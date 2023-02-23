Concord, Elkhart, Goshen, Northridge, NorthWood and Wawasee will all represent The Goshen News coverage area at this weekend’s IHSAA state boys swimming championship meet, which begins with the prelim races Friday at 6 p.m. at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
A total of 32 swimmers from across the state swim in each event in the prelims, comprised of four heats. The top 16 times then advance to Saturday’s finals, with times 1-8 in the ‘A’ final and 9-16 in the ‘B’ final. The championship races begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
As for diving, their prelims begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. All 32 divers get five dives each, with the top 20 then advancing to the semifinals immediately after. That group then dives three more times, with the top 16 scores then advancing to the finals. The final 16 will perform its final three dives after the 50-yard freestyle championship race to determine who will be the state diving champion.
Of the TGN area, Concord leads the way with competitors in eight of the 12 events. All three relay teams advanced to state, with the 200-yard medley relay team (Reid Sollars, Brayden Sollars, Cole Stevenson and Austin Zimmerman) seeded 17th, the 400-yard freestyle relay team (Brunner, R. Sollars, Stevenson and Ivan Blystiv) also seeded 17th and the 200-yard freestyle relay team (Zimmerman, B. Sollars, Brunner and William Delio) seeded 24th.
Individually, the Minutemen have two swimmers in the 100-yard breaststroke, with Stevenson seeded fifth and Brayden Sollars seventh. Stevenson is also seeded sixth in the 200-yard individual medley, making him the highest-ranked Minutemen swimmer heading into the meet.
Elsewhere for Concord, Brunner is seeded 13th in the 500-yard freestyle and 22nd in the 200-yard freestyle, while Blystiv is 24th in the 100-yard butterfly.
Elkhart has a chance to have a good showing, in large part to senior Lucas Byrd. The Indiana University commit joins Stevenson and Brayden Sollars in the 100-yard breaststroke, being seeded fourth in the event. He is also the third seed in the 50-yard freestyle and is on two relay teams that qualified for the Lions: the 200-yard medley relay (along with Gabe Kazmierczak, Christian Khamkueang and Gavin Sommer; seeded 18th) and 200-yard freestyle (same quartet; seeded 19th).
Also competing individually for Elkhart is Kazmierczak in the 200-yard individual medley (seeded 17th) and 100-yard backstroke (seeded 7th).
Elkhart has the lone diver of The Goshen News coverage area competing, as Nick Hardy advanced out of the Mishawaka regional this past Tuesday to the state meet. While diving doesn’t have official seeding for their event, Hardy was sixth out of the eight divers to advance from regional.
Goshen will be in three events, with Levi Moser competing individually as the No. 17 seed in the 200-yard freestyle and 19th-ranked competitor in the 500-yard freestyle. He will be joined by Maxim Yegorov, Jeremy Stutzman and Skye Steury on a 200-yard freestyle relay team that heads into the event seeded 18th. Stutzman also competes individually in the 100-yard backstroke, where he’s seeded 28th.
Sawyer Lehman is the lone Northridge representative at state. He will be in two events, being seeded fifth in the 200-yard individual medley and 27th in the 100-yard freestyle.
NorthWood’s greatest sprint swimmer of all time, Joe Hahn, will have one final weekend as a Panther. Hahn is competing in both of the short freestyle races, the 50 and 100. In the 50-yard variety, he’s seeded seventh, while he’s the 12 seed in the 100-yard race.
Finally, Wawasee will also be in two events. Individually, Nathan Harper enters the 100-yard backstroke seeded 15th, while the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Harper, Nathan Kryder, Cade Garden and Zack Kryder is ranked 23rd in their event.
2023 IHSAA BOYS SWIMMING STATE FINALS — Area seeding going into meet, by event
200-yard medley relay: Concord 17th, Elkhart 18th
200-yard freestyle: Moser (GHS) 17th, Brunner (CON) 22nd
200-yard IM: Lehman (NR) 5th, Stevenson (CON) 6th, Kazmierczak (ELK) 17th
50-yard freestyle: Byrd (ELK) 3rd, Hahn (NW) 7th
100-yard butterfly: Blystiv (CON) 24th
100-yard freestyle: Hahn (NW) 12th, Lehman (NR) 27th
500-yard freestyle: Brunner (CON) 13th, Moser (GHS) 19th
200-yard freestyle relay: Goshen 18th, Elkhart 19th, Concord 24th
100-yard backstroke: Kazmierczak (ELK) 7th, Harper (WAWA) 15th, Stutzman (GHS) 28th
100-yard breaststroke: Byrd (ELK) 4th, Stevenson (CON) 5th, B. Sollars (CON) 7th
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord 17th, Wawasee 23rd