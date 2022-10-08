FORT WAYNE — Heading into Saturday’s semistate match, the Goshen boys tennis team was 23-0 and had yet to play a match that was decided by a 3-2 score. Eighteen of their wins had been 5-0 sweeps, with the other five being 4-1 decisions.
When Saturday’s semistate match was over, the RedHawks still hadn’t played a 3-2 match.
Unfortunately for them, they were on the opposite side of the result this time.
Playing one of the state’s top teams, No. 18 Goshen lost to No. 8 North Central (Indianapolis), 4-1, bringing their season to an end one round shy of the state quarterfinals.
The lone victory for Goshen came at the spot its won all year: No. 3 singles. Junior Isaac Stahly won the first set 7-5, lost the second set 3-6 before rallying for a 6-2 win in the final set over Panthers senior Uriah Khoury. Stahly went undefeated individually this season, posting a 24-0 record.
“We were hoping he’d not be alone (in winning Saturday),” said Goshen coach Daniel Love of Stahly. “It took a lot for him to win that first set, and then I think his energy quite wasn’t where it needed to be there for a little bit. His opponent just put a lot of balls in play and had an unconventional style, so he had a hard time with it. He definitely needed that reset after the second set. … I’m really glad he was able to win. To finish 24-0 is pretty remarkable.”
The RedHawks put a little scare into North Central at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles. In the singles’ spot, Goshen junior Pi Wellington had a 5-4 lead in the first set on Panther standout Marquis Willingham. The NC senior dug deep, though, winning the next three games to win the set, 7-5. He then overpowered Wellington to a 6-2 set two victory to clinch the match.
At No. 2 doubles, the Panther duo of Ronit Jha and Tyler Dooley won the first set, 6-3. Goshen’s tandem of junior Moses Kratzer and sophomore Kyan Miller came out on fire in the second set, though, winning five of the first six games to build a 5-1 lead.
With a third set just one game away for the RedHawks, North Central rallied. Jha and Dooley won the next six games, completing an impressive comeback to win in straight sets.
Goshen senior Moses Sawatzky struggled at No. 2 singles, losing 0-6, 1-6 to Alex Antonopoulos. The North Central junior is one of the top players in the state, as he finished state runner-up in the individual tournament as a sophomore a season ago.
At No. 1 doubles, senior Joel Byler and junior Myles McLaughlin had tough sledding against the duo of Akshay Guttikonda and Owen Larrimer, losing 2-6, 2-6.
“They’re really strong at the top, and their No. 1 doubles is really good as well,” said Love of North Central’s lineup. “We really couldn’t get our teeth into that match; was a hard time getting some traction. And then at No. 2 doubles, we had some chances, but we didn’t close out very well. So, there’s some lessons to learn there, and fortunately those guys are coming back.”
Although it’s a disappointing ending, Goshen had one of its best seasons in program history this fall, finishing with a 23-1 record along with outright Northern Lakes Conference, sectional and regional titles.
“The chance to be here and play a school of North Central’s caliber at semistate is an awesome experience for these guys,” Love said. “They earned the chance to be here and have that. For teams like North Central, they’re pretty much here every year. But we’re not; this is unusual for us. They have something a lot of other Goshen grads don’t have, and that’s something to hang their hat on. They accomplished more than often happens here.”
GOSHEN VS. NORTH CENTRAL 2022 BOYS TENNIS SEMISTATE — Results
North Central 4, Goshen 1
No. 1 singles: Maurquis Willingham (NC) def. Pi Wellington (G), 7-5, 6-2
No. 2 singles: Alex Antonopoulos (NC) def. Moses Sawatzky (G), 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Uriah Khoury (NC), 7-5, 3-6, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Akshay Guttikonda/Owen Larrimer (NC) def. Joel Byler/Myles McLaughlin (G), 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 doubles: Ronit Jha/Tyler Dooley (NC) def. Moses Kratzer/Kyan Miller (G), 6-3, 7-5