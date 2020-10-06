ELKHART — Concord and Westview will play for a boys tennis regional final after both picked up 5-0 wins in the semifinals Tuesday night. Concord swept DeKalb, while Westview took care of Goshen. The regional championship will be played at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Concord. Westview is the defending regional champion.
CONCORD 5, DEKALB 0
The top two singles matches for the Minutemen went three sets, but they were able to escape both of them with victories. Senior Bryson Schrock won at No. 1 singles, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, and sophomore Nathan Schraw won at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 2-6, 6-0.
No. 3 singles and both doubles matches were won in straight sets. At No. 3 singles, junior Mitchell Whitehead won, 6-1, 6-0. At No. 1 singles, seniors Cayden Rohrer and Gavin Smith won 6-1, 6-3. And at No. 2 doubles, junior Thomas Burkert and senior Brayden Newburn won 6-1, 7-6 (7-1 tiebreaker).
“I think we played pretty well,” Concord coach Todd Denton said. “We need to be a little strong mentally if we want to win (Wednesday).”
WESTVIEW 5, GOSHEN 0
The Warriors faced minimal issues with the RedHawks, not dropping a set across the five matches. Sophomore Isaiah Hostetler won at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-2. His brother, junior Elijah Hostetler, won at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-1. Junior Brennan Beachy won No. 3 singles, 6-2, 7-5.
No. 1 doubles pairing of seniors Will Clark and Brady Hostetler won 6-0, 6-1. And finally, the No. 2 doubles pairing of senior Tim Brandenberger and junior Isaac Rogers won 6-4, 6-3.
“The guys came out ready to play, and we were able to jump out in front with several breaks of serve in many of the first sets, which helped us to play freely,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said.
The loss ends Goshen’s season, one which they won its first sectional championship since 2015.
“We played decently tonight, but Westview was just stronger,” Goshen coach Daniel Love said. “Never stopped fighting, though, which I’m proud of. They showed a lot of toughness and resiliency this year to pull out a sectional championship. This season is something they’ll be able to look back on with fondness and pride.”
REGIONAL FINAL PREVIEW
Concord and Westview faced off in the regular season, with the Minutemen winning a close 3-2 battle. Both coaches know it will be tough competition to see who will advance to the semistate Saturday at Fort Wayne Homestead.
“We beat Westview earlier this year, but it was a very close match,” Denton said. “One point here or there and we may have lost. I believe it will be a very hard-fought match on both sides. We will have to stay mentally sharp and stay aggressive.”
“The challenge with Concord will be to maintain our focus and level of play throughout the match and reduce unnecessary unforced errors that can shift momentum,” Miller added. “It will be a tough match, but the boys are excited to be playing in another regional final.”
