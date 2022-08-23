EMMA – Coming into Tuesday, it had been a while since the Northridge boys tennis team had beaten Westview.
That's no longer the case after Raiders head coach Austin Christner and his group put their recent past against the Warriors behind them, edging the home team, 3-2, at Westview High School Tuesday.
“I’m really proud of my guys, because we haven’t beaten (Westview) in the past three years,” Christner said. “So this senior group hadn’t ever beaten a Westview team, and it was kind of cool to see our seniors come in with that goal of stopping that streak. I was just happy for them to see all that hard work come through.”
The Raiders picked up their first victory of the match on the No. 3 singles court with veteran senior Kaleb Ellis overwhelming Westview senior Kylen Bender in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.
“We saw Kaleb working really hard (Monday) in practice,” Christner said. “We were working on a couple little tweaks, and he was able to use those to his advantage on the court (Tuesday). He played really, really solid.”
On the doubles courts, Northridge swept both matches to help secure the team victory.
The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Mason Martin and Harry Brown made quick work of the Westview duo that featured senior Cole Mast and sophomore Mason Clark.
Martin and Brown controlled the first set with a 6-2 win before outscoring Mast and Clark, 5-1, in the second set after falling behind early to sweep the match.
“I’m really proud of my No. 1 doubles team,” Christner said. “I thought they played super aggressive by continuously looking for opportunities to be the aggressors in the match. It was easily one of the best matches they’ve played so far this year, so hopefully they can keep building off of that.”
The junior tandem of Nolan Mellott and Elijah Shell are still coming into their own early in their first season as varsity players for Northridge, but Tuesday, both made huge strides in Christner’s eyes.
Mellott and Shell came from behind in both frames against Westview sophomore Gavin Engle and senior Dawson Shrock to win in two sets, 6-3, 7-5.
“We’ve got some inexperience at No. 2 doubles,” Christner said. “They didn’t play a lot of doubles prior to this year, so we’ve had some learning curves. But I was happy with how they played some big points well. When it came down to the end of the sets, they played some really big points, and that was exciting to see.”
While the Raiders ended up with the team win, Westview earned a couple of impressive individual victories from its No. 1 and 2 singles players.
Senior Isaiah Hostetler proved why he’s one of the best players in the area by sweeping Northridge senior Brendan LaCounte, 6-3, 6-3.
“He was totally in charge of that match,” said Westview head coach Tyler Miller of Isaiah. “He’s been performing well. He has that experience having played No. 1 singles over the past couple of years and going to tournaments against high-quality competition.
“He’s very familiar with Brendan (LaCounte), and they’ve played some tight matches in the past, and (LaCounte) is one of the best players in this part of Indiana as well. Isaiah expects a lot out of himself, and obviously we'll need him (this season).”
At No. 2 singles, senior Jethro Hostetler earned a two-set victory over Northridge senior Brandon Lomas, 7-6, 6-0.
After Lomas went up 5-2 in the first set, the Westview senior stormed back to tie the match at five before outlasting his opponent during the final few games of the frame.
In the second set, Jethro built upon his found momentum – while fighting through cramps – to dominate Lomas and secure the match victory.
“He really played well with that momentum there,” said Miller of Jethro. “I’m sure winning that tiebreaker in the first set gave him that extra boost to help him start out that second set well. When he did that, he just kept it going from there. That’s a really good win for Jethro considering this is just his second match at No. 2 singles.”
With the win, the Raiders improve to 5-1, while the Warriors fall to 0-2.
Both teams are back on the court Thursday, with Northridge traveling to East Noble and Westview hosting Goshen.
NORTHRIDGE 3, WESTVIEW 2 – Full individual match results
No. 1 singles: Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Brendan LaCounte (N), 6-3, 6-3
No. 2 singles: Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Brandon Lomas (N), 7-6, 6-0
No. 3 singles: Kaleb Ellis (N) def. Kylen Bender (W), 6-2, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Mason Martin/Harry Brown (N) def. Mason Clark/Cole Mast (W), 6-2, 6-3
No. 2 doubles: Nolan Mellott/Elijah Shell (N) def. Gavin Engle/Dawson Schrock (W), 6-3, 7-5