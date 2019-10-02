NAPPANEE — At 5:47 p.m., the Bethany Christian boys tennis team had won both doubles matches against Goshen and had won the first sets in both the No. 1 and No. 3 singles positions in convincing fashion. It seemed as if the Bruins were poised to avenge an early-season loss to the RedHawks by defeating them in the opening round of the IHSAA boys tennis sectional at NorthWood.
At 6:41 p.m., Goshen was celebrating a 3-2 come-from-behind victory, advancing to play NorthWood in the sectional semifinals Thursday afternoon.
“I always believe in my guys, but yeah, it was up in the air,” Goshen coach Daniel Love admitted after the match. “We start out and we’re down on all five courts and not playing well in certain spots. Sometimes it can take you a little bit to get your bearings and not feel nervous.”
“We definitely felt like we could pull it out,” Bethany Christian coach Matthew Miller added. “We had a good week of practice. I felt like we were loose and playing well. ... I would say I was feeling good, but weary because they have great players.”
The turnaround for the RedHawks started in the No. 2 singles match between Goshen’s Carlos Lichty and Bethany’s Braden Bohn. After falling down in the first set early, Lichty rallied to force a tiebreak. The tiebreak went back-and-forth, with Lichty ultimately pulling out a 9-6 victory to win the first set.
“It was huge,” Love said of winning the tiebreaker. “That was a very hard one to battle out. Obviously with the way the second set went, it was a big momentum shift and one we had to get.”
Lichty carried that momentum to a 6-2 second set victory to close out the match.
“Carlos was able to add some energy to his game,” Love said. “That made a big difference. He was a little flat at the beginning.”
While Lichty and Bohn were battling it out, Goshen senior Ryan Harmelink was completing a comeback of his own. After losing the first set, 6-2, to Bruins senior Caleb Shenk, Harmelink rallied to win the second set, 6-1, and the decisive third set, 6-0.
“I think Ryan was able to relax a little bit, and that really helped,” Love said.
With victories in the No. 1 and 2 singles positions secured, Goshen’s hopes came down to the No. 3 singles spot. Fortunately for the RedHawks, senior Wyatt Fisher stepped up to the plate, winning in three sets over Bethany’s Josh Cartwright, 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.
“Wyatt just wasn’t hitting his targets, was double faulting a lot and making it hard on ourselves,” Love said. “He was able to clean it up a lot, execute a lot better and they were able to gradually turn it around. Thank goodness.”
Bethany Christian won in straight sets at both the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles spots. Senior Nathan Oostland and junior Joseph Mounsithiraj won 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 1 spot, while juniors Will Nisley and Tyson Miller won 6-1, 6-4 in the No. 3 position.
“I think our team is really deep,” Miller said. “We have a bunch of players that are about the same level all the way down, so that level doesn’t drop off much from our singles players to our doubles players. And so, we’ve had so much competition for those doubles spots. ... all of that competition just made those guys stronger.”
By virtue of their win, Oostland and Mounsithiraj advance to the individual sectional tournament, which starts next week at Concord High School.
“That’ll be fun,” Miller said. “It’ll be really good to just hit with one group and work on two-player skills, rather than spreading it out across 20 (players).”
Goshen will play NorthWood in the semifinals today, with the other semifinal featuring Fairfield and Jimtown. Matches are slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. The RedHawks know they’ll have their hands full with the Panthers, who went 14-1 in the regular season and were the outright Northern Lakes Conference champions.
“The advantage is we’ve seen them a few times, so that helps,” Love said. “You just try to come up with a creative, smart game plan that gives yourself a chance.”
