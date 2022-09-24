WARSAW — Goshen and Northridge, the two teams at the top of the Northern Lakes Conference boys tennis standings, went head-to-head in four of the five championship matches at the conference tournament Saturday, with both teams splitting two matches a piece.
Based on its undefeated conference record and 4-1 win over Northridge during the regular season, the RedHawks edged the Raiders for both the tournament and conference titles Saturday at Warsaw High School. The two schools split the NLC championship last season.
“We’re happy,” said Goshen head coach Daniel Love of winning the NLC crown. “We were happy to tie last year, but we were motivated to do even better this year. It was awfully close, but I’m very glad and thankful that we were able to win it (Saturday).”
The RedHawks had No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles playing in championship matches Saturday, and they’d end up picking up victories in two of them.
Junior Isaac Stahly earned an individual NLC crown at No. 3 singles after outlasting a strong effort from Northridge senior Kaleb Ellis, 6-4, 6-4.
“Isaac had to play awesome to beat Kaleb Ellis,” Love said. “That guy is just so good for Northridge. Isaac was able to withstand some early energy from the Raiders crowd, weather the storm, and he ended up playing awesome.”
The second win of the afternoon came from the No. 2 doubles team of sophomore Kyan Miller and junior Moses Kratzer over Northridge senior Zak Martin and junior Nolan Mellott, 7-6, 6-4.
“Our 2 doubles played awesome,” Love said. “They were down 3-0 to start and really got themselves in a quick hole. They were able to stay really even-keeled, settle down and win four-straight sets before eventually winning that first set. They won the second set handily, and I was really proud of them, especially since they haven’t played a ton of matches together this season. They are playing awesome together at the right time.”
No. 1 and No. 2 singles both went to Northridge behind gutsy performances by seniors Brendan LaCounte and Brandon Lomas.
LaCounte took care of Goshen junior Pi Wellington in two sets, 6-1, 6-2, while Lomas fought back against Goshen senior Moses Sawatzky to win, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.
“They both probably didn’t play their best,” said Love of Sawatzky and Wellington. “Northridge played awesome, and we knew that they would play better than they did against us in the regular season, and they did.”
With the championship victory, Goshen capped off an undefeated regular season in style heading into sectionals later this week.
“This is a really passionate group that loves to play tennis,” Love said. “As we get ready for sectionals, it all comes down to one match now. We’ll try to get our heads in the right space and make sure we’re ready for Wednesday. Our sectional I know is gunning for us after winning the last couple. And after that, we know our regional is going to be really tough. We’ll have to be up to the task, because it’ll be tough.”
2022 boys tennis NLC championship — results
Championship matches
No. 1 singles: Brendan LaCounte (NR) def. Pi Wellington (G), 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 singles: Brendan Lomas (NR) def. Moses Sawatzky (G), 6-7, 6-4, 6-3
No. 3 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Kaleb Ellis (NR), 6-4, 6-4
No. 1 doubles: Matt Manzuk/Easton Strain (PLY) def. Avery Johnson/Braeden Messenger (CON), 6-2, 4-6, 6-2
No. 2 doubles: Kyan Miller/Moses Kratzer (G) def. Zak Martin/Nolan Mellott (NR), 7-6, 6-4
All-NLC team: All individual winners, along with Pi Wellington (G), Moses Sawatzky (G) and Nathan Schraw (CON)
All-NLC honorable mention: Joey Harper (WAWA), Carter Snyder (PLY), Joel Byler/Myles Mclaughlin (G), Mason Martin/Harry Brown (NR) and Braeden Messenger/Avery Johnson (CON)
NLC Coach of the Year: Daniel Love, Goshen
Final NLC standings:
1. Goshen (7-0) – 16 combined points
2. Northridge (6-1) – 14 combined points
3. Plymouth (4-3) – 11 combined points
4. Concord (4-3) – 9.5 combined points
4. Warsaw (4-3) – 9.5 combined points
6. Wawasee (2-5) – 6 combined points
7. NorthWood (1-6) – 4 combined points
8. Mishawaka (0-7) - 2 combined points