw all host sectionals with area teams involved.
NLC BOYS TENNIS TOURNAMENT RESULTS
-1 singles: Ben Vincent (NW) def. Bryson Schrock (CON), 6-3, 6-3
-2 singles: Carlos Lichty (GOS) def. Grant Martin (NR), 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)
-3 singles: Moses Sawatzky (GOS) def. Carter Snyder (PLY), 6-3, 6-1
-1 doubles: Aaron Cripe/Evan Nay (NR) def. Gavin Smith/Cayden Rohrer (CON), 6-1, 6-3
-2 doubles: Brayden Newburn/Thomas Burkert (CON) def. Cameron Henry/Collin Seegert (NR), 6-3, 6-2
-All-Conference: Vincent, Lichty, Sawatzky, Cripe, Nay, Newburn, Burkert, Schrock, Pi Wellington (GOS), Brendan LaCounte (NR)
-Coach of the year: Todd Denton, Concord
-Final conference standings: T-1st Concord, T-1st Northridge, 3rd Goshen, 4th NorthWood, 5th Plymouth, 6th Warsaw, 7th Wawasee, 8th Mishawaka
NECC BOYS TENNIS TOURNAMENT RESULTS
-1 singles: Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Colin Hochstedler (FF), 6-4, 6-3
-2 singles: Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Chris Miller (WN), 6-3, 6-1
-3 singles: Brennan Beachy (WV) def. Cooper LeCount (FF), 7-5, 6-2
-1 doubles: Will Clark/Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Brayden Bohde/Nevin Phares (WN), 6-1, 6-0
-2 doubles: Tim Brandenberger/Isaac Rogers (WV) def. Aiden Koch/Connor Libey (AN), 6-0. 6-4
-All-Conference: I. Hostetler, Hochstedler, E. Hostetler, Miller, Beachy, Clark, B. Hostetler, Bohde, Phares, Brandenberger, Rogers, Ethan Bock (Fremont)
-Final conference standings: 1st Westview, 2nd Fairfield, 3rd West Noble, 4th Fremont, 5th Angola, 6th Churubusco, 7th Lakeland, 8th Prairie Heights, 9th Central Noble
