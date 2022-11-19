After sending a lot of swimmers to last year’s state meet, Concord is poised to do so again in the 2022-23 boys swimming season.
Two athletes that competed in four events each at state for the Minutemen return in sophomore Cole Stevenson and senior Tommy Brunner. As a freshman, Stevenson placed in the top 16 of three events at the state finals: sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke, 14th in the 200-yard individual medley and was on the 200-yard medley relay team that placed 13th. Now-senior Brayden Sollars was also part of that relay team for Concord.
Brunner, who signed with Ball State in November to continue his career at the college level, had a 13th-place showing in the 500-yard freestyle race. He, Stevenson and Sollars were also part of different events and relay teams that made it to the state prelims, but did not advance to the finals of their respective races.
“Our team has great leadership from our seniors and many of our athletes are ready for breakthrough performances this year,” Concord coach Tom Johnson said. “If we can stay focused and motivated through the season, we will have a great chance at improving our place in the state meet.”
There are multiple other individuals from the area who are expected to make some noise throughout the season as well.
Elkhart senior and Indiana University signee Lucas Byrd will look to continue to be dominant in the speed races. At last year’s state finals, he finished third in both the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke events. He was also a member of the Lions’ 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that had strong showings at the sectional.
Another strong sprinter back is NorthWood senior Joe Hahn, who won the 50-yard freestyle sectional championship, then placed 11th at the state meet in the event the following week. He also won individual Northern Lakes Conference titles in the 50, 100-yard freestyle and as part of the Panthers’ 200-yard freestyle relay team.
Wawasee junior Nathan Harper returns to lead the Warriors after he placed 12th at state in the 100-yard backstroke.
Goshen returns three of the four swimmers that qualified for state in the 200-yard freestyle relay event in juniors Levi Moser and Skye Steury and senior Jeremy Stutzman.
Meanwhile, in Middlebury, first-year head coach Seth Cripe is tasked with getting Northridge back to competing at a high level. The Raiders only sent one swimmer to state last year in then-senior Tristin Bratt, who did not make it out of the prelims. It marked the first time Northridge did not score any points at the state meet since 1998.
“I am very excited for the season,” Cripe said. “Our boys have been working incredibly hard and have really come together over the past half a year.”
2022-23 boys swimming season — local teams' outlooks
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Tom Johnson, 16th season (121-38-1 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Nicolle Corporon, Hayden Ludlow, Dave Rose, Logan Brown
Last season’s record: 8-2-1 (7-0 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Alan Arriaga Perez, Tommy Brunner, Caleb McDonald, Brayden Sollars, Austin Zimmerman; Juniors: Wes Bachman, Drew Krause, Alex Navarro, Brady VanKirk; Sophomores: Will Delio, Zach McDonald, Reid Sollars, Cole Stevenson, Garrett Stewart
Other varsity swimmers: Juniors: Anthony Claudio Rivera, Ronald Garcia Villenueva, Angel Hernandez Guerrero, Salomon Hernandez Ponce, Nick Kustron; Sophomores: Logan Cook, Anthony Gomez Rojas, Janmarco Ordonez, Santiago Pedroza Marmolejo; Freshmen: Ivan Blystiv, Alejandro Gonzalez, Joey Hauger, Camden Stutsman
ELKHART LIONS
Head coach: Michelle Guipe, 3rd season at Elkhart (54-18 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Jenny Nolan (dive HC), Jake Rehfus, Julie Fessenden
Last season’s record: 10-2
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Lucas Byrd, Gavin Sommer, Nick Hardy; Juniors: Alex Scott, Alan Puga-Resendez, Christian Khamkeuang, Jose Yael Marquez Pantoja; Sophomore: Gabe Kazmieczak
Other varsity swimmers: none provided
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Last year was a great step forward for the competitiveness of our boys’ program with a great end of season finish in the state and six new school records. We are excited to have those swimmers and divers back this year and the biggest team Elkhart has seen in many years. This should be an exciting year.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Laura Rupp, 2nd season (9-4 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Rick Hetler, Katie Younghans, Trevor Wood, Jacob Isnogle
Last season’s record: 9-4 (5-2 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Nathan Gaby, Caden Hodge, Logan Lagunas, Jeremy Stutzman; Juniors: Levi Moser, Skye Steury; Sophomores: Cade Gentry, Ghotra Hardamanbir, Peter Moser.
Other varsity swimmers: Seniors: Luis Abad, Samuel Goertz, Pablo Viveros Viruez; Sophomores: Kael Bestul, Crosby Poling-Braun, Brayden Wiese; Freshmen: Cooper Fish, Levi George-Miller.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I’m looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish. They are highly motivated.”
JIMTOWN JIMMIES
Head coach: Mark Chabot, 1st season
Assistant coach: Jill Stork
Last season’s record: N/A (did not field team)
Returning letterwinners: none
Other varsity swimmers: Freshmen: Alex Hoogenboom, Matteo Garcia Jimenez
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Jimtown High School finally has a swim team back after a year-long hiatus. I'm excited be a member of this tenacious group of boys and girls.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Seth Cripe, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Marissa Gardner, Bob Burns (Dive HC)
Last season’s record: 6-5 (6-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Carson Clemens, Tom Blough; Sophomores: Madox Hembree, Evan Haney, Sawyer Lehman, Deacon Smith, Drew Gleim
Other varsity swimmers: Juniors: Cole Hively, Emi Delgado; Sophomore: Gael Delgado
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Sheryl Hawkins (total seasons as coach not provided)
Assistant coaches: Jared Lechlitner, Allison Burkholder, Doug Berger (dive HC), Caden Jenkins
Last season’s record: 8-4 (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Joe Hahn, Logan Beachy, Skee Mishler, Cameron Yoder
Other varsity swimmers: none provided
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have a large graduating class for NW swim and dive. They are all key athletes in the program. We do, however, have a large incoming freshman group. Our numbers are about even this year for boys and girls. We are focusing on building our freshman group and challenging the senior group. We would like to be competitive and strong throughout the season; maybe pick up a few more wins this season.”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jason Scott, 4th season (overall record not provided)
Assistant coaches: Ryan Harper, Austin Dunithan
Last season’s record: 4-3 (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Joseph Hackleman, Nathan Kryder; Juniors: Cade Garden, Nathan Harper, William Long, Senate Shaw, Stone Shipley; Sophomores: Colin Compton, Luke Kompagne, Ivan Meier, Dakota Nguyen, Isaac Winters
Other varsity swimmers: Sophomore: Cooper Garden; Freshmen: Coltin Bucher, Caden Frances, Zachary Kryder, Noah Mettham, Dalton Young
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Looking forward to the upcoming season and to seeing what this great group of kids can achieve.”