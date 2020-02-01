DUNLAP — Tom Johnson never doubted Hayden Gill.
With Concord already having secured a second-straight boys swimming Northern Lakes Conference title, the Minutemen only had one thing left to do at the NLC championships Saturday: win a race. Concord had done all of its scoring, utilizing its depth, but hadn’t actually pulled out a victory in any of the individual contests.
Enter Gill.
With his team trailing heading into the final leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay, Gill caught up and passed Warsaw’s Grant Knight in the final 100 yards to win the final race of the day for the Minutemen. Concord won the team title with 404 points. Warsaw was second with 368.
“Hayden Gill is anchoring that relay for a reason,” Concord coach Johnson said. “He’s a clutch kid. He’s done the kind of work we expect. He’s one of the best leaders we’ve ever had in our program. We knew we could count on him at the end.”
“I just knew I couldn’t stop,” Gill added. “My team, they put on a hell of a fight. I knew I couldn’t leave on a loss, so I just had to give everything I had.”
Gill was emotional as his hands hit the wall 0.46 seconds before Knight’s.
“It was great,” Gill said. “I was just proud. A lot of happiness.”
Being able to win the conference meet while only winning one event on the day is a testament to the depth of the team, according to Johnson.
“We’re fortunate, as compared to other programs, to just have a lot,” Johnson said. “Northridge has amazing top-end athletes but just didn’t have the depth. We have a lot of young kids that are working really hard. We’re excited about the future with them. … Obviously you’d like to win a few more events, but we’ll take the team win.”
While Concord won the overall team competition, Northridge dominated the individual win column. Of the 12 races Saturday, the Raiders won eight. They only lost in the 400-yard freestyle relay (Concord), 200-yard individual medley (Warsaw’s Knight), 100-yard breaststroke (Knight) and 1-meter diving (NorthWood senior Caden Jenkins).
Northridge finished third with 322 points.
“We knew winning the meet was going to be pretty much next to impossible without some things really going our way,” Northridge coach Kyle Hembree said. “So, we set it up that way, and that’s how we talked all week, that the goal was to come in and win as many events as we can.”
Hembree said the focus now turns to the state meet on Feb. 28-29, rather than the sectionals before that on Feb. 20 and 22.
“We won’t be able to win the sectional meet based on depth,” Hembree said. “We’ve been talking about beating all of these teams at the state meet. So, we’re going to try to set up sectionals as a stepping stone for the state meet.”
Wawasee was fourth with 319.5 points. Their coach, Jason Scott, earned co-coach of the year honors with Johnson and Warsaw’s Anthony Debrota.
Goshen was fifth with 276.5 points, a place where RedHawks coach Mia Miller expected her team to finish.
“We actually scored out the meet before, and that’s where we had placed,” Miller said. “I definitely feel like all the guys showed up today, swam great. Certainly, can’t be disappointed when almost all of them are dropping times from (prelims).”
It was a raucous crowd at Concord Saturday, as a new NLC swim meet attendance record of 488 made the aquatics center deafening at times.
“Even as a coach, you get chills all the time knowing that the crowd really came to support today,” Miller said. “I’m proud of our whole team for coming together and making this thing happen.”
“I think they got their money’s worth today,” Johnson added. “There’s no doubt that kind of environment leads to the kind of swimming we saw.”
The boys sectionals take place Feb. 20 and 22. Girls swimming sectionals are next week, Feb. 6 and 8.
2019-20 NLC BOYS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS RESULTS
Team standings: Concord 404 points, Warsaw 368, Northridge 322, Wawasee 319.5, Goshen 276.5, Plymouth 115, NorthWood 108, Elkhart Memorial 96
