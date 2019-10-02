Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy with heavy rain developing late. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with heavy rain developing late. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.