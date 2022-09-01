GOSHEN — It’s been a perfect start to the season for the Goshen boys tennis program so far — literally.
It continued Thursday, as the RedHawks beat Northridge, 4-1, to improve their record to 10-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference.
“Overall, we played well,” Goshen coach Daniel Love said. “We knew Northridge is very good. I tried to not let it show, but I had a little bit of nerves about (the match) — not because I didn’t think we were ready for it, but because it’s a test, and you get nervous about tests. I’m really proud of the way they stepped up. The way you perform in more intense situations says a lot about you and how hard you can compete, and I thought, overall, everyone stepped up (Thursday).”
Goshen was ranked No. 22 in the statewide coaches poll this week, and they played up to that ranking for most of the night Thursday. All four of their wins came in straight sets, with the only loss being a three-set contest.
The first two courts to finish up for the RedHawks were at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles. On the No. 2 court, senior Moses Sawatzky controlled the majority of the match, beating Northridge senior Brandon Lomas 6-1, 6-2.
Just a few minutes prior to Sawatzky’s win, Goshen junior Isaac Stahly wrapped up a 6-1, 6-0 win over Northridge senior Kaleb Ellis on the No. 3 court.
“I thought Moses and Isaac played awesome,” Love said. “I think (Lomas) and Ellis are really good players, and their matches last year were really competitive. I was fully expecting to go the distance with both of those, and (Sawatzky and Stahly) really took control from the get-go. Moses came out on fire; he was moving the ball all over the place. And Isaac plays some of his best tennis against Ellis for some reason, and he was wailing on the ball and hitting the corners.”
Goshen would officially clinch the overall victory courtesy of its No. 2 doubles team. After winning the first set 6-2, the RedHawk tandem of juniors Tyler Scott and Moses Kratzer had to win the second set in a tiebreaker. Northridge’s Elijah Shell and Nolan Mellott gave a formidable fight, but the Goshen duo was able to earn a 7-3 tiebreaker victory to win the second set, 7-6.
The home team then picked up at a win at the No. 1 singles court. After going back-and-forth with Northridge senior Brendan Lacounte to begin the match, Goshen junior Pi Wellington was able to rattle off wins in eight-straight games — the final two of the first set and all six of the second set — to win 6-3, 6-0 over the formidable Raider.
“Both are really good players,” said Love of Lacounte and Wellington. “I think Pi has really stepped up his game in the biggest matches. … It was close at the beginning, and he could’ve been (discouraged), but he really stepped it up.”
Northridge’s victory came at No. 1 doubles. Seniors Mason Martin and Harry Brown lost the first set to Goshen’s Kyan Miller and Myles Mclaughlin, 0-6. The Raider duo didn’t let that slow start deter them, as they fought back to win the second set, 6-4, before winning the third and decisive set, 6-2.
“They showed a lot of heart and leadership tonight,” said Northridge coach Austin Christner of his No. 1 doubles team. “We were down on every court, and they were the only court that started that second set truly with the attitude of, ‘Hey, I’m going to come out and play a really solid, good beginning of the set and see what happens.’ And before you know it, they were up in that second set and win it, and then anything can happen in a third set.
“I was really, really happy with their attitudes and their general leadership. I hope that’s something that a lot of our underclassmen saw because it’s definitely something I want all of our kids to be engrained in doing.”
It’s a disappointing loss for the Raiders, who drop to 7-2 overall on the season and 1-1 in conference matches. Christner is hoping the defeat can be used as a learning lesson for his team.
“Matches aren’t always going go the way you planned; you’re going to miss shots. And a lot of times in life, it’s about how you react,” Christner said. “I didn’t think we reacted very well (Thursday). I think we were easily discouraged and lacked a little interior fight when we got down in the match. I know we’re a good team — it doesn’t feel like it (Thursday), but hopefully we can keep improving and be a different team come the end of the year.”
For Goshen, it’s a quick turnaround, as they’ll play again Friday at Fairfield. The Falcons also competed Thursday, beating Fremont, 5-0, to improve their overall record to 7-1.
GOSHEN VS. NORTHRIDGE 9/1/22 – Match results
Goshen 4, Northridge 1
No. 1 singles: Pi Wellington (G) def. Brendan Lacounte (NR), 6-3, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Brandon Lomas (NR), 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Kaleb Ellis (NR), 6-1, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Mason Martin/Harry Brown (NR) def. Kyan Miller/Myles Mclaughlin (G), 0-6, 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 doubles: Tyler Scott/Moses Kratzer (D) def. Elijah Shell/Nolan Mellott (NR), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)