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200-yard medley relay: 1. Northridge (Luke Dibley, Joey Garberick, Turner Koch and Tristin Bratt) 1:37.88; 2. Warsaw (Zach Lalonde, Grant Knight, Nick Bazzoni and Mel Littlefield) 1:37.99; 3. Concord (Derek Angel, Brayden Sollars, Will Harris and Hayden Gill) 1:40.74; 4. Goshen (Gabe Goertz, Dylan Steury, Nick Zehr and Mason Schrock) 1:44.31; 5. Wawasee (Karlson Hand, Alex Troutman, Blake Roose and Camden Powell) 1:46.40; 6. Plymouth (Fitz Holm, Hugh Smith, Gavin Hartle and Cameron Riddle) 1:53.92; 7. Elkhart Memorial (Bryson Flores, Austin Hashberger, Cole Beadle and Eric Calderon) 2:00.22; 8. NorthWood (Wyatt Petrie, Joe Hahn, Skee Mishler and Karson Kirby) 2:00.90
200-yard freestyle: 1. Tristin Bratt (Northridge) 1:48.08; 2. Michael Ray (Warsaw) 1:48.88; 3. Tommy Brunner (Concord) 1:51.11; 4. Nate Kryder (Wawasee) 1:51.14; 5. Nick Bazzoni (Warsaw) 1:52.54; 6. Connor Camacho (Concord) 1:56.82; 7. Gabe Goertz (Goshen) 1:58.42; 8. Gabe Bowers (Warsaw) 1:58.44
200-yard individual medley: 1. Grant Knight (Warsaw) 1:56.98; 2. Turner Koch (Northridge) 1:58.35; 3. Hayden Gill (Concord) 2:03.82; 4. Nick Zehr (Goshen) 2:03.93; 5. Karlson Hand (Wawasee) 2:07.02; 6. Alex Troutman (Wawasee) 2:08.76; 7. Derek Angel (Concord) 2:08.82; 8. Cooper Archer (Warsaw) 2:10.43
50-yard freestyle: 1. Joey Garberick (Northridge) 21.78; 2. Will Harris (Concord) 21.84; 3. Mel Littlefield (Warsaw) 22.49; 4. Daegan Kingery (Wawasee) 22.58; 5. Jacob Monesmith (Warsaw) 23.15; 6. Mason Schrock (Goshen) 23.19; 7. Bryce Knepp (Wawasee) 23.46; 8. Joe Hahn (NorthWood) 23.87
1-meter diving: 1. Caden Jenkins (NorthWood) 483.30 points; 2. Ethan Smith (Concord) 394.60; 3. Ethan Casey (Concord) 369.90; 4. Evan Sailor (Goshen) 317.40; 5. Devon Kuhn (Wawasee) 306.30; 6. Kaleb Eberle (NorthWood) 292.70; 7. Greg Rodriguez (Warsaw) 250.90
100-yard butterfly: 1. Turner Koch (Northridge) 53.53; 2. Will Harris (Concord) 54.30; 3. Nate Kryder (Wawasee) 56.35; 4. Nathan Taylor (Warsaw) 56.45; 5. Dylan Steury (Goshen) 57.26; 6. Ethan Davies (Concord) 59.40; 7. Gabe Bowers (Warsaw) 1:00.58; 8. Cole Beadle (Memorial) 1:01.94
100-yard freestyle: 1. Joey Garberick (Northridge) 48.33; 2. Michael Ray (Warsaw) 48.47; 3. Hayden Gill (Concord) 49.44; 4. Daegan Kingery (Wawasee) 49.74; 5. Brayden Sollars (Concord) 50.14; 6. Nick Zehr (Goshen) 50.76; 7. Mason Schrock (Goshen) 51.03; 8. Bryce Knepp (Wawasee) 51.72
500-yard freestyle: 1. Luke Dibley (Northridge) 4:50.41; 2. Tommy Brunner (Concord) 4:57.97; 3. Zach Lalonde (Warsaw) 5:11.02; 4. Jacob Sullivan (Northridge) 5:12.48; 5. Blake Roose (Wawasee) 5:13.09; 6. Zeke Keim (Wawasee) 5:18.46; 7. Ben Ramer (Concord) 5:20.31; 8. Reid Haney (Northridge) 5:23.74
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Northridge (Joey Garberick, Tristin Bratt, Turner Koch and Luke Dibley) 1:29.64; 2. Concord (Brayden Sollars, Ethan Davies, Connor Camacho and Tommy Brunner) 1:33.27; 3. Wawasee (Nate Kryder, Karlson Hand, Bryce Knepp and Daegan Kingery) 1:33.76; 4. Goshen (Griffin Hetler, Will Franks, Logan Cid and Xavier Groves) 1:41.23; 5. Plymouth (Hugh Smith, Taylor Judd, Thomas Dolan and Jackson Bougher) 1:43.33; 6. Elkhart Memorial (Cole Beadle, Austin Hashberger, Juan Cepero and Eric Calderon) 1:46.88
100-yard backstroke: 1. Luke Dibley (Northridge) 54.93; 2. Zach Lalonde (Warsaw) 56.89; 3. Karlson Hand (Wawasee) 58.91; 4. Ethan Davies (Concord) 59.26; 5. Derek Angel (Concord) 59.55; 6. Zeke Keim (Wawasee) 1:00.22; 7. Gabe Goertz (Goshen) 1:00.35; 8. Cooper Archer (Warsaw) 1:01.08
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Grant Knight (Warsaw) 57.39 (new Concord pool record); 2. Nick Bazzoni (Warsaw) 1:00.37; 3. Tristin Bratt (Northridge) 1:00.69; 4. Brayden Sollars (Concord) 1:02.21; T5. Alex Troutman (Wawasee) 1:04.09; T5. Dylan Steury (Goshen) 1:04.09; 7. Hugh Smith (Plymouth) 1:06.55; 8. Ian Wihebrink (Warsaw) 1:07.04
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Concord (Will Harris, Tommy Brunner, Derek Angel and Hayden Gill) 3:21.40; 2. Warsaw (Jacob Monesmith, Michael Ray, Zach Lalonde and Grant Knight) 3:21.86; 3. Wawasee (Nate Kryder, Bryce Knepp, Blake Roose and Daegan Kingery) 3:27.15; 4. Goshen (Mason Schrock, Jackson Gaby, Dylan Steury and Nick Zehr) 3:30.36; 5. Northridge (Caleb Kauffman, Trey Johnson, Reid Haney and Jacob Sullivan) 3:48.04; 6. Plymouth (Gavin Hartle, Jackson Bougher, Fitz Holm and Cameron Riddle) 3:48.48; 7. NorthWood (Lucas Warren, Alex Bowers, Wyatt Petrie and Karson Kirby) 3:58.06; 8. Elkhart Memorial (Luiz Cruz-Portillo, Joshua Dibley, Bryson Flores and Jesus Chavarria-Olague) 4:32.38
NLC COACHES OF THE YEAR: Tom Johnson (Concord), Anthony Debrota (Warsaw) and Jason Scott (Wawasee)
