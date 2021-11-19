Last season was a bit of a down year for boys swimming compared to year’s past, in term of area swimmers making the state tournament. However, of the 12 swimmers and divers who did participate, 10 return to represent Northridge, Concord, Wawasee and Goshen, respectively.
For the Minutemen, all seven state qualifiers return this year fresh off of a 7-1 season a year ago.
Junior Tommy Brunner broke an 11-year school record in the 500-yard freestyle with an 11th-place finish at state last season. He’ll also be a key piece on the 200-yard freestyle relay team — along with senior Ethan Davies and juniors Brayden Sollars and Austin Zimmerman — that qualified for state as well.
Senior Derek Angel and sophomore Braeden Messenger also return to help build upon the 1:41.92 time in the 200-yard medley relay along with Zimmerman and Sollars.
On the diving side, senior Ethan Smith returns in hopes of improving on his 22nd-place finish in the one-meter diving event at state.
For Northridge, senior Tristin Bratt is back after earning a spot in the preliminary round of state last season. He swam the 200-yard individual medley in just under two minutes (1:56.45).
Luke Dibley and Jacob Sullivan are both gone from last season’s state group after graduating, but senior Caleb Kauffman is back to help alleviate the loss to two key members in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The RedHawks and Warriors are also hoping to send more swimmers to state after successful seasons in 2020-21. Goshen went 9-7, with senior Nick Zehr back after earning preliminary state spots in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly. Wawasee went 9-1 a season ago, but sophomore Nathan Harper was the only swimmer who qualified for the final weekend of the season. He’ll be looking to earn a faster time in the 100-yard backstroke after missing an opportunity to compete in the finals at state.
NorthWood didn’t have the strongest of seasons a year ago, but coach Sheryl Hawkins believes she’ll have a much better team with the returning experience this season.
2021-22 boys swimming season — local teams’ outlooks
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Tom Johnson, 15th season (93-24 overall)
Assistant coaches: Nicolle Corporon, Hayden Ludlow, Dave Rose, Tom Adams
Last season's record: 7-1 (6-1 in Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Derek Angel, Sam Carnall, Ethan Davies, Ben Ramer, Ethan Smith; Juniors: Alan Arriaga-Perez, Tommy Brunner, Caleb McDonald, Brayden Sollars, Austin Zimmerman; Sophomores: Wes Bachman, Drew Krause, Braeden Messenger, Alex Navarro, Brady VanKirk
Other varsity swimmers: Logan Baker, Michael DeBartolo, Will Delio, Ronald Garcia Villanueva, Anthony Gomez Rojas, Salomon Hernandez Ponce, Zach McDonald, Reid Sollars, Cole Stevenson, Garrett Stewart, Adrian Yelamo Zambrano
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “On paper, our men's team has the potential to be very strong. At this point, they are searching for an identity. We have all of our state qualifiers and sectional finalists returning. We have a strong freshman class that will add both quality and depth to our team. We just need to ensure that everyone is focused and committed to executing what is necessary to insure our success in the championship meets."
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Laura Rupp (first year as head coach, 16th season helping coach at Goshen)
Assistant coaches: Rick Hetler, Katie Younghans
Last season's record: 9-7 (4-3 Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Nick Zehr, Austin Elliott, Jackson Gaby, Jeromy Stutzman, Max Yegorov, Logan Lagunas-Velazco, Levi Moser, Caden Hodge, Nathan Gaby
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “The boys have quite a few returning swimmers and are committed to putting the work in to improve this year. They want to improve on last season’s conference standings, especially when the top four teams have been very close in points. Goshen wants to be the ones to move up."
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Kyle Hembree, 5th season (27-22 overall)
Assistant coaches: Bob Burns (Diving Coach), Marissa Gardner, Seth Cripe, Travis Hembree
Last season's record: 5-6 (5-2 Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Tristin Bratt, Mason Floria, Caleb Kauffman, Reid Haney, Braden, Marshall, Kayden Mayer, Tim Blough, Carson Clemens
Other varsity swimmers: Xavi Berenguer, Jonah Hyden, Trey Johnson, Emi Delgado, Cole Hively, Gael Delgado, Drew Gleim, Evan Haney, Madox Hembree, Marc Hernandez, Sawyer Lehman, Deacon Smith
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We are really excited about this group. We have a large group this year and it will be nice having guys earn their spots at the end of the season. We are adding a bunch of younger guys who will add some depth to our lineup. These boys are hungry and looking to take back some of that Northridge pride. On a side note, we will be happy to get all of our relays into conference finals this year."
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Sheryl Hawkins
Assistant coaches: Jared Lechlitner, Doug Berger (Dive Coach)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kaleb Eberly, Lucas Warren, Ashton Beachy, Wyatt Petrie
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Large boys team again this year. Strong varsity team."
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jason Scott, 3rd season
Assistant coaches: Ryan Harper, Tish Powell
Last season's record: 9-1 (2nd in Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Zeke Keim, Camden Powell, Harry Doss, Nathan Kryder, Devon Kuhn, Joe Hackelman, Keegan Hurst, Nathan Harper, Stone Shipley, Cade Garden, Senate Shaw, Summit Shaw
Other varsity swimmers: Ivan Meier, Dakota Ngyne, Ladon Smith, Collin Compton, Luke Kompagne, Isaac Winters
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “The kids are working hard and motivated already, we should have a fun year with some fast swimming."
