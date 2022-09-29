DUNLAP — The Northridge Raiders boys tennis team earned its third sectional title in four seasons Thursday, sweeping through Elkhart, 5-0, to advance to next week’s regional semifinals at Concord High School.
“They are always sweet,” said Northridge head coach Austin Christner of his team’s sectional championship. “These are always special, and it’s never easy. I’ve been on the other side of these before, so it’s always exciting to win these. … We’ve accomplished this goal, we’re excited about that, but now our sights are on the regional.”
Following Thursday’s five-match sweep of Elkhart — the second of the season over the Lions — the Raiders completed Sectional 37 competition with a 10-0 record after blanking Concord in the sectional semifinals Wednesday.
The Raiders won in two sets in all five individual matches Thursday, but some of them went a bit more smoothly for Christner’s team than others.
In particular, all three singles matches were dominated by Northridge’s trio of seniors in Brendan LaCounte, Brandon Lomas and Kaleb Ellis.
LaCounte swept Elkhart sophomore Brady Kelly 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Lomas took care of Elkhart sophomore Ben Miller 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and Ellis didn’t face much resistance during a 6-1, 6-2 win over Elkhart senior Nick Hardy in No. 3 singles action.
“The benefit of having seniors is the maturity, the focus and the experience that they bring,” Christner said. “And that’s no different when it comes to this team.
“Those three guys have really turned the corner since the Homestead Invitational, and then again at the conference tournament. All three of our singles players played really, really well against Goshen in the tournament after struggling against them in the regular season. I feel we’re playing some really good singles the past couple days here. Our singles were done pretty quick (Wednesday and Thursday). We have some challenges ahead, but I’m happy to see them clicking on all cylinders at this part of the year.”
On the doubles courts, the Raiders faced added resistance from Elkhart, yet still managed to win both matches in two sets.
In No. 1 doubles, Northridge seniors Harry Brown and Mason Martin faced an experienced senior tandem of Ethan Leazenby and Gianni Lucchese from Elkhart.
Brown and Martin ran away with the first set, winning 6-2, but Leazenby and Lucchese went to work in the second set with their high school tennis careers hanging in the balance.
Northridge led just 4-3 and 6-5 before securing the 7-5 victory at the end of the second set to earn the win and avoid a third set.
“This was a team that they went three sets with in the regular season,” said Christner of Brown and Martin. “And I think this match could’ve easily gone three sets. (Elkhart) was playing very strong in that second set. … I was just proud of our guys for stepping up and playing the big points when we needed them.”
In 2-doubles, Elkhart senior Kaden Kennedy and sophomore Noah Dibley led for a majority of the first set against Northridge senior Zak Martin and junior Nolan Mellott.
The Lions held 4-3 and 5-4 advantages before the Raiders won three straight games to earn a 7-5 win in the first set.
Using that momentum, Martin and Mellott would then sweep Kennedy and Dibley 6-0 to help secure the 5-0 sweep for their team.
“I think we played a little tentative in the first set and weren’t as aggressive,” said Christner of Martin and Mellott. “We weren’t really trying to hit aggressive shots; we were just trying not to miss. In doubles, it’s more about being the aggressor, and I think in that second set, that’s what you saw. We made good serves and showed aggressive net play as opposed to just trying to keep the ball in play.”
The Raiders now advance to the regional round where they’ll play either Westview or East Noble in the regional semifinals Tuesday at Concord.
If the Raiders advance to the regional final, they’ll meet up with either DeKalb or Goshen Wednesday.
“This team is so capable of winning the regional,” Christner said. “It’s just about winning the right matches on the right day and playing our best at the right time. My message to these guys will be to not leave any regrets on the court. Go out, play your game and play free.”
SECTIONAL 37 BOYS TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP — Results
Northridge 5, Elkhart 0
No. 1 singles: Brendan LaCounte (N) def. Brady Kelly (E), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Brandon Lomas (N) def. Ben Miller (E), 6-0, 6-3
No. 3 singles: Kaleb Ellis (N) def. Nick Hardy (E), 6-1, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Harry Brown/Mason Martin (N) def. Ethan Leazenby/Gianni Lucchese (E), 6-2, 7-5
No. 2 doubles: Zak Martin/Nolan Mellott (N) def. Noah Dibley/Kaden Kennedy (E), 7-5, 6-0