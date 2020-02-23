ELKHART — One event lifted Concord out of second place, and put the Minutemen on the path to capturing their fourth IHSAA boys swimming and diving sectional championship in program history Saturday at Concord High School.
Concord trailed Elkhart Central by 14 points going into the 500-yard freestyle. By the time the event was over the Minutemen were in first place by 28 points.
Freshman Thomas Brunner won the event in a time of 4:39.46, senior Connor Camacho was third (5:06.69) and sophomore Benjamin Ramer fourth (5:10.30).
“We knew the 500 was an event where we could put up a big number. We felt we had the chance to create some distance between us and the other teams,” Concord coach Tom Johnson said.
The Minutemen amassed 428 points for Johnson, who earned the Coach of the Year honor, as the Minutemen claimed the team title. Central was second at 403, followed by Northridge 289, Wawasee 278, Goshen 272, East Noble 166, Angola 138, NorthWood 110, Elkhart Memorial 54, DeKalb 42 and Jimtown 36.
Concord’s other sectional titles were in 1991, 1993 and 2018.
The winning individual or relay in each event, except diving, or any swimmer or relay meeting the state standard advance to the state finals. The preliminaries are Friday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Indiana University Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis. The finals are Saturday at 1 p.m.
The top four divers in Saturday’s sectional move on to the diving regional Tuesday at Mishawaka High School at 6 p.m. The top eight placers at the regional qualify for the state prelims Saturday at 9 a.m.
Goshen was led to it’s fifth-place by sophomore Nicholas Zehr, who was second in the 200 individual medley (1:58.95).
The team finish was Goshen’s best since a fifth in 2017. Zehr’s second was the best individual finish by a Goshen swimmer since Mitchell Walters placed third in the 50 free (22.01) in 2017.
“I really didn’t know what to expect as to where this team could finish. This year was more about getting the team to do more than they thought they could do,” first-year Goshen coach Mia Miller said. “I could not be happier for the guys. Everyone posted good times. I don’t think we had a bad race, A lot of them exceeded their goals on finishing times.”
Senior Dylan Steury was third in the 200 freestyle (1:47.37) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.46), senior Mason Schrock fifth in the 50 free (22.84) and senior Gabe Goertz fifth in the 100 backstroke (58.38).
The RedHawks had two relays finish third. Freshman Jeremy Stutzman, senior Griffin Hetler, junior Will Franks and sophomore Jackson Gaby were third in the 200 medley relay (1:47.92) while Steury, Goertz, Schrock and Zehr were third in the 400 free (3:22.86).
Miller shared the value Zehr and the senior class have had to team.
“Nick had been a great asset to the team,” the coach said. “The entire senior class on both the girls and the boys teams have been great in terms of talent and the leadership they have provided.”
Depth was a key facto for the Minutemen. Besides Brunner’s win in the 500, the only other individual win was by junior William Harris in the 50 free (21.10). The Concord foursome of Harris, freshman Brayden Sellers, Brunner and senior Hayden Gill captured first in the 200 free relay (1:27.30).
“Harris was amazing. He is a freak of nature,” Johnson said.
“Our kids swam great. Just about every opportunity we had to move up we did. We had half the team shaved and rested for the trials so we could get kids in the right spots. Our kids were ready for today, but I feel we can still go faster next week.”
Gill was a swimmer that the coach highlighted. Gill placed third in the 200 IM (2:00.49), third in the 100 butterfly (53.42) and was on the team’s 400 free relay that finished second (3:16.66) along with Harris, Brunner and sophomore Derek Angel.
“We would not be where we are without his performances in the sectional,” Johnson said.
The Northridge Raiders had a pair of individual winners as senior Turner Koch took the 200 IM (1:56.49) and classmate Joey Garberick the 100 breaststroke (56.85).
