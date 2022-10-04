DUNLAP — The Northern Lakes Conference is guaranteed to have a boys tennis regional champion after both Goshen and Northridge won their respective semifinal matches Tuesday over at Concord High School.
The No. 18-ranked RedHawks (22-0) knocked off DeKalb, 5-0, while the Raiders (17-2) outlasted three-time defending regional champion Westview (18-4), 3-2. This will be the second time Goshen and Northridge have faced off this year, with the RedHawks winning 4-1 Sept. 1. The two teams also faced off in four of the five championship matches at the NLC tournament, with the teams splitting those contests.
Despite the season coming to an end for the full Warriors team, their No. 1 singles player, senior Isaiah Hostetler, will continue into the individual sectional tournament following a marathon 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win over Northridge senior Brendan LaCounte in a match that went nearly four hours. Hostetler will face either Fairfield sophomore Garrett Stoltzfus or Prairie Height’s Leyton Byler, who play each other Wednesday. The winner of that then plays Hostetler Thursday at Concord High School.
NORTHRIDGE 3, WESTVIEW 2
The match between Hostetler and LaCounte ended up being the highlight of the night, as the two battled back-and-forth on a cool fall evening.
LaCounte won the first set, outlasting Hostetler in the tiebreaker, 7-5. The Northridge senior led the decider 6-3 before Hostetler scored two in a row to put some pressure on him. LaCounte countered with a big point of his own, though, to take the set.
The second set was mostly controlled by Hostetler, as he won, 6-3, to force the third and final set.
Injuries then started to pile up, as both guys battled through leg cramps throughout the third set. During the breaks in action, Concord trainers would run onto the court and work on keeping both players’ legs to as close to 100% healthy as possible, reminiscent of a boxer getting treatment in between rounds of a fight.
This fight, like many boxing epics, went the distance. Hostetler trailed 4-5 in the set before winning the next two games. LaCounte then won a game to force a tiebreaker. In the extra session, Hostetler turned up the pressure, scoring five of the first six points to take a commanding lead.
He would then win two of the next four points to bring the match to a close at 8:51 p.m., about three hours and 40 minutes after they had started.
“Body’s sore,” admitted Hostetler after the match. “I mean, I’m hurt all over. I can’t wait to just go back home and sleep in my bed. It’s going to be awesome.”
Northridge coach Austin Christner had nothing but praise for both players following the match.
“It was two kids pouring their heart out into their match,” Christner said. “As a coach, no matter what the result, I’m just happy to see two kids compete at that level. It was so cool to watch. I think everyone watching saw two kids literally not leave a single regret on the court. They gave whatever it took to win the match. I’m so proud of Brendan, and also congratulations to Isaiah. He’s a heck of a player.”
The No. 1 singles match partially overshadowed the fact that Northridge won on three of the other four courts, advancing to the regional final as a team. They did it with a modified lineup, too, as one the Raiders’ normal No. 1 doubles players, senior William Brown, broke his foot during a practice Saturday.
After many phone calls between Northridge athletic director Ryan Bales, IHSAA representatives and Christner, Northridge was able to change their lineup. Christner moved No. 3 singles player Kaleb Ellis to the No. 2 doubles spot, slid up normal No. 2 doubles player Nolan Mellott into the No. 1 doubles position and elevated junior Elijah Shell to No. 3 singles.
It mostly worked, as both Northridge doubles teams won. Shell lost at No. 3 singles, but he was picked up by senior Brandon Lomas winning 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 singles to clinch the match for his team.
“There was a lot going into the changes that happened, literally, over days,” Christner said. “The last couple days have just been, ‘This happened. What are our options? What can we do?’ … It’s not easy to have to ask the kids to change everything they’ve known, but these kids have been really good at doing the best with that they have.”
GOSHEN 5, DEKALB 0
While Goshen didn’t lose on any courts, they were tested a little by DeKalb.
The No. 1 doubles match went three sets, as senior Joel Byler and junior Myles McLaughlin lost the second set in a tiebreaker to force a third. The RedHawk duo focused in from there, though, winning the final set, 6-0.
“They were being pushed, and they were not responding well to it, so I think they were motivated to respond a little better than they had been,” said Goshen coach Daniel Love of Byler and McLaughlin’s performance in the third set. “DeKalb was undefeated in the postseason as well at 1-doubles, so they were playing for their lives just like we were.”
All the other courts won in straight sets for the RedHawks. Pi Wellington won at No. 1 singles, Moses Sawatzky No. 2 singles, Isaac Stahly No. 3 singles and Moses Kratzer/Kyan Miller at No. 2 doubles.
Love knows it won’t be easy going against a familiar foe in Northridge for the regional championship Wednesday night.
“I expect (Northridge) to play fairly well,” Love said. “I know they’re very talented and very motivated. They’re senior-heavy, so those guys are playing for their careers at this point. We’ve got to expect the most from them. If we’re not ready to battle, we’re going to be in trouble.”
BOYS TENNIS REGIONAL SEMIFINALS AT CONCORD — Results
Northridge 3, Westview 2
No. 1 singles: Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Brendan LaCounte (N), 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)
No. 2 singles: Brandon Lomas (N) def. Jethro Hostetler (W), 7-5, 6-3
No. 3 singles: Kylen Bender (N) def. Elijah Shell (N), 6-4, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Mason Martin/Nolan Mellott (N) def. Cole Mast/Mason Clark (W), 3-6, 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 doubles: Kaleb Ellis/Zak Martin (N) def. Dawson Schrock/Gavin Engle (W), 6-0, 6-0
Goshen 5, DeKalb 0
No. 1 singles: Pi Wellington (G) def. Owen Holwerda (D), 6-2, 7-5
No. 2 singles: Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Wyatt Derrow (D), 6-3, 6-4
No. 3 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Grant Stuckey (D), 6-2, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Joel Byler/Myles McLaughlin (G) def. Elijah Ehmke/Kiefer Nagel (D), 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-0
No. 2 doubles: Moses Kratzer/Kyan Miller (G) def. Matthew Beckmann/Grant Fetter (D), 6-1, 6-0
Individual sectional match result: Garrett Stoltzfus (Fairfield) def. Beau Kaler (Jimtown), 6-3, 6-2