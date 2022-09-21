NAPPANEE — The Northern Lakes Conference boys tennis championship got underway at NorthWood High School Wednesday, and a few area teams advanced multiple players to Thursday’s semifinal round.
Bringing an undefeated record into the tournament, No. 21 Goshen (19-0, 7-0 NLC) breezed through the first round with all five matches earning easy victories.
At No. 1 singles, junior Pi Wellington swept Warsaw senior Tristan Anderson, 6-0, 6-0, while senior Moses Sawatzky also earned a 6-0, 6-0 sweep in No. 2 singles over Mishawaka sophomore Ethan Braniff.
At No. 3 singles, Goshen junior Isaac Stahly faced a stiffer test compared to some of his other teammates.
Despite the challenge from Wawasee sophomore Kane Dukes, Stahly advanced to Thursday’s semifinal round with a 6-4, 6-3 win.
On the doubles courts, Senior Joel Byler and junior Myles McLaughlin blanked Mishawaka juniors Aiden Szeltner and Tommy Harringer, 6-0, 6-0, while sophomore Kyan Miller and junior Moses Kratzer also earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Mishawaka sophomore Spencer Weston and freshman Doug Hill.
After the RedHawks, NLC contender Northridge also played well, earning four match victories on the day.
“We took care of business in our four wins,” Northridge head coach Austin Christner said. “I felt like we faced good competition and played well in those four matches.”
The Raiders (14-2, 6-1 NLC) saw some dominant performances from its top players, including a clean sweep of victories from all three singles players.
Senior Brendan LaCounte beat up on Plymouth senior Carter Snyder, 6-0, 6-0. Later, senior Brandon Lomas put on a strong showing against NorthWood freshman Caleb Vincent to win 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Lastly, at No. 3 singles, senior Kaleb Ellis took down NorthWood senior Joe Hahn, 6-3, 6-0 to move on to Thursday’s semis.
At doubles, senior Zak Martin and junior Nolan Mellott outmatched NorthWood junior Wes Newcomer and sophomore Ty Stankovich, 6-0, 6-4 to win in No. 2 doubles.
At No. 1 doubles, though, the senior tandem of Mason Martin and Harry Brown fell in what would be a back-and-forth three-set match to Warsaw freshman Charlie Norton and sophomore Drew Ryser, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6.
“Obviously the (1 doubles) match was tough,” Christner said. “They played a different (Warsaw) team than they had beat in the regular season and kind of came out and started really slow. (Warsaw) gained a lot of confidence from that and credit to them for taking advantage. It was tough for our guys having to play in the dark for the first time in the biggest match of the season to this point, and unfortunately, they just came up a little bit short.”
The Minutemen of Concord (7-9, 4-3 NLC) had a solid first round as well, picking up victories on the No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles courts.
“We’re a very young team this year, but we’ve been playing better and better each day,” Concord head coach Todd Denton said. “We’ve been doing the little things really well recently, and I think it’s showing. Very impressed with my guys.”
Senior Nathan Schraw made quick work of Mishawaka Finn Babos, 6-1, 6-1, in two sets at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, junior Andrew Kavanagh took down Plymouth junior Martin Baca, 6-3, 6-1.
Over at No. 1 doubles, juniors Braeden Messenger and Avery Johnson narrowly upended NorthWood senior Logan Perry and junior Nic Anderson, 7-5, 6-4, to advance.
“We’re basically going to have to play at the top of our game,” said Denton of the Thursday’s semifinals. “Everybody on the main draw that’ll be playing (Thursday) lost to their opponents in the regular season. We managed to avenge one of those (Wednesday), so if we come out to play and somebody has an off day, that could be all it takes.”
NLC Boys Tennis Championship — first round results
No. 1 singles: Pi Wellington (G) def. Tristan Anderson (WAR), 6-0, 6-0; Joey Harper (WAWA) def. Caleb Yoder (NW), 6-1, 6-3; Nathan Schraw (CON) def. Finn Babos (MISH), 6-1, 6-1; Brendan LaCounte (NR) def. Carter Snyder (PLY), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles: Moses Sawatzsky (G) def. Ethan Braniff (MISH), 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Kavanagh (CON) def. Martin Baca (PLY), 6-3, 6-1; Ted Grandon (WAR) def. Will Long (WAWA), 6-2, 6-2; Brandon Lomas (NR) def. Caleb Vincent (NW), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Kane Dukes (WAWA), 6-4, 6-3; Jake Stone (PLY) def. Adam Burkert (CON), 7-6, 6-3; Keller Bailey (WAR) def. Cooper Szlanfucht (MIS), 6-0, 6-0; Kaleb Ellis (NR) def. Joe Hahn (NW), 6-3, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles: Joel Byler/Myles Mclaughlin (G) def. Aiden Szeltner/Tommy Harringer (MIS), 6-0, 6-0; Braeden Messenger/Avery Johnson (CON) def. Nic Anderson/Logan Perry (NW), 7-5, 6-4; Charlie Norton/Drew Ryser (WAR) def. Mason Martin/Harry Brown (NR), 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Matt Manzuk/Easton Strain (PLY) def. Jay Duncan/Ty Brooks (WAWA), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles: Zak Martin/Nolan Mellott (NR) def. Wes Newcomer/Ty Stankovich (NW), 6-0, 6-4; Caleb Bowling/Trey Delp (PLY) def. Caden Pratt/Evan Byler (WAWA), 6-0, 6-0; Kyan Miller/Moses Kratzer (G) def. Spencer Weston/Doug Hill (MIS), 6-0, 6-0; Nick Boren/Khareus Miller (WAR) def. Lukas Ulfig/Luke Greising, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.