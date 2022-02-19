MIDDLEBURY — Concord head coach Tom Johnson credited depth for the Minutemen’s third straight IHSAA sectional championship in boys swimming and diving.
Of the 12 events contested Saturday at the Northridge Natatorium, Concord won five. Junior Tommy Brunner won two individual events (200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle) and freshman Cole Stevenson one (200 individual medley) and the Minutemen triumphed in both the 200 medley relay (senior Derek Angel, junior Brayden Sollars, Stevenson and senior Ethan Davies) and 400 freestyle relay (Brunner, Davies, Angel and Stevenson).
Not only that, Johnson’s crew also earned four second-place finishes (Brayden Sollars in the 50 freestyle, Ethan Smith in diving, Davies in the 100 freestyle and Brayden Sollars, junior Austin Zimmermann, freshman William Delio and Brunner in the 200 freestyle relay), two thirds (Davies in the 100 backstroke and Brayden Sollars in the 100 breaststroke), one fourth, four fifths, two sixths, seven sevenths and three eighths on the way to amassing 472 points.
Runners-up Northridge scored 329.
“We’ve got a lot of depth with a lot of kids working hard and contributing,” said Johnson, who saw the Minutemen earn the sixth sectional crown in program history. “You noticed Thomas Brunner and Cole Stevenson, but the kids getting the sevenths and eighths are scoring a lot of points for us, too.
“We’re proud that is was a team effort.”
Johnson, who was named co-sectional coach of the year with Goshen’s Laura Rupp, said he expects big things from Brunner at the state finals next weekend, Feb. 25-26 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.
“I’m not shaved yet,” Brunner said. “I’m hoping to be quite a bit faster.”
Brunner, who earned his third state finals appearance, said the 500 freestyle is his favorite event.
“It’s longer,” Brunner said. “I just like to swim and the longer the better. I’m trying to hold a pace. Hopefully next week it’s like 28 (seconds per 50 meters).”
Sectional event champions in each swimming event qualify for the state meet automatically, plus anyone equaling or besting the state time standard time for an event.
The top four divers Saturday — Elkhart junior Nick Hardy. 501.45 (for 11 dives), Concord’s Smith (500.10), Goshen junior Caden Hodge (351.75) and Elkhart sophomore Mathias VanderZwaag (334.30) — moved on to the Valparaiso regional this Tuesday.
Goshen senior Nick Zehr broke a long-standing school record when he was clocked in 51.01 in winning the 100 butterfly.
“The past four years I’ve been looking at it every day in practice,” said Zehr of the 51.26 set by state-champion Jason Fox in 1996. Zehr lowered his own previous best by about 1.5 seconds. “I was anticipating going under 52 and even getting the record.”
Said Rupp of Zehr, “A lot of it is his attitude and his character. He is an all-around great guy. He comes to work. He knows what he wants to accomplish. He’s set goals that he wants to achieve."
What makes Zehr a good butterfly swimmer in his mind?
“I was terrible at butterfly until sophomore year,” Zehr said. “Something clicked. I don’t know if I grew or I just had a rhythm for it. Working at my under-waters on the wall is something that’s really helped me in the 100 fly.”
Zehr also anchored a winning effort in the 200 freestyle relay. The first three legs were swam by sophomore Levi Moser, junior Jeremy Stutzman and sophomore Skye Steury. The RedHawks’ time was 1:29.03. That’s No. 2 on the Goshen all-time Top 10 list behind the 1:28.36 of Corey Miller, Jason Fox, Andy Bigler and B.J. Rathke in 1994.
“Our guys just said, ‘we’re going for it,’” Rupp said. “They were going after that record. We’re getting it next weekend. That’s still part of our plan.
“There were so many times dropped and dives learned this year. We’re just proud of all of them.”
Wawasee sophomore Nathan Harper set a school record of 51.75 seconds in winning the 100 backstroke.
“We were hoping to get (the school record) before he graduated,” said Warriors coach Jason Scott of Harper’s feat. “He’s had a pretty good year and he’s worked pretty hard so it’s good to see him go fast here.”
NorthWood junior Joe Hahn was on top of the podium for taking first in the 50 freestyle in 21.38.
Elkhart junior Lucas Byrd set a pair of sectional and pool records when he posted a 45.40 in the 100 freestyle and 55.24 in the 100 breaststroke.
Northridge did not win any events, but the Raiders did have two seconds (senior Tristin Bratt in the 200 IM and Bratt, junior Trey Johnson, senior Reid Haney and freshman Sawyer Lehman in the 400 freestyle relay), three thirds, sixth fourths, one sixth, two sevenths and two eighth-place finishes.
2022 NORTHRIDGE BOYS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS — Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Concord (Derek Angel, Brayden Sollars, Cole Stevenson and Ethan Davies), 1:35.66
200-yard freestyle: Tommy Brunner, Concord, 1:45.37
200-yard individual medley: Cole Stevenson, Concord, 1:54.48
50-yard freestyle: Joe Hahn, NorthWood, 21.38 seconds
1-meter diving: Nick Hardy, Elkhart, 501.45 points across 11 dives
100-yard butterfly: Nick Zehr, Goshen, 51.01 seconds (school record)
100-yard freestyle: Lucas Byrd (Elkhart), 45.40 seconds (sectional and pool record)
500-yard freestyle: Tommy Brunner, Concord, 4:46.12
200-yard freestyle relay: Goshen (Levi Moser, Jeremy Stutzman, Skye Steury, Nick Zehr), 1:29.03
100-yard backstroke: Nathan Harper, Wawasee, 51.75 seconds (school record)
100-yard breaststroke: Lucas Byrd, Elkhart, 55.24 seconds (sectional and pool record)
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Tommy Brunner, Ethan Davies, Derek Angel and Cole Stevenson), 3:14.05
Final team standings:
1. Concord, 472 points
2. Northridge, 329
3. Goshen, 297
4. Wawasee, 260
5. Elkhart, 245
6. NorthWood, 229
7. Angola, 144
8. East Noble, 105
9. DeKalb 59
10. Fremont 11
