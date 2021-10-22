The all-senior doubles tennis team of Evan Nay and Collin Seegert saw their season end Friday in the IHSAA individual state quarterfinals. The Northridge duo lost to the tandem of Floyd Central seniors Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi, 6-3, 6-1.
Nay and Seegert had advanced to the individual tournament after going undefeated during the team tournament. They then won individual matches against teams from East Noble and Goshen to win a sectional title, followed by victories over LaPorte and Plymouth in last weekend's regional to advance to the state tournament.
The loss ends Nay and Seegert's season with a 29-2 record.
Other first round results from the individual doubles state tournament were:
- Srisanth Malpeddi/Jack Jentz (Carmel) def. Aiden De Witt/Andrew Spirrison (Hamilton Southeastern), 6-0, 6-4.
- Chris Lian/Michael Asplund (Bloomington South) def. Ryan Scott/Ethan Sample (Mississinewa), 6-0, 6-4.
- Daniel Sroka/Charles Morton (Munster) def. Ean Alexander/Ben Bayler (Brownsburg), 7-5, 6-3.
The state individual semifinals are Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Carmel High School, with the finals at 2:00 p.m.
