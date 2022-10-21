Westview senior Isaiah Hostetler dominated in his IHSAA boys tennis state quarterfinal match Friday, beating Southmont senior Adam Cox 6-0, 6-0.
The Warriors standout advances to the semifinal round Saturday at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis. Hostetler will face Harrison (West Lafayette) senior Aaron Gu at 10 a.m. Gu brings a 20-0 record into the contest, while Hostetler is 26-0. Gu was the No. 1 singles player for a Harrison team that lost in the team state championship match last Saturday against North Central (Indianapolis).
The other semifinal match Saturday morning pits Culver Academies junior Tyler Li (18-1) against Bloomington South senior Nicholas Shirley (10-1). Shirley also had to win a quarterfinal match Friday, while Gu and Li received byes into the semifinals.
The two semifinal winners will then play for the individual state championship at 2 p.m., also at Park Tudor.