ELKHART — There was a shot at redemption for Concord on its home courts against Northridge during Wednesday’s sectional semifinal.
After losing 4-1 to the Raiders during the regular season, the Minutemen seemed to have some added motivation in the postseason at home. The Concord No. 2 doubles duo of Andrew Kavanagh and Sam West helped put the Minutemen in position for an upset with a two-set victory over Northridge’s Mason and Zak Martin.
The No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles matches between Concord and Northridge each went to three sets, giving either team a shot to advance to Thursday’s sectional final. Despite an impressive effort from the Minutemen, the Raiders were triumphant in both matches.
No. 29 Northridge beat Concord 4-1 and now will face Elkhart in the sectional final on Thursday after the Lions defeated Jimtown 3-2.
“It doesn’t matter what the skill difference is,” said Northridge head coach Austin Christner of Concord and his team. “Every year Northridge and Concord play, whether we’re down or they’re up, it’s just always a really close match. So I was nervous coming in, because you know that they can play really well. They pushed us at 1 doubles, gave us a good match at 2 singles and won at 2 doubles. This match could’ve easily gone the other way. I’m just glad our guys pulled it out.”
The Raiders looked to be in control in singles play after easy wins during the No. 1 and No. 3 singles matches. Northridge’s Branden LaCounte looked poised against Concord’s Nathan Schraw. LaCounte jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set before Schraw fought back to earn a couple of points late. LaCounte would eventually win that set 6-2 and carry that momentum into the second set, where he blanked Schraw 6-0.
Northridge’s No. 3 singles player Kaleb Ellis looked unstoppable against Concord’s Avery Johnson. Ellis used his tall and lengthy frame to overwhelm Johnson on the way to a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
In doubles play, Concord cut the Northridge lead to 2-1 after an impressive two-set victory from the Minutemen’s No. 2 double duo of Kavanagh and West. After a tight beginning to the first set, Kavanagh and West ran away with a 6-2 win before a convincing 6-1 win in the second.
The matchup came down to a decisive third set in No. 1 doubles play, where Concord’s Thomas Burkert and Ethan Kavanagh went toe-to-toe with Northridge’s Collin Seegert and Evan Nay. The Minutemen won the first set 6-3, but the Raiders came right back to force a third set after a 6-4 win in the second. The third set was tight early, with Northridge holding one-game leads at 3-2 and 4-3, but Nay and Seegert would earn the final two games to win the decisive set 6-3.
“Concord really jumped on us in that first set of 1 doubles,” Christner said. “We got a little rattled, but I think they progressively started to carry some momentum in that second set. (Seegert and Nay) have done this for three years, so I think some of that experience kicked in in that last set. They played really smart, high-percentage tennis and got back to what we do well.”
The last match of the night ended on the No. 2 singles court. Concord’s Mitchell Whitehead played the entire night like it was the final match of his high school career. The senior tied the match at 1-1 after a 6-4 win in the second set, but Northridge’s Brandon Lomas finished off the match with a 6-4 victory of his own in the final set.
The Minutemen’s season came to a close on Wednesday at 9-8, and Concord head coach Todd Denton had nothing but good things to say about his group after the match.
“We’ve been preaching potential to these guys lately,” Denton said. “We really hadn’t played up to our potential to this point, but (Wednesday), we really played to that potential. These guys played their hearts out. Four seniors and they left it all on the court. With my knees like they are, I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t care about these guys. … I told my guys just to keep their heads up, because they gave it everything they got.”
Denton had surgery on both of his knees Tuesday.
The Raiders (16-2) will turn their attention to Elkhart for the opportunity to advance to regionals Thursday.
During the regular season, Northridge blanked the Lions 5-0.
“Anybody’s able to be beaten on any given day,” Christner said. “It can be hard to come back from winning a hard-fought match like (Wednesday) and coming back the next night and playing. We don’t want to have a letdown. So our message is going to be, as soon as we start warming up, it’s all business. We have to focus on the task at hand.”
Boys Tennis Sectional 37 at Concord High School – semifinal results
NORTHRIDGE 4, CONCORD 1
No. 1 singles: Brendan LaCounte (NR) def. Nathan Schraw (CON), 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Brandon Lomas (NR) def. Mitchell Whitehead (CON), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
No. 3 singles: Kaleb Ellis (NR) def. Avery Johnson (CON), 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Collin Seegert/Evan Nay (NR) def. Thomas Burkert/Ethan Kavanagh (CON), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 doubles: Andrew Kavanagh/Sam West (CON) def. Mason Martin/Zak Martin (NR), 6-2, 6-1
ELKHART 3, JIMTOWN 2
No. 1 singles: Brad Walker (E) def. Matt Margraf (J), 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Beau Kaler (J) def. Kameron Kast (E), 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 singles: Aiden Short (J) def. Brady Kelly (E), 6-3, 7-5
No. 1 doubles: Matt Deshone/Gianni Lucchese (E) def. Dylan Cook/Zane Wort (J), 6-3, 6-2
No. 2 doubles: Ethan Leazenby/Kaden Kennedy (E) def. Caleb Koets/Gaege Wachs (J), 6-0
