Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler swings during No. 1 singles play from last week's regional final against Goshen at Concord High School in Elkhart. The Warriors fell to Jasper 5-0 in the state quarterfinals Friday.

 Evan Lepak | The Goshen News

The magical season that was for the Westview boys tennis team came to a close in disappointing fashion at the state quarterfinals in Pendleton Friday.

The Warriors fell 5-0 to a stronger Jasper team with all but one match – No. 1 doubles – coming to an end after two sets.

Westview’s No. 1 singles player Isaiah Hostetler fell in a competitive match 6-4, 6-3 to Jasper’s Max Sternberg. Isaiah’s brother, Elijah, lost in two sets to Jasper’s Justin Shultz 6-2, 6-2.

In No. 3 singles, Westview’s Brennan Beachy couldn’t recover from his 6-0 loss to Jasper’s Reece Lampert in the first set. Despite a valiant effort in the second set, Beachy dropped the match after losing 6-4.

In doubles play, Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz forced a three-set match in No. 1 doubles against Jasper’s Robert Trey Gutgsell and Noah Hanneman. After winning the first set 6-3, Westview was dominated by Jasper during the second and third sets, 6-0, 6-2, to help ensure Friday’s team sweep for the Wildcats.

Westview’s No. 2 doubles team – Jethro Hostetler and Kylen Bender – fought hard in what was a competitive match against Jasper’s Caleb Schnarr and Noah Schue. The duo would fall though, 6-4, 7-5 in two sets.

The Warriors end the 2021 season with a 22-2 record along with sectional, regional and semistate titles earned during their postseason run.

