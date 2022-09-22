EMMA — At this time last year, Bodie Martin thought his prep soccer career was over.
After tearing the ACL ligament in his right knee during a club soccer match in April 2021, Martin was sidelined for his entire junior season. Since he was on track to graduate from high school early, Martin entered the 2021-22 school year thinking it would be his last at Westview.
Martin changed his plans, though, and he’s happy that he did so.
Now a senior, Martin has been a key contributor in the midfield for a Westview boys soccer team that is 11-1-1 on the season and ranked No. 1 in this week’s Indiana High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSCA) Class 1A poll. He has three goals and eight assists through 13 games, the latter of which ranks fourth on the team.
“It’s so much fun,” said Martin on playing this season. “It’s amazing. I don’t even know how to describe it. I’m just so glad I came back to play one last time.”
Although he didn’t produce much, statistically, his sophomore year, Martin was a key player on a Westview team that turned a 1-7-1 start to the 2020 season into a sectional championship. The Warriors won 11 in a row following the tumultuous start, ultimately knocking off rival Bethany Christian in the sectional final before losing to Kouts in the regional semis.
That spring, Martin was playing for his club soccer team when he planted his right leg on a play. At the same time, another one of his teammate’s knees collided with Martin’s, and he felt a pop.
Martin knew right away that it was a serious injury.
“I had an idea because my older sister (Libbie) tore her ACL, and it was exactly like that from what I remembered,” Martin said.
Visits to the doctor in the ensuing weeks confirmed the worst: it was indeed a torn ACL. Martin had surgery in July 2021, with rehab set to take place over an eight-month span.
This left Martin sidelined for his junior year. Instead of staying away from the team, though, Martin channeled his dad — Westview head coach Jamie Martin — and joined the coaching staff. His expertise would be huge for the Warriors as they embarked on a postseason run few people outside Emma saw coming.
After an 11-5 regular season, Westview repeated as sectional champions. They then picked up an 11-0 win over Caston in the regional semifinals, making them one of the final eight teams in Class 1A.
Everything after the win against the Comets felt like it came out of a Disney movie script. In the regional final against Illiana Christian, the Warriors rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the final 10 minutes of regulation to force overtime. They then tied the game again in overtime after trailing in the extra session, forcing the game to penalty kicks. It was there where Westview won the PKs, 3-0, bringing home the program’s first regional title since 2016.
The craziness continued in the semistate against No. 1 Park Tudor. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Warriors tied the game in the second half, then won it with 2:26 to go in overtime on a shot from then-sophomore Carson Brown. The upset sent Westview to the Class 1A state title game.
Finally, on the state’s biggest stage for boys soccer, the Warriors had one more dramatic finish up their sleeve. Down 2-1 with two minutes left, senior Jadon Yoder tied the game to send it to overtime. Westview then scored two goals in the extra session — one from then-junior Mohamad Aamer, and the other from then-sophomore Teague Misner. They then held on to beat Providence, 4-2, to win the Class 1A state title.
Through it all, Bodie Martin spent his time serving as a scout for the team. He was even finding info that Jamie Martin and assistant coach Ehren Misner were struggling to find.
“As soon as we found out who we were playing next (in the postseason), he’s talking to Ehren and I, telling us things about the team,” Jamie Martin said. “A lot of the information he finds on MaxPreps, but there was also a lot of games that we couldn’t get film from and he found it.”
Bodie admits the emotions were wide-ranging not being able to contribute on the field as he watched his friends and teammates win a state title.
“It was bittersweet,” Bodie said. “When we first won sectionals, it was kind of upsetting. But from that point-on, it was all just pure happiness. I didn’t even care that I didn’t get to play; it was such an incredible experience that I was fine with it. … I was so happy for them and for the whole team that I didn’t want to let my personal feelings about not getting to play affect it. At least I still got to be there for it.”
With the magical season over, Bodie turned his focus back to finishing school and his rehab. As his knee was getting back close to 100%, though, he started thinking about his future a little more.
With no real set plans for his post-high school life, the then-16-year-old made the decision in February that he wanted to finish his high school soccer career by playing his senior season.
“I was just going to graduate last year because I missed out on the season and I thought I was going to be able to go on with life,” Bodie said. “But I missed it and I decided I wanted to play again. I didn’t want to graduate, so I went back to my junior classes and I’m now a senior.”
Dad acknowledged that the decision was totally Bodie’s.
“I didn’t even really know that he was thinking about it,” Jamie said. “I didn’t know a whole lot about it. I am very happy he did make the decision, both as a dad and as a coach. … My wife (Lori) and I were trying really hard not to push him, and he made the decision on his own.”
Most of Bodie’s classwork is now focused on college preparatory classes. He’s still undecided on what he wants to do after high school.
On the field, the senior is excelling. He scored his first high school goal in three years on Aug. 27 against Lakeland, then added two more in a win over East Noble on Sept. 3.
“It was weird — I never score,” said Bodie of scoring against Lakeland. “I don’t prefer to score; I’m a big passer. It was nice, I guess. It’s just funny because my goal from three years before had also been against Lakeland. … Basically, every time I get the ball, I’m looking to immediately pass. I don’t have to be the one to score for us to win, so I look at it like as long as someone else is scoring, we’re still winning.”
Not only is Bodie playing again, but he was selected as one of three captains on the team alongside Aamer and senior Evan Litwiller.
“To me, it means I have a big responsibility; like I’ve got to be the one to keep my head and make sure everybody else keeps their head,” said Bodie of being a captain. “I feel like that’s my role as a captain. We all have different roles as captains, but I feel like that’s my role.”
Being able to coach his son in his senior year means a lot to Jamie.
“It is very, very rewarding to see him get to play again,” Jamie said. “You never know how one of your athletes is going to bounce back from an injury. He did a tournament for his club team and got to go out there and run around a little bit and realized, ‘Hey, I’m OK.’ He was hoping it was going to go well, and now he’s very excited that he’s playing.”
With only three games left in the regular season, the expectations surrounding the Westview boys soccer team continue to rise. Bodie is confident, though, that his team can find similar success this postseason to what they achieved last year.
“I think we can make it back (to the state title game),” Bodie said. “I really hope we do. That’s a personal goal and a whole-team goal this year, is to make it back and be repeating state champs.”