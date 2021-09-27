Westview-Fairfield boys tennis (2).JPG (copy)

Westview’s Brennan Beachy watches as a shot comes in from Fairfield’s Seth Yoder during No. 3 singles play on Sept. 16 at Fairfield High School in Goshen.

 Evan Lepak | The Goshen News

The IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming boys tennis tournament Monday night. Sectionals begin Wednesday across the state, with some finishing Thursday and others on Saturday. Schools hosting Goshen News area teams in sectionals are at Concord, East Noble, NorthWood and Warsaw.

The regional is schedule for next Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 5 and 6, with most area teams going to Concord (Wawasee would play at Culver Academy). The semi-state is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 at Fort Wayne Homestead High School for the majority of TGN schools (Wawasee would play at Culver Academy in semi-state should the Warriors advance that far).

Westview enters the postseason with a perfect 16-0 overall record and ranked No. 14 in the coaches' poll. The Warriors are the two-time defending regional champions. They start postseason play on Thursday in sectional semifinal action against Central Noble over at East Noble.

Below are the full area sectional brackets.

SECTIONAL 37 AT CONCORD

Match 1: Concord vs. Northridge, Wednesday, 5pm

Match 2: Elkhart vs. Jimtown, Wednesday, 5pm

Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, Thursday, 5pm

SECTIONAL 39 AT EAST NOBLE

Match 1: Lakeland vs. West Noble, Wednesday, 5pm

Match 2: Westview vs. Central Noble, Thursday, 5pm

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. East Noble, Thursday, 5pm

Championship: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, Saturday, time TBD

SECTIONAL 40 AT NORTHWOOD

Match 1: Goshen vs. Bethany Christian, Wednesday, 5pm

Match 2: Fairfield vs. NorthWood, Wednesday, 5pm

Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, Thursday, 5pm

SECTIONAL 52 AT WARSAW

Match 1: Columbia City vs. Tippecanoe Valley, Wednesday, 5pm

Match 2: Wawasee vs. Warsaw, Thursday, 5pm

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Whitko, Thursday, 5pm

Championship: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, Saturday, time TBD

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you