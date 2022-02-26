Freshman Cole Stevenson led Concord at the boys swimming and diving state championship Saturday by placing in three events at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Stevenson was the only athlete from The Goshen News coverage area to podium in an event, finishing sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 56.76 seconds. Fellow Elkhart County athlete, Elkhart junior Lucas Byrd, finished third in the event in a time of 55.26 seconds.
Stevenson also placed in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing 14th (1:55.61). He was on a Minutemen relay team that placed in the consolation finals Saturday, as the 200-yard medley relay team of Stevenson, seniors Derek Angel and Ethan Davies and junior Brayden Sollars were 13th (1:37.10).
Also scoring for Concord was junior Tommy Brunner with a 13th-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle race (4:39.85) and senior Ethan Smith 16th in diving (362.70 points).
Two other kids from TGN area schools placed at the state meet as well. NorthWood junior Joe Hahn finished 11th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.42 seconds, making it the third time that the Panthers have scored points at the state boys swimming meet.
Wawasee sophomore Nathan Harper then had a 12th-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (52.43 seconds).
OTHERS FALL SHORT IN PRELIMS
Both Goshen and Northridge had swimmers in two events in the prelims Friday, but neither of them advanced competitors to Saturday’s finals.
For the RedHawks, senior Nick Zehr finished 18th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 51.35 seconds. He fell 0.338 seconds short of making the top 16 to advance to the consolation finals. Then, the relay team of Zehr, sophomores Levi Moser and Skye Steury and junior Jeremey Stutzman finished 19th in the 200-yard freestyle prelims in a time of 1:28.55. This was an improvement of eight spots from where they were seeded coming into the event.
As for the Raiders, senior Tristin Bratt was 18th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:56.30. The 400-yard freestyle relay team then was disqualified during their swim due to an early takeoff from one of the swimmers. This means that Northridge failed to score any points at the boys swimming state championship meet for the first time since 1998.
Other Concord competitors who didn’t advance out of prelims Friday were the 400-yard freestyle relay team (17th), 100-yard breaststroke (Brayden Sollars, 19th), 100-yard freestyle (Ethan Davies, 22nd) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (29th).
Wawasee’s 400-yard freestyle relay team also competed, finishing 24th in prelims.
