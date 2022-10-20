EMMA — Isaiah Hostetler has been playing tennis for most of his life.
That’s part of the reason why this upcoming weekend for him is so important.
The Westview senior is one of six individuals competing for the IHSAA boys tennis individual state championship this weekend at Park Tudor School in Indianapolis. Hostetler plays in a quarterfinal match against Southmont senior Adam Cox Friday at 2 p.m., with the winner advancing to the semifinals Saturday at 10 a.m. against Harrison (West Lafayette) senior Aaron Gu.
The championship is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
“I can’t wait for it,” said Hostetler of the state tournament. “I’ve been looking forward to this probably ever since I started playing tennis. I’ve worked my whole life up to this weekend, pretty much.”
Hostetler has been a four-year varsity player for the Warriors, spending his freshman year as the No. 3 singles player before moving up to the No. 1 spot the past three seasons. During that time, Westview won four Northeast Corner Conference, four sectional, three regional and two semistate championships, advancing to the state quarterfinals in 2019 and 2021.
While his team fell short of a fourth-straight regional championship this season, Hostetler was able to advance to the individual portion of the state tournament by not losing any of his matches. He picked up three victories over West Noble, Lakeland and East Noble in the team sectional, followed by outlasting Northridge senior Brendan LaCounte in a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) regional semifinal match that went nearly four hours.
Since the Warriors lost to the Raiders, 3-2, in the regional semifinal, Westview’s team season was done. Hostetler, sitting at a record of 22-0 (4-0 in the tournament) at the time, proceeded to the individual sectional final, where he played a familiar foe in Fairfield sophomore Garrett Stoltzfus. Although he had beaten Stoltzfus three times already during the season, Hostetler knew he had a challenge awaiting in the Falcon sophomore.
The match ended up going three sets, with Hostetler edging Stoltzfus 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 to advance to the individual regional tournament.
“That was a tough match against Brendan,” said Hostetler, referring to his match against the Northridge senior. “He played probably some of the best tennis I’ve ever seen him play. I was hurting pretty bad after that match. I’m just really glad I didn’t have to play the day after.
“I could tell in the match with Garrett, though, that I still wasn’t up to the best of my ability — which he played really well, too, so that kind of made it harder for me. I just had to pull through, mentally, and kind of be more patient; just use all the skill I’ve attained already to pull out the match.”
After winning the individual sectional championship on Oct. 6, Hostetler was able to have eight days to recover and prepare for the individual regional.
That time off paid dividends for the senior, as he cruised in both of his matches last Saturday at LaPorte High School. Hostetler won his semifinal contest 6-1, 6-0 over Michigan City senior Ryan Cuma, then breezed past Whitko senior David Ousley 6-0, 6-0 in the championship bout.
“I would say I played much better tennis there than I did in the sectional part,” said Hostetler of his regional performance. “I feel like I may have gotten an easier draw because a lot of the guys there didn’t even expect to make it that far. I know the guy I played in the final, his mom was talking to my mom about how he never expected to go as far as he did. He was a good player, but I was also curious as to how he did make it that far.”
Hostetler, now 25-0 on the season, gets ready to face a player in Cox who also has an unbeaten record of 23-0. Cox only had to win one match at the Fishers individual regional last week, beating Richmond senior Jaden Hollingsworth 6-1, 6-4 in the final.
Hostetler has never seen Cox play, which he believes is an advantage for himself.
“I love playing players that I don’t know anything about because I have no stress going into the match,” Hostetler said. “Like, going against (LaCounte) or (Stoltzfus), I’ll kind of have more stress just because I’ve played them so many times that I know I can beat them. But, if I play a guy who I don’t know anything about and don’t know if I should beat him or not, I feel so much more relaxed and, overall, it makes me play better. So, I like that part of going into state with really nothing to lose.”
The senior said he’s been working with his dad, Marion, and older brother, Elijah, during the last two weeks, working on making his game even better than it’s already been.
“I’ve just been hitting with a lot of people and playing as much tennis as I can in order to get ready,” Hostetler said. “I’ve been working on some more strategy; try to throw some different things into my game in order to throw some of these guys off and get a better shot of winning state.”
Win or lose, Hostetler is excited that his high school career gets to end at the state level.
“I’m so happy that I’ve made it this far and that I can still continue to play tennis at this high of a level,” Hostetler said. “It’s going to be such a blast.”
2022 IHSAA BOYS TENNIS INDIVIDUAL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET
All matches played at Park Tudor High School, 7200 N. College Ave, Indianapolis
Quarterfinals: Friday, 2 p.m.
Match 1: Isaiah Hostetler, senior, Westview (25-0; 7-0 tournament record) vs. Adam Cox, senior, Southmont (23-0; 7-0)
Match 2: Reese Knoderer, senior, Fishers (19-3; 6-0) vs. Nicholas Shirley, senior, Bloomington North (10-1; 7-0)
Semifinals: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Match 3: Aaron Gu, senior, Harrison (West Lafayette) (20-0; 8-0) vs. Match 1 winner
Match 4: Tyler Li, junior, Culver Academies (18-1; 6-0) vs. Match 2 winner
Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner