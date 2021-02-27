Although not as many area boys swimmers made it to the state finals this season as in year's past, some school history was still made at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Concord sophomore Tommy Brunner set a new school record in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing 11th with a time of 4:36.27. This beat the old mark of 4:37.92, which was set in 2010.
Also competing for the Minutemen Saturday was junior diver Ethan Smith. After the quarterfinals of diving, Smith was 22nd, which wasn’t high enough to advance him to the semifinals. Smith scored 181.35 points in his nine combined dives in the round.
Along with their two Saturday performers, Concord had two relay teams compete in prelim action Friday. The team of junior Derek Angel, sophomore Brayden Sollars, sophomore Austin Zimmermann and freshman Braeden Messenger finished the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:41.92, while Sollars, Brunner, Zimmermann and junior Ethan Davies completed the 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:29.92. Unfortunately, neither time qualified for Saturday’s finals.
DIBLEY FINISHES STRONG
Senior Luke Dibley was the lone Northridge Raider competing on Saturday, both in consolation finals. He finished 12th in the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 11:42.29 and ninth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:35.12. His finals time in the 500 was actually the seventh-fastest of all the swimmers competing Saturday, but the best he could place was ninth given he was in the consolation final.
The Raiders were also represented in a few events in the prelims. Junior Tristin Bratt swam in the 200-yard individual medley, posting a time of 1:56.45. Then, the team of Dibley, Bratt, senior Jacob Sullivan and junior Caleb Kauffman performed in the 400-yard freestyle relay, but unfortunately were disqualified.
GOSHEN, WAWASEE REPRESENTED
Goshen junior Nick Zehr swam in two prelim races, the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly. He finished the 200 in a time of 1:59.18 and the 100 in 53.14 seconds. Neither time qualified him for Saturday’s finals.
Wawasee freshman Nathan Harper competed in the prelims of the 100-yard backstroke, swimming it in a time of 53.24 seconds. His time did not qualify him for Saturday’s finals.
OTHER MICHIANA PERFORMERS
-Penn had a strong overall showing, winning the 200-yard freestyle relay championship (1:21.29), placing third in the 200-yard medley relay, third in the 50-yard freestyle (Aaron Dies, 20.25) and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (Dies, 49.29). They scored 154 team points, good for fifth place. Carmel won with 360 points, 161.5 more than second-place Fishers.
-Elkhart sophomore Lucas Byrd was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 55.83 seconds and seventh in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 45.61 seconds. The latter time was a school record.
