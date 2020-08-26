TOPEKA — Like many people have during the last five months, Westview High School freshman Braden Rogers found himself with nothing to do. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most of the world since mid-March, Rogers was limited to things he could do around his house.
So, he learned how to become a soccer goalie.
Rogers is now one of two varsity goaltenders for the Warriors soccer team, splitting reps with junior Alex Yoder. Rogers has appeared in the second half of Westview’s first two contests against Wawasee and Angola.
“I knew that we really didn’t have any goalies (with the graduation of senior goalkeeper Austin Yoder), and so I was like, ‘Well, I guess I can learn goalie,’” Rogers said. “And so, I just looked up a video, started watching some game footage of professional soccer games and it caught my attention.”
Rogers said he found a video on YouTube that featured 100 different drills to practice becoming a better goalie. He wrote down the ones he liked and would practice for 2-3 hours a day, doing mostly drills that could be done on his own.
If Rogers needed help, his mom or dad would go out in the backyard and roll the soccer ball toward him to simulate stopping a shot. He would also go to his friend’s house — who has a soccer net — and practice there once a week.
The freshman just didn’t look up how to play the position, though. He researched everything it takes to become a good goaltender, including which goalie gloves were the best.
Westview coach Jamie Martin was almost taken aback when Rogers first said he wanted to play goalie for the Warriors.
“I was a little surprised because I knew who he was,” Martin said. “Here he comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, I’m interested in keeper,’ … I was really excited because someone willing to do it — playing goalie — a lot of it is the will to do it. That’s a thankless position; it’s a tough position. So, I was really excited that I had someone interested in playing goalie.”
Rogers has played soccer his whole life, mostly as a forward. He said he was given a chance to play goalie once in an indoor league in third grade and liked it, but was then moved back into the field the next game.
Along with backup goalie duties, Rogers does play some in the field for Westview. He played forward the entire game against Goshen on Tuesday, as Martin elected to have Alex Yoder play in net the entire game.
Rogers was thrown into the fire against Angola, as the game was eventually decided by penalty kicks. Instead of going with the junior in Yoder, Martin rode it out with Rogers, who had been playing the entire second half and two overtime periods in net.
Before the penalty kicks, though, Martin had a question for his young goalkeeper.
“I believe my comment to him was, ‘Did you watch these on YouTube also?’” Martin quipped.
Rogers had, and he dove the right way on all four shot attempts. He wasn’t able to stop any, but he did get a hand on one before it found its way into the back of the net.
After learning all the skills online, Rogers has picked up on some of the team aspects of the position during practices and games.
“Since I learned on YouTube, I really didn’t understand how to play as a team,” Rogers said. “I basically was training on how to dive better and kick farther, things like that. So, the hardest thing so far is learning how to distribute the ball. … I learned that I really have to think about the decision I’m going to make of where I’m going to throw it.”
Even with the early challenges, Rogers is growing to love the position.
“I just love that I’m the last line that people have to rely on,” Rogers said. “I love the adrenaline that rushes through me every time the ball is in the box or just outside the box.”
For Martin, what’s stood out the most about Rogers is his work ethic. That’s what has him excited for the progress the freshman will make over the next four years as a goalie.
“The story is amazing: he taught himself during COVID quarantine from YouTube videos, and he’s pretty good,” Martin said. “He’s very skilled. He’s raw, but his work ethic — I mean, he’ll outwork anybody. His attitude is fantastic. He’s just the kind of kid that every coach wants.”
