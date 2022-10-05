DUNLAP — Across a 10-second span Wednesday, Goshen went from regional finalists to regional champions.
Moments after the No. 1 doubles team of senior Joel Byler and junior Myles McLaughlin wrapped up the victory on their court, the No. 2 doubles tandem of junior Moses Kratzer and sophomore Kyan Miller closed out their contest as well. Couple that with a win from junior Isaac Stahly at No. 3 singles, and the celebration was on for the Goshen boys tennis team.
For good measure, the No. 18-ranked RedHawks closed out wins at the top two singles spots as well, officially giving them a 5-0 win over Northridge, which is the program’s first regional title since 2015 and eighth overall.
“It’s not easy to do,” said Goshen coach Daniel Love of winning the regional. “We’d love to say that we’d like to do it more often, but we know it’s not easy. We’re happy to do it.”
Love described the moment of when the two doubles teams were able to close it out on back-to-back points.
“It was pretty exciting to see them end in that way,” Love said. “No. 1 doubles had a chance at 5-2, and then it got a little hairy there for a little bit. They were able to respond and got a couple of gifts from Northridge. And then No. 2 doubles came right on their heels. That was exciting.”
McLaughlin and Byler won 6-4, 6-4 over Northridge’s Mason Martin and Nolan Mellott. Kratzer and Miller then took care of the Raiders’ duo of Kaleb Ellis and Zak Martin, 6-3, 6-0.
Stahly was the first off the courts with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Northridge’s Elijah Shell, who was moved up to the varsity lineup Tuesday due to an injury to Raiders No. 1 doubles player, senior William Brown. His broken ankle suffered in a practice Saturday forced some reshuffling of the Northridge lineup in the final three spots.
“I think this is where we really missed (Brown) on the court,” Northridge coach Austin Christner said. “He’s a leader on the team and one of our best doubles players. We were asking our guys to do a lot of different things, and I think (Wednesday) was the night we really noticed that he wasn’t out there. … I think we competed as hard as we could, but we were asking our kids to overcome a lot of adversity.”
No. 1 singles was the second-to-last match to finish, as Goshen junior Pi Wellington grinded out a 6-4, 6-4 win over Northridge’s Brendan LaCounte. It was the second-straight night LaCounte played a grueling match, as he lost a three-set, near-four-hour contest to Westview senior Isaiah Hostetler Tuesday night in the regional semifinal.
The final match to end was No. 2 singles, which was the only one to go three sets. After Northridge senior Brandon Lomas won the first set 6-3, Goshen senior Moses Sawatzky came back to win the second set, 7-5, before cruising to a 6-1 win in the third and decisive set.
It was a senior-heavy team for Northridge this season, which ends with a 17-3 record. The only players that played Wednesday who will be back next season are Shell and Mellott.
“This is a group that, in three out of the four years here, we won a sectional,” said Christner of the graduating seniors. “We won two or three conference tournaments. This is a special group of kids who’ve had a tremendous amount of success. I think the biggest thing for me: this is my first group having from freshman to senior year. Seeing them develop and seeing that growth over four years is so rewarding as a coach. They’ve let such a great legacy.”
For Goshen, they remain unbeaten at 23-0. They have won 18 of those matches by a 5-0 score and five by a 4-1 mark. Individually, Stahly is undefeated in the No. 3 singles spot, while the Kratzer/Miller pairing at No. 2 doubles has also yet to lose. Wellington, Sawatzky and Byler/McLaughlin have less than a handful of blemishes on their records for the season as well.
“Depth is what it’s all about,” Love said. “We’ve had a lot of different lineups, especially in the first half of the season. I don’t think we had the same lineup with our expected top seven for the first half of the season, whether it be from illness or injury or people being out of town. People were able to just fill-in and we didn’t miss a beat through that whole time, and I was really impressed.”
Goshen now gets to face a daunting task in the semistate, as they’ll face No. 8 North Central from Indianapolis. The Panthers are 16-4, per their school website, with their only losses coming against No. 2 Carmel, No. 3 Zionsville and to No. 6 Park Tudor twice. They defeated Heritage Christian, 5-0, in their regional final Wednesday, a day after beating No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern in the regional semifinals.
Love knows it’ll be a tall task beating a team like North Central, but he’s excited to see how his team fares against the level of competition.
“All roads to state lead through Indianapolis schools, so we had a feeling there’d be one eventually if we kept on winning,” Love said. “It’s an awesome opportunity for these guys. I’m excited that they get the chance to play a team of that caliber. Elkhart County schools, especially from the Northern Lakes Conference, have a tradition of being pretty competitive, but it’s a different level for Fort Wayne schools and Indianapolis schools.
“A lot of these guys don’t play in tournaments year-round and haven’t seen it before, so they’re going to see something that they’ll have a memory of for a long time. Win or lose, we’re going to go out there and try to beat the No. 8 team. That’s spectacular if we can do that, but no matter what, the experience is going to be awesome.”
The semistate match is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne.
2022 BOYS TENNIS REGIONAL FINAL AT CONCORD — Results
Goshen 5, Northridge 0
No. 1 singles: Pi Wellington (G) def. Brendan LaCounte (N), 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 singles: Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Brandon Lomas (N), 3-6, 7-5, 6-1
No. 3 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Elijah Shell (N), 6-2, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Myles McLaughlin/Joel Byler (G) def. Mason Martin/Nolan Mellott (N), 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 doubles: Moses Kratzer/Kyan Miller (G) def. Kaleb Ellis/Zak Martin (N), 6-3, 6-0