NAPPANEE — The final score will read 5-0 in favor of Goshen, but the RedHawks did not beat Fairfield that easily in the boys tennis Sectional 40 final Thursday at NorthWood High School.
Three of the five matches had a tiebreaker in the second set, and the No. 2 singles match of Goshen sophomore Moses Sawatzky and Fairfield sophomore Cooper LeCount reached a third set.
In all four of those close matches, though, Goshen was able to pull out victories. It’s what helped them secure their second-straight sectional championship and 13th in program history.
“It is hard to win a sectional; there are upsets all of the time, and we had to go out here and earn it,” Goshen coach Daniel Love said. “And, geez, I’m glad we did earn it because it was close on every single court. It was a little nerve-racking. … Fairfield’s never going to play poorly against us. They always play well; they’re well coached and they brought it.”
Despite losing on all five courts, Fairfield coach Mike Filbrun thought it was one of the better overall matches his team played all season.
“I can honestly say this was one of our best matches of the season, which is going to sound strange after a 0-5 result,” Filbrun said. “Goshen has a very strong team; top-to-bottom, they’re very strong, and looking at our results (Thursday) — especially with our results against them the first time — we’ve made up a lot of ground.”
At No. 2 singles, Sawatzky lost the first set before he won the second set, 6-4, and the third set 6-2. By the time the third set had started, however, the RedHawks had wrapped up the team title.
That’s because Goshen won three critical second-set tiebreaks to secure the victory. The first of the three came at No. 3 singles, where RedHawk sophomore Isaac Stahly won his tiebreak, 7-1, to give him a 6-4, 7-6 (1) win over Fairfield junior Seth Yoder.
A few minutes later, the No. 2 doubles team of sophomores Myles Mclaughlin and Moses Kratzer won a tiebreak, 7-3, to pick the 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory over the all-junior duo of Luke Holsopple and Mick Moore from Fairfield. Then, at the No. 1 singles spot, Goshen junior Pi Wellington closed out the closest of the three tiebreaker situations with a 7-4 win, giving him an overall victory of 6-3, 7-6 (4) over Falcon freshman Garrett Stoltzfus.
“We talk about it a lot: third sets and tiebreakers are big,” Love said. “But to talk about it is one thing: they went out and they did it. And a lot of them did not start great, or maybe they had some dips in the middle, but every court finished really well.”
The only match to feature minimal drama came at No. 1 doubles, where Goshen junior Joel Byler and senior Carter Schmucker won comfortably, 6-2, 6-3.
Fairfield finishes its season with a 12-9 record. Only one senior graduates from the starting lineup in No. 1 doubles player Noah Hochstetler, meaning the Falcons could find themselves contending for a sectional title once again next fall.
“Right now, I’m thinking about right now,” Filbrun said. “Next year will be here soon enough, but I think we had a good season all-around. We finished with a good match here, but I think the whole season was a success, considering how much we lost from last year. … We had so many guys step way, way up, and they really made that step. I think that it was a great season and a great last match.”
Goshen (17-4) now gets to turn its attention to next week’s regional, held at Concord. The RedHawks will play Fremont in the semifinals after the Eagles beat Angola, 4-1, in the DeKalb sectional final Thursday. The other regional semifinal will pit No. 29 Northridge against either No. 16 Westview or East Noble. The Warriors and Knights will play in their sectional final Saturday morning at East Noble.
Regional semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, with the finals the next day. Goshen and Fremont did not play each other this season.
“We don’t know anything about Fremont; in some ways, that’s good because we can then just focus on ourselves,” Love said. “But we cannot overlook that first round. We would like to play one of those state-ranked teams in the finals, but we have to get there first.”
2021 IHSAA BOYS TENNIS SECTIONAL 40 FINAL — Results
Goshen 5, Fairfield 0
No. 1 singles: Pi Wellington (G) def. Garrett Stoltzfus (F), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)
No. 2 singles: Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Cooper LeCount (F), 2-6, 6-4, 6-2
No. 3 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Seth Yoder (F), 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)
No. 1 doubles: Joel Byler/Carter Schmucker (G) def. Noah Hochstetler/Brandon Kauffman (F), 6-2, 6-3
No. 2 doubles: Myles Mclaughlin/Moses Kratzer (G) def. Luke Holsopple/Mick Moore (F), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)
