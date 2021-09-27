The IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming boys tennis tournament Monday night. Sectionals begin Wednesday across the state, with some finishing Thursday and others on Saturday. Schools hosting Goshen News area teams in sectionals are at Concord, East Noble, NorthWood and Warsaw.
The regional is schedule for next Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 5 and 6, with most area teams going to Concord (Wawasee would play at Culver Academy). The semi-state is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 at Fort Wayne Homestead High School for the majority of TGN schools (Wawasee would play at Culver Academy in semi-state should the Warriors advance that far).
Westview enters the postseason with a perfect 16-0 overall record and ranked No. 14 in the coaches' poll. The Warriors are the two-time defending regional champions. They start postseason play on Thursday in sectional semifinal action against Central Noble over at East Noble.
Below are the full area sectional brackets.
SECTIONAL 37 AT CONCORD
Match 1: Concord vs. Northridge, Wednesday, 5pm
Match 2: Elkhart vs. Jimtown, Wednesday, 5pm
Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, Thursday, 5pm
SECTIONAL 39 AT EAST NOBLE
Match 1: Lakeland vs. West Noble, Wednesday, 5pm
Match 2: Westview vs. Central Noble, Thursday, 5pm
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. East Noble, Thursday, 5pm
Championship: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, Saturday, time TBD
SECTIONAL 40 AT NORTHWOOD
Match 1: Goshen vs. Bethany Christian, Wednesday, 5pm
Match 2: Fairfield vs. NorthWood, Wednesday, 5pm
Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, Thursday, 5pm
SECTIONAL 52 AT WARSAW
Match 1: Columbia City vs. Tippecanoe Valley, Wednesday, 5pm
Match 2: Wawasee vs. Warsaw, Thursday, 5pm
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Whitko, Thursday, 5pm
Championship: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, Saturday, time TBD
