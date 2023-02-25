INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart senior Lucas Byrd was the top performer from The Goshen News coverage area at the boys swimming state championship meet Saturday afternoon at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Byrd finished runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 54.84 seconds. He had the fastest prelim time of the event on Friday, but then lost the championship race to Fort Wayne Carroll senior Adam McCurdy by 0.15 seconds.
Earlier in the meet, Byrd finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.59 seconds. He entered the event as the No. 3 seed as well.
The only other swimmer to score points for the Lions at the state meet was sophomore Gabe Kazmierczak, who had two, 14-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (1:55.90) and 100-yard backstroke (52.09). Relay team in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle didn’t make it out of Friday’s prelims, while senior diver Nick Hardy just missed scoring at state with an 18th-place finish in his event.
The combined points from Byrd and Kazmierczak helped Elkhart finish 16th in the team standings.
Concord sophomore Cole Stevenson scored points in a pair of events, finishing sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (55.91 seconds) and 11th in the 200-yard individual medley (1:53.07). He was joined by senior Brayden Sollars in scoring points for his team in the breaststroke race, as he placed 13th in the event (57.67 seconds).
The only other event for the Minutemen to score was the 500-yard freestyle, where senior Tommy Brunner finished 12th with a time of 4:37.97. There were five other events Concord had athletes in during the Friday prelims that did not advance to the championship races Saturday, leading to a 21st-place finish in the team standings for the Minutemen.
Goshen scored three team points. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of junior Levi Moser, senior Maxim Yegorov, senior Jeremy Stutzman and junior Skye Steury was 16th with a time of 1:28.85, while Moser individually was 16th in the 200-yard freestyle, posting a time of 1:41.70.
NorthWood senior Joe Hahn finished 14th in the 50-yard freestyle (21.54 seconds).
Northridge sophomore Sawyer Lehman finished off a nice season with a 10th-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (1:52.70).
Wawasee junior Nathan Harper finished 15th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 52.10 seconds.
Carmel won its ninth-straight team title with 363 team points. Full results can be found online at ihsaa.org.