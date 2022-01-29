ELKHART — Concord won seven of the 12 events at the Northern Lakes Conference boys swimming championship meet Saturday to win the conference title again, its fourth-straight year reigning atop the NLC.
“We’re happy,” Concord coach Tom Johnson said. “Our kids raced really hard. We had some ups-and-downs; some close races we hoped to get. But it was great racing out there across the board. … This team’s got a lot of upside. We’re looking forward to what can happen three weeks from now.”
Leading the Minutemen charge was freshman Cole Stevenson. He was part of the winning 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that book-ended the event, then picked up individual victories in the 200-yard individual medley (1:56.63) and 100-yard breaststroke (57.75).
“Cole is just a very competitive kid and a really hard worker,” Johnson said. “He just has a business-like attitude, which is really mature for a freshman. He’s going to be one of the best swimmers we’ve ever had, but he’s never quite happy — and that’s a good thing. But we’re pleased with where he’s at right now.”
Junior Tommy Brunner also had a productive day, winning in three events: the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.46), 500-yard freestyle (4:51.46) and as the first leg of the 400-yard freestyle.
“Tommy’s probably not pleased with how fast he swam, but he got the wins,” Johnson said. “He’s done everything he needs to do, so we’re confident he’s going to have a great finish to the season.”
The Concord boys swim team still has one more dual scheduled for the regular season on Tuesday against South Bend Riley. Then, the focus will turn to the sectionals, which begin for the boys on Thursday, Feb. 17. Girls swimming and diving sectionals are this week.
“We’ve got another week or so of work — some people two weeks — and then a lot of rest,” Johnson said. “And then, we look forward to the results we hope to have (at sectionals).”
NORTHWOOD MAKES HISTORY
Although NorthWood finished in the final team standings, they finished with the second-most event winners with three. Junior Joe Hahn had a large part of that success, as he was the individual champion in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races in times of 21.69 and 48.36 seconds, respectively.
According to NorthWood coach Sheryl Hawkins, Hahn became the first Panther boys swimmer to win a swimming NLC championship in 21 years. Caden Jenkins was the diving champion at the 2019 NLC championship.
“That’s big,” said Hahn of his accomplishment. “I feel like, in recent years, it’s my team that’s been helping me. I wouldn’t be here without my teammates and coaches. It doesn’t feel right; it doesn’t feel like I should deserve it, but I guess I made it.”
The third race the Panthers won on the day produced the most thrilling finish. The 200-yard freestyle relay came down to four schools, with NorthWood beating teams from Goshen, Concord and Northridge by a combined 0.33 seconds. Hahn swam the final leg of the dramatic race.
“The beginning, I was watching my teammates go; I was yelling at them, trying to hype them up,” Hahn said. “The whole time, it looked close. We were neck-and-neck with every team. We just wanted to beat Wawasee … we ended up being everyone else here. But when I was up on the block, I was just getting in my zone.”
Because of the improvements NorthWood made throughout the season, Hawkins was voted as boys swimming NLC coach of the year by her peers.
“It’s been a season; it really has,” Hawkins said. “Lots of ups-and-downs, but this is just the icing on the cake. It shows me that the kids have put the work in and earned it.”
NORTHRIDGE FINISHES SECOND
Although the Raiders did not win any individual races, they were still able to accumulate enough team points to finish in second place in the final team standings. That was an improvement of two spots from last year’s NLC championships.
“We swam great,” Northridge coach Kyle Hembree said. “Thursday (at the prelims), we swam really well. I was really surprised at how fast we swam because we’re still training, for sure. We definitely didn’t rest; we obviously weren’t suited for this, so we trained on-through. I thought a lot of our boys swam great, and a lot of the places that we had best on Thursday, we came back and had a best again. To be able to do that during training I think is really impressive. To be second without divers at this meet — probably pretty good, right?”
WAWASEE, GOSHEN GET WINNERS
Wawasee and Goshen each picked up an individual champion Saturday. Sophomore Nathan Harper won the 100-yard backstroke for the Warriors, while senior Nick Zehr was victorious in the 100-yard breaststroke for the RedHawks. Goshen finished third and Wawasee fourth in the final team standings.
2022 NLC BOYS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS — Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Concord (Derek Angel, Brayden Sollars, Cole Stevenson and Ethan Davies), 1:39.43
200-yard freestyle: Tommy Brunner, Concord, 1:47.46
200-yard individual medley: Cole Stevenson, Concord, 1:56.63
50-yard freestyle: Joe Hahn, NorthWood, 21.69 seconds
1-meter diving: Ethan Smith, Concord, 492.90 points across 11 dives
100-yard butterfly: Nick Zehr, Goshen, 53.28 seconds
100-yard freestyle: Joe Hahn, NorthWood, 48.36 seconds
500-yard freestyle: Tommy Brunner, Concord, 4:51.46
200-yard freestyle relay: NorthWood (Skee Mishler, Ty Stankovich, Karson Kirby and Joe Hahn), 1:32.57
100-yard backstroke: Nathan Harper, Wawasee, 52.67 seconds
100-yard breaststroke: Cole Stevenson, Concord, 57.75 seconds
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Tommy Brunner, Ethan Davies, Derek Angel and Cole Stevenson), 3:19.37
Final team standings:
- Concord, 431 points
- Northridge, 352
- Goshen, 327
- Wawasee, 286
- NorthWood, 270
- Warsaw, 197
- Plymouth, 142
- Mishawaka, 31
