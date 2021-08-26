LIGONIER — Using a couple of first-set rallies, the West Noble boys tennis team was able to hand Wawasee its first loss of the season, 3-2, Thursday night on the campus of West Noble High School.
The key turnarounds for the Chargers (3-1) came at the No. 2 doubles and No. 3 singles positions. In the doubles’ match, the duo of Wes Shaw and JJ Jacobs erased a 5-1 deficit in the first set to win, 7-5, over the Warriors’ Devon Kuhn and Ty Brooks. They would then carry that momentum into a 6-4 second set victory which clinched the overall team win for West Noble.
“It was really important because then you’re trying to come back from being a set down,” said West Noble coach Greg Riegsecker on Shaw and Jacobs’ rally in the first set. “That was a really nice surprise when I saw us getting back in that set and taking care of it because it’s a huge difference. If you can win that first set, it’s really good for your team. I think that gave us all a boost to see that.”
At the No. 3 singles spot, Luke Schermerhorn battled Wawasee’s Zeke Keim throughout the first set before winning the last three games to claim the set, 7-5. Schermerhorn then cruised, 6-1, to pick up the victory.
“Luke was down 4-5 in the first set, and then all of a sudden he got a couple of games and finished off the set just like that,” Riegsecker said. “So, he was behind, and then all of a sudden he came and won the first set. I think that was really huge for him, too. And then he got off to a good start in the second set, so he was OK.”
West Noble’s other win came at No. 1 singles, where the tandem of Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares were 6-4, 6-2 winners over Wawasee’s Blain Bout and Grant Brooks.
Wawasee picked up wins in the top two singles spots. At No. 1 singles, Holden Babb picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win over the Chargers’ Chris Miller. The No. 2 singles match was the lone one to reach three sets. After West Noble’s Nate Shaw won 6-2 in the first set, Wawasee freshman Joey Harper came back to win the second set, 6-3, and the third and decisive set, 6-4.
Both Babb and Harper have started their seasons with 5-0 individual records.
“With (Babb) and (Harper) both, they play all winter long, and that’s what it takes and that’s what’s nice about those guys going in the winter,” Wawasee coach Vince Rhodes said.
Wawasee falls to 4-1 on the season with the loss. Rhodes knows that his team will have to clean some small mistakes up as they enter the heart of their Northern Lakes Conference schedule.
“It’s just getting those small things dialed in, and that’s what we’ve got to focus on a little bit more: a little bit of net play, get to the net and take care of business when you’re up there,” Rhodes said. “A lot of its just mental stuff now. … We’re going to be getting into the NLC, so we’re going to have to step it up because most of those teams are going to be this caliber or better.”
Riegsecker thought his team played well overall, even in the two matches they lost. After a strong start to the season, the veteran coach is excited for what his team could achieve as they get ready for Northeast Corner Conference play to pick up.
“These close matches are really fun, and you’re going through the match and have no idea who’s going to win,” Riegsecker said. “I think if we can stay tough and win these close matches, I think that’s so good for our team because then, in crunch time as you get later on in the season, in the close matches, you feel like you can win.”
Wawasee vs. West Noble boys tennis match 8/26/2021 — full results
No. 1 singles: Holden Babb (WA) def. Chris Miller (WN), 6-3, 6-2
No. 2 singles: Joey Harper (WA) def. Nate Shaw (WN), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
No. 3 singles: Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Zeke Keim (WA), 7-5, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Brayden Bohde/Nevin Phares (WN) def. Blain Bout/Grant Brooks (WA), 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 doubles: Wes Shaw/JJ Jacobs (WN) def. Devon Kuhn/Ty Brooks (WN), 7-5, 6-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.