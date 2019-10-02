DUNLAP — Two boys tennis rivals that are very familiar with one another will square off again and — this time — a championship will be on the line.
Concord defeated Elkhart Memorial 5-0 and Northridge topped Elkhart Central 4-1 Wednesday evening in the semifinals of the IHSAA Concord Sectional.
Historically, Concord has won 18 sectional team titles, including 2016, 2017 and 2018. Northridge has eight sectional titles — the most recent in 2015.
The 2019 Minutemen (9-8) and Raiders (14-5) are to meet in the sectional final today at 5 p.m. Since Concord and Northridge are both members of the Northern Lakes Conference and play in the Homestead Invitational, their players have had the chance to meet often.
“One spot could play a guy four times in two weeks, basically,” said Concord coach Todd Denton. “We know who they are and they know who we are.
“They’re no secrets.”
Denton expressed his pleasure in Wednesday’s performance.
“All my singles came out focused today,” said Denton. “They have a tendency since they are athletes playing tennis to drift away a little bit. They relax and then they lose a game or two.
“Today, they stayed focused for most of it and got the job done.”
Denton noted that the 2019 team lineup is made up of players who are either current freshmen or were junior varsity players in 2018.
The latest win was led by junior Bryson Schrock at No. 1 singles, sophomore Mitchell Whitehead at No. 2 singles, freshman Nathan Schraw at No. 3 singles with juniors Kayden Cain and Gavin Smith at No. 1 doubles and sophomore Thomas Burkert and junior Brayden Newburn at No.
2 doubles.
“I lost eight seniors (to graduation) and two seniors didn’t come out this year,” said Denton. “So everybody has stepped up at least seven spots in the lineup. They have done very well.
“They’ve kind of played with no fear because they don’t know what’s out there yet.”
Schrock talked about his Wednesday match.
“I served pretty well,” said Schrock. “In the first set, I hit pretty good approach shots and finished my volleys very well.
“I liked my slice down the line.”
Schrock beat Memorial sophomore Bradley Walker 6-0, 6-4.
“(Walker) played pretty well in the second set,” said Schrock. “He started making more balls in and forced me to finish the ball more than once.”
Denton emphasizing the importance of the first serve and Schrock echoed that.
“You get those first serves in, you can push your opponent back and finish them better,” said Schrock.
Northridge winners Wednesday were senior Gabriel Rodino at No. 1 singles, junior Grant Martin at No. 2 singles, junior Aaron Cripe and sophomore Evan Nay at No. 1 doubles and sophomore Collin Seegert and senior Cole Miller at No. 2 doubles.
“I think I was serving pretty well today,” said Rodino. “That’s a really big part of my game.
I need to stay consistent and outlast the kid.”
Raiders coach Austin Christner’s message rings in Rodino’s ears.
“He says to stay positive,” said Rodino. “Once you start to get down, you stop moving your feet, you get frustrated and start missing shots.
“As long as I keep my head in the game, I can pull it off.”
Central sophomore Matt DeShone triumphed 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
“I think we did pretty well across the board tonight,” said Christner.
“Obviously, there were some nerves with sectional. This is what you work for all year.
“Hopefully we can come out in the (sectional championship) without those same nerves.”
Christner discussed another point of emphasis with his players.
“I want my kids to be thinking about what they need to do to win,” said Christner. “Think about what’s winning them points, what’s losing them points and try to execute get into the scenarios that win them points most of the time.
“If they need to make adjustment, think about that. I want them to be thinking out on the court. I’m a firm believer that if you can get a kid to think about what they’re doing, a lot of times they’ll make the right decision.”
NORTHRIDGE 4, ELKHART CENTRAL 1
Singles
No. 1 – Gabriel Rodino (N) def. Giovanni Deiana 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 – Grant Martin (N) def. Spencer Dexter 6-4, 6-1.
No.3 – Matt DeShone (EC) def. Cameron Henry 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 – Aaron Cripe-Evan Nay (N) def. Josh Reid-Alexx Dreamer 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 – Collin Seegert-Cole Miller (N) def. Grant Brekke-Francis Yeakey 6-2, 6-0.
Records: Northridge 14-5, Central 8-11.
CONCORD 5, ELKHART MEMORIAL 0
Singles
No. 1 – Bryson Schrock (C) def. Bradley Walker 6-0, 6-4.
No. 2 – Mitchell Whitehead (C) def. Luke Leazenby 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 – Nathan Schraw def. Kameron Kast 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 – Kayden Cain-Gavin Smith def. Zachary O’Lena-Nathan Schwalm 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 – Thomas Burkert-Brayden Newburn def. Garrett Culp-Ethan Leazenby 6-1, 6-2.
Records: Concord 9-8, Memorial 4-11.
