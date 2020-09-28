The 2020 boys tennis sectional brackets were revealed Monday by the IHSAA, and there are some intriguing matchups locally.
In Sectional 37 at Concord, it will be the host Minutemen playing Jimtown in one semifinal, while the other semifinal features Northridge taking on Elkhart. If both Northern Lakes Conference teams win, then it’ll be a showdown Thursday afternoon for the sectional title between Concord and Northridge.
The two schools split the NLC title this year, with Concord winning the regular season crown and Northridge the tournament this past weekend. Raider coach Austin Christner knows the respect level between the two programs is high.
“Matchup wise, it’s a tough matchup,” said Christner of a potential match against Concord. “There’s a couple spots that are really, really close … every match is really going to be close. It comes down to who’s playing better that day. We have respect for those guys and they have respect for us, so whoever comes out on top, we hope the other the best.”
The Raiders won the sectional title last year, while Concord won it the prior three seasons (2016-18).
In Sectional 39, Westview will be looking to repeat as the champs. The Warriors went all the way to the state quarterfinals last year, but they drew a tough opponent in East Noble for its first match. Westview coach Tyler Miller knows the Knights’ individual players will be difficult to handle.
“East Noble has been doing very well and they’re putting their best three players at 1, 2 and 3 singles,” Miller said. “We have to be really focused … we had a 3-2 match with them in the first match of the season (Westview won), and the player they’re going to have at 3 singles didn’t play in that match.”
Much like Sectional 37, Sectional 40 is an all-Elkhart County affair as Goshen hosts a four-team field featuring the RedHawks, Fairfield, Bethany Christian and NorthWood. Goshen will take on Fairfield in one semifinal, while the other will be Bethany Christian against NorthWood.
Wawasee will begin its postseason play against Columbia City in the quarterfinals of Sectional 52 Wednesday. Should the Warriors advance, they will play Tippecanoe Valley. All Sectional 52 matches are at Warsaw High School.
2020 BOYS TENNIS SECTIONAL DRAW
Sectional 37 at Concord (last year’s winner: Northridge)
- Semifinal 1: Northridge vs. Elkhart, Wednesday, 5:00 p.m.
- Semifinal 2: Jimtown vs. Concord, Wednesday, 5:00 p.m.
- Final: Thursday, 5:00 p.m.
Sectional 39 at East Noble (last year’s winner: Westview)
- Quarterfinal: West Noble vs. Lakeland, Wednesday, 5:00 p.m.
- Semifinal 1: Westview vs. East Noble, Thursday, 5:00 p.m.
- Semifinal 2: Central Noble vs. West Noble/Lakeland winner, Thursday, 5:00 p.m.
- Final: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Sectional 40 at Goshen (last year’s winner: NorthWood)
- Semifinal 1: Goshen vs. Fairfield, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
- Semifinal 2: NorthWood vs. Bethany Christian, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
- Final: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Sectional 52 at Warsaw (last year’s winner: Warsaw)
- Quarterfinal: Columbia City vs. Wawasee, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
- Semifinal 1: Whitko vs. Warsaw, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
- Semifinal 2: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Columbia City/Wawasee winner, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
- Final: Saturday, 10 a.m.
