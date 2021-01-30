MIDDLEBURY — It may not have been as pretty as Concord wanted it to be, but they still got the job done in Saturday’s Northern Lakes Conference boys swimming championships.
Utilizing their depth, the Minutemen won their third-straight conference title, totaling 375 points for the victory. Wawasee finished second with 318 points, while Goshen was third at 306 points.
“We have a lot of kids coming up that are working hard and doing what they need to do,” Concord coach Tom Johnson said. “I’ll be honest, we had some swims that were not what we’d hope they’d be; we certainly had hoped to be faster and expected to be faster. Didn’t execute quite as well as we’d really have liked to, but we’re really proud of the depth of the young kids. We did the job we had to do.”
Concord picked up two individual conference champions across the 12 events: sophomore Tommy Brunner in the 200-yard freestyle, and junior Ethan Smith in the diving. Brunner won the 200 in a time of 1:47.50, while Smith racked up 470 points in Friday’s diving finals to easily win the competition.
Brunner also finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and was on the second-place 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay teams for Concord.
“He’s got a lot of heart,” said Johnson of Brunner. “I know he’s disappointed — he had hoped to be faster than he was. … His focus has been on (the state meet) and we’re confident he’s going to be ready for that.”
The Minutemen were involved in a more evenly balanced NLC meet than in years past, as Wawasee, Goshen and Warsaw all contended in multiple events. Warsaw actually won five events, the most of any team competing. They finished fourth with 305 points, one behind Goshen.
Northridge, who has been one of the conference’s top teams, finished fifth. Johnson said the overall balance of the NLC has been growing for a few years now, and Saturday’s finals showed that.
“It’s exciting,” said Johnson of the depth of the conference. “There’s certainly more talent across the board. It’s young; I think a lot of the teams are young. It’s different than it was a few years ago: a few teams would dominate the top eight, and really a lot of them were state qualifying-level swimmers. And, we’re not quite at that level with any of the teams, but I’m a firm believer that competitive situations bring out everybody’s best. I think a lot of teams are motivated.”
WAWASEE IMPRESSES
The Warriors’ second-place showing was aided by two event victories, as sophomore Nate Kryder won the 100-yard butterfly and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kryder, Blake Roose, Joshua Metcalf and Nathan Harper were also victorious.
“We were talking about the 400 free, the coaches and I, trying to figure out what time we could swim, and I said, ‘I think we can go in 3:22’ … that was pretty awesome to end the meet,” Wawasee coach Jason Scott said. The winning 400-relay time for the Warriors was 3:22.43. “Nate Kryder’s 100 fly was totally amazing. … He’s a Kryder, and they know how to race. All of them do. And when you’re in the clutch, you can count on those kids to do what needs to be done.”
One of the Kryder's Scott was referring to was Nate’s father, Andy, who won multiple state championships in swimming in 1994 for Wawasee. Andy died this past June at the age of 45 after a battle with sarcoma. Andy had been the girls head swimming coach at Wawasee the year before he passed.
“Andy would be beyond beaming proud after those 100 fly and 400 freestyle races,” Scott said. “It was a good day for everybody.”
MILLER HONORED
After showing improvement through the season and a third-place showing in Saturday’s finals, Goshen coach Mia Miller was selected as one of the conference's coaches of the year by her peers. Warsaw’s Anthony DeBorta was also honored as co-coach of the year.
“It means a lot, especially being a second-year coach,” Miller said. “My goal coming in to Goshen was to make a difference in the community that helped build me, and so I feel like my peers are actually seeing that.”
Miller was impressed with how her team swam in the finals, especially the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jackson Gaby, Jeremy Stutzman, Skye Steury and Nick Zehr that finished third.
“As a group, we performed really well,” Miller said. “It’s always exciting to see that last 400 free relay and bring it home. I think we’re all just looking forward to sectionals.”
Girls swimming sectionals begin Thursday with prelims at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The boys swimming sectionals start Feb. 18, also at EHAC.
2021 NLC BOYS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIP — INDIVIDUAL WINNERS
200-yard medley relay: Cooper Archer, Ian Wihebrink, Nathan Taylor and Michael Ray, Warsaw, 1:40.59
200-yard freestyle: Tommy Brunner, Concord, 1:47.50
200-yard individual medley: Tristin Bratt, Northridge, 1:58.94
50-yard freestyle: Michael Ray, Warsaw, 22.14
100-yard butterfly: Nate Kryder, Wawasee, 54.77
100-yard freestyle: Michael Ray, Warsaw, 48.57
500-yard freestyle: Luke Dibley, Northridge, 4:45.79
200-yard freestyle relay: Gabe Bowers, Cooper Archer, Ian Wihebrink and Michael Ray, Warsaw, 1:31.17
100-yard backstroke: Luke Dibley, Northridge, 53.10
100-yard breaststroke: Ian Wihebrink, Warsaw, 1:00.36
400-yard freestyle relay: Nate Kryder, Blake Roose, Joshua Metcalf and Nathan Harper, Wawasee, 3:22.43
1-meter diving: Ethan Smith, Concord, 470 points
Final team standings:
1. Concord, 375 points
2. Wawasee, 218 points
3. Goshen, 306 points
4. Warsaw, 305 points
5. Northridge, 259 points
6. NorthWood, 217 points
7. Mishawaka, 189 points
8. Plymouth, 106 points
Co-conference coaches of the year: Mia Miller, Goshen; Anthony DeBorta, Warsaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.