The Raiders were involved in one of the most unusual finishes, tying Elkhart Central for the top spot in the 200 medley relay (1:35.72). Junior Luke Dibley, Garberick, Koch and sophomore Tristin Bratt competed for the Raiders while senior Eric Kelm freshman Luca Byrd, junior David Welles and senior Devin Brink swam for Central.
Central won the most individual events as Kelm won the 100 butterfly (51.44) and 100 backstroke (53.07) and Byrd the 100 (46.03) and 200 frees (1:41.40).
NorthWood senior Cade Jenkins was the diving champion (504.35 points).
Sectional Championships
200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY — 1, tie, Elkhart Central (Eric Kelm, Lucas Byrd, Davie Welles, Devin Brink) and Northridge (Luke Dibley, Joey Garberick, Tuner Koch, Tristin Bratt) 1:35.72; 3, Concord (Derek Angel, Brayden Sellers, Ethan Davies, Andrew Grabill) 1:43.12; 4, Wawasee (Ezekiel Keim, Alexander Troutman, Blake Roose, Karlson Hand) 1:45.72; 5, Goshen (Jeremy Stutzman, Griffin Heller, Will Franks, Jackson Gaby) 1:47.92; 6, East Noble (Kyler Corbin, Ian Schowe, Ryan Wells, Austin Fortman) 1:50.25; 7, Angola (Gage Sweeney, Ethan Bussema, Griffin Hosek, Jacob Gibson) 1:52.19; 8, Jimtown (Iven Herden, Ben Behrens, Jacob Contreras, Andres Ortega) 2:03.44.
200-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Lucas Byrd (Elkhart Central) 1:41.60; 2, Thomas Brunner (Concord) 1:45.23; 3, Dylan Steury (Goshen) 1:47.37; 4, Nathan Kryder (Wawasee) 1:49.19; 5, Connor Camacho (Concord) 1:52.60; 6, Caleb McDonald (Concord) 1:55.43; 7, Marcus Miller (Angola) 1:55.58; 8, Christian Batie (Elkhart Central) 1:56.12.
200-YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1, Turner Koch (Northridge) 1:56.49; 2, Nicholas Zehr (Goshen) 1:58.95; 3, Hayden Gill (Concord) 2:00.49; 4, Karlson Hand (Wawasee) 2:03.91; 5, Derek Angel (Concord) 2:04.95; 6, Alexander Troutman (Wawasee) 2:05.67; 7, Nathan Byrd (Elkhart Central) 2:05.46; 8, Michael Huang (Elkhart Central) 2:11.60.
50-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, William Harris (Concord) 21.10; 2, Joey Garberick (Northridge) 21.37; 3, Daegen Kingrey (Wawasee) 22.23; 4, Devin Brink (Elkhart Central) 22.75; 5, Mason Schrock (Goshen) 22.84; 6, David Welles (Elkhart Central) 22.97; 7, Zacchaeus Creagger (Angola) 23.26; 8, Joe Hahn (NorthWood) 23.44.
DIVING — 1, Caden Jenkins (NorthWood) 504.35 points; 2, Ethan Smith (Concord) 398.50; 3, Nick Hardy (Elkhart Central) 395.70; 4, Henry Gatzemeyer (Elkhart Central) 382.20; 5, Ethan Casey (Concord) 347.55; 6, Carter Hazzard (Elkhart Central) 325.40; 7, Caden Hodge (Goshen) 314.65; 8, Evan Sailor (Goshen) 310.10.
100-YARD BUTTERFLY — 1, Eric Kelm (Elkhart Central) 51.44; 2, Turner Koch (Northridge) 51.67; 3, Hayden Gill (Concord) 53.42; 4, Nathan Kryder (Wawasee) 54.40; 5, Cohen Jones (Elkhart Central) 57.28; 6, Clayton Corvin (Elkhart Central) 57.99; 7, Ryan Wells (East Noble) 58.61; 8, Caleb Kauffman (Northridge) 59.85.
