ELKHART — After winning its third-straight team sectional championship, Concord will have the most area representation at this weekend’s IHSAA boys swimming and diving state championship meet.
The Minutemen will have competitors in nine of the 12 events, which begins with swimming prelims Friday at 6 p.m. at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. Diving prelims then start at 9 a.m. Saturday, with all finals beginning at 1 p.m.
The Goshen News coverage area will have swimmers in every event this weekend. The top 16 times in each prelim event Friday advance to Saturday’s finals, where the top eight compete for the championship and times 9-16th compete in the consolation race.
Entering the weekend, the best swimmer with a chance to place in the top eight is Concord freshman Cole Stevenson. He enters the 100-yard breaststroke event seeded fifth and is part of the 200-yard medley relay team — along with seniors Derek Angel and Ethan Davies and junior Brayden Sollars — that is seeded ninth. Stevenson is also seeded 12th in the 200-yard IM and part of the 400-yard relay team seeded 16th, so the freshman has a chance to score points for his school in all four events he competes in this weekend.
Junior Tommy Brunner will also be in four events for the Minutemen. He is on the 400-yard freestyle relay with Stevenson, Angel and Davies and the 200-yard freestyle relay with Sollars, junior Austin Zimmerman and freshman William Delio (seeded 29th).
Individually, he’ll also compete in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races. Brunner is seeded 28th in the 200 and 22nd in the 500, so he’ll need to have strong swims in order to advance to Saturday in either event.
“We have a couple of kids who’s focus all along has been preparing for the state meet,” Concord coach Tom Johnson said. “Both Cole Stevenson and Tommy Brunner are really all-in for this meet. We feel like Tommy can be competitive at this meet; Cole will be competitive as well. They have the opportunity to get to swims on Saturday and have an impact.”
Also competing for Concord in the swimming portion is Davies in the 100-yard freestyle (seeded 17th). Senior Ethan Smith also advanced as a diver for the Minutemen after a fifth-place finish at the Valparaiso regional Tuesday.
Johnson noted how he believes Davies could have a big weekend for the Minutemen.
“Ethan Davies had a great meet for us last weekend and he’s been a leader for us,” Johnson said. “He made an individual event and swam really well on relays. We’re looking forward to him having a great day (Friday). He’s got a shot to get a second swim in the 100-free and hopefully come back and give us great relay swims for us like he did last weekend.”
Although the seeds for the boys’ team aren’t as high as the Concord’s girls’ ones were at their state meet two weeks ago, Johnson looks at this weekend as a valuable learning experience for the boys who will be returning next year.
“We look at it — if we can get some good swims, score some points and do well as a team this year, we’re setting ourselves up to be a little more impactful down the road,” Johnson said.
OTHER AREA ATHLETES COMPETING
Goshen will be represented in two events this weekend after winning sectional titles in them last week. Senior Nick Zehr is seeded 18th in the 100-yard butterfly, while the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Zehr, sophomores Levi Moser and Skye Steury and junior Jeremy Stutsman is seeded 27th. Zehr is coming off breaking a 26-year-old school record in the 100-yard butterfly, swimming the event in 51.01 seconds at the sectional.
Wawasee is in two events this weekend as well. Sophomore Nathan Harper is seeded 10th in the 100-yard backstroke after winning the sectional championship in the event. The Warriors’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Harper, senior Zeke Keim, junior Nathan Kryder and sophomore Cade Garden also qualified for the state meet and are seeded 25th.
Although Northridge didn’t win any individual events at the sectional last week, two events for them were able to advance to state based on their times. Senior Tristin Bratt is seeded 19th in the 200-yard individual medley, while the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bratt, senior Reid Haney, junior Trey Johnson and freshman Sawyer Lehman is seeded 22nd.
The Raiders have a little bit of history on the line this weekend, as they have scored team points in every state meet since the 1998-99 season. A strong performance from either Bratt individually or the relay team will be needed to keep that streak alive for another year.
Finally, NorthWood advances just its fourth swimmer in school history to the state meet in junior Joe Hahn. After winning the sectional title in the 50-yard freestyle, Hahn is seeded 11th going into the state meet. The Panthers have only scored points as a school at the state meet two other times: 1988-89 season and 2019-20. If Hahn performs to his seed level or better, it will become the third such instance of that happening in NorthWood history.
2022 BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING STATE FINALS — Where TGN area athletes are seeding heading into prelims
(In order of how they’re swam Friday)
200-yard medley relay: Concord (Angel, Sollars, Stevenson and Davies) 9th
200-yard freestyle: Tommy Brunner (Concord) 28th
200-yard individual medley: Cole Stevenson (Concord) 12th; Tristin Bratt (Northridge) 19th
50-yard freestyle: Joe Hahn (NorthWood) 11th
100-yard butterfly: Nick Zehr (Goshen) 18th
100-yard freestyle: Ethan Davies (Concord) 17th
500-yard freestyle: Tommy Brunner (Concord) 22nd
200-yard freestyle relay: Goshen (Moser, Stutzman, Steury, Zehr) 27th; Concord (Sollars, Zimmerman, Delio, Brunner) 29th
100-yard backstroke: Nathan Harper (Wawasee) 10th
100-yard breaststroke: Cole Stevenson (Concord) 5th; Brayden Sollars (Concord) 22nd
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Brunner, Davies, Angel and Stevenson) 16th; Northridge (Bratt, Johnson, Haney, Lehman) 22nd; Wawasee (Kryder, Garden, Keim, Harper) 25th
1-meter diving: Ethan Smith (Concord) is competing. Diving doesn’t seed competitors heading into state.
