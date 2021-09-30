ELKHART — Northridge arrived with its eye on the prize and departed with that prize.
“We came in with some intensity and focus tonight,’ said Northridge coach Austin Christner in summing up the Raiders' 5-0 victory against Elkhart Thursday in the championship match of the IHSAA Sectional 37 boys tennis tournament at Concord. “We were coming in off a big high (Wednesday, a 4-1 semifinal win against Concord). I was so happy how we started (Thursday’s) matches on all the courts.”
Brendan LaCounte (No. 1 singles), Brandon Lomas (No. 2 singles), Kaleb Ellis (No. 3 singles), Collin Seegert and Evan Nay (No. 1 doubles) and Mason Martin (No. 2 doubles) were straight-set winners for the Raiders (16-2) against the Lions (10-9). Seegert is a senior, while the rest of the Northridge lineup are juniors.
“We try to play to our strengths and cover our weaknesses,” Christner said. “Going into the match, you need to be self-aware of what you’re good at and try to find your strengths.”
The first pair off the court was Seegert and Nay.
“Our doubles guys were animals,” Christner said. “Our goal is to put pressure on opponents to hit shots. Our singles players were staying steady until we kind of lulled them to sleep and waited to get a short ball and then attack.”
By taking its 10th all-time sectional title and first since 2019, Northridge advances to the semifinals of Regional 10 at Concord. The Raiders take on East Noble Sectional winner (East Noble plays Westview in the final at 10 a.m. Saturday), while NorthWood Sectional champion Goshen meets DeKalb Sectional title-taker Fremont, both at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, The regional championship is slated for 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The lone losses on the season for Northridge were 3-2 decisions against Westview and Goshen.
“We’re starting to click at the right time,” Christner said. “We carried the momentum from the (Northern Lakes Conference) tournament where we performed really, really well.”
Elkhart, which brought Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial together in 2020-21, was going after its fist sectional title as the Lions. Elkhart topped Jimtown 3-2 Wednesday.
Lions coach Ric Wiskotoni talked about the approach he wanted for his players.
“We want them to be comfortable,” Wiskotoni said. “When you get uncomfortable, you make poor decisions. We don’t want them to overthink things. They’ve done all the preparation. They’re as good as they’re going to be.”
Elkhart was represented by senior Brad Walker (No. 1 singles), senior Kameron Kast (No. 2 singles), freshman Brady Kelly (No. 3 singles), senior Matt DeShone and junior Gianni Lucchese (No. 1 doubles) and juniors Ethan Leazenby and Kaden Kennedy (No. 2 doubles).
2021 IHSAA BOYS TENNIS SECTIONAL 37 FINAL — Results
Northridge 5, Elkhart 0
No. 1 singles: Brendan LaCounte def. Brad Walker 7-6 (7-3). 6-1.
No. 2 singles: Brandon Lomas def. Kameron Kast 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 singles: Kaleb Ellis def. Brady Kelly 6-1, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Collin Seegert/Evan Nay def. Matt DeShone/Gianni Lucchese 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 doubles: Mason Martin/Zak Martin def. Ethan Leazenby/Kaden Kennedy 6-2, 6-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.