100-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Lucas Byrd (Elkhart Central) 46.03; 2, William Harris (Concord) 46.76; 3, Tristan Bratt (Northridge) 48.77; 4, Brayden Sellers (Concord) 49.04; 5, Daegen Kingrey (Wawasee) 49.40; 6, Mason Schrock (Goshen) 49.68; 7, Nicholas Zehr (Goshen) 49.76; 8, Devin Brink (Elkhart Central) 50.31.
500-YARD FREESTYLE — 1, Thomas Brunner (Concord) 4:39.46; 2, Luke Dibley (Northridge) 4:44.15; 3, Connor Camacho (Concord) 5:00.69; 4, Benjamin Ramer (Concord) 5:10.30; 5, Blake Roose (Wawasee) 5:16.82; 6, Marcus Miller (Angola) 5:17.44; 7, Ezekiel Keim (Wawasee) 5:25.22; 8, Reid Haney (Northridge) 5:32.42.
200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — 1, Concord (Williams Harris, Brayden Sellers, Thomas Brunner, Hayden Gill) 1:27.38; 2, Northridge (Joey Garberick, Tristan Brett, Turner Koch, Luke Dibley) 1:28.10; 3, Goshen (Mason Schrock, Gabe Goertz, Dylan Steury, Nicholas Zehr) 1:30.39; 4, Wawasee (Nathan Kryder, Karlson Hand, Bryce Knepp, Daegan Kingrey) 1:31.57; 5, Elkhart Central (Kyle Lyew, Christian Batie, Cohen Jones, Nathan Byrd) 1:36.10; 6, Angola (Jacob Pontorno, Griffin Hosek, Marcus Miller, Zacchaeus Creagger) 1:38.54; 7, NorthWood (Lucas Warren, Wyatt Petire, Karson Kirby, Joe Hahn) 1:41.54; 8, East Noble (Sam Sibert, Jack Bolinger, Colby Cook, Owen Chambers) 1:42.16.
100-YARD BACKSTROKE — 1, Eric Kelm (Elkhart Central) 53.07; 2, Luke Dibley (Northridge) 54.99; 3, Derek Angel (Concord) 56.68; 4, Ethan Davies (Concord) 56.70; 5, Gabe Goertz (Goshen) 56.38; 6, Christian Batie (Elkhart Central) 58.78; 7, Karlson Hand (Wawasee) 59.58; 8, Ezekiel Keim (Wawasee) 1:01.15.
100-YARD BREASTSTROKE — 1, Joey Garberick (Northridge) 56.85; 2, Brayden Sellers (Concord) 1:01.15; 3, Tristin Bratt (Northridge) 1:01.42; 4, Dylan Steury (Goshen) 1:01.46; 5, Nathan Byrd (Elkhart Central) 1:01.84; 6, Alexander Troutman (Wawasee) 1:01.92; 7, David Welles (Elkhart Central) 1:03.74; 8, Benjamin Ramer (Concord) 1:05.39.
400-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — 1, Elkhart Central (Devin Brink, Eric Kelm, David Welles, Lucas Byrd) 3:13.03; 2, Concord (William Harris, Thomas Brunner, Derek Angel, Hayden Gill) 3;16.66; 3, Goshen (Dylan Steury, Gabe Goertz, Mason Schrock, Nicholas Zehr) 3:22.86; 4, Wawasee (Nathan Kryder, Blake Roose, Bryce Knepp, Daegan Kingrey) 3:25.02; 5, East Noble (Austin Fortman, Ryan Wells, Owen Chambers, Kyler Corbin) 3:29.09; 6, Angola (Jacob Pontorno, Xavier Hosek, Zacchaeus Creagger, Marcus Miller) 3:38.21; 7, Northridge (Jacob Sullivan Trey Johnson, Reid Haney, Caleb Kauffman) 3:49.22; 8, NorthWood (Stve Mishler, Alex Bowers, Ashton Beachy, Lucas Warren) 4:01.